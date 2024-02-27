There are snacks, and then there are Goblin Bros. snacks

For the most part, visitors to downtown Petaluma’s Goblin Bros. Games and Gear are dropping in to peruse the board games, toys, tchotchkes and Dungeons and Dragons paraphernalia always on exuberant display. Everyone knows that games are what Goblin Bros. is all about.

What many don’t know is that for visitors who are feeling a bit peckish, the whimsically decorated retail space also offers whimsical snacks, located in a converted corner closet delightfully dubbed Gabby’s Grub ‘n Go.

“We opened the store on October 31st, 2021, and we added Gabby’s Grub ‘n Go a year later, maybe that next Halloween,” explained Max Genovese, a prominent Goblin Bros. gameseller. “We have our game garden in the back, which is open to the public, so we thought we should have a little snack bar option so people can come in and grab a snack if they are playing games out there for a couple of hours.”

The walk-in closet is appropriately stocked with classic snacks like Goldfish crackers, ring pops, Pockys, individually wrapped cookies, red vines and an assortment of chips, and includes a small refrigerator containing bottled water, sodas, coffee, milk and energy drinks.

But there’s more.

“We also have a few novelty things that kind of fit our ‘nerdy vibe,’ as it were,” Genovese said, stepping over to point out a few highlights. “We have Dragon Ball Z Senzu Beans over here, and the edible bugs down there.”

On the word “bugs,” he points to a rack of actual bugs, from a company called Lil’ Bugz. The offerings, at $5 a package, include roasted crickets and “Superworms,” “gourmet black ants,” and Manchurian scorpions.

“We got those as a joke,” Genovese said. “But they go pretty quickly. Some of our regulars already eat bugs as a planet-friendly dietary choice, so they appreciate us carrying them. Other people like to eat them just to gross out their friends.”

If the thought of such insectoid snackery is too much for you, perhaps your cravings lean more toward the cryptid. If so, how about a bite of Basilisk, a nibble of Loch Ness Monster or some nice, chewy Chupacabra?

“Our Mythical Meats are really, really popular,” said Genovese. "Mythical Meats are jerky sticks that are representative of different fantasy creatures, like dragons or griffins or whatever. A lot of them feature exotic meat combos.“

The Basilisk meat stick, for example, is a blend of alligator, beef and pork, while the Chimera stick mixes venison and spicy beef. Other available flavors include Dragon (Cajun-style alligator, beef and pork), Griffin (beef and ostrich), Bigfoot (peppered elk and beef), Minotaur (jalapeño-flavored pork), Centaur (smoked camel and beef), Troll (alpaca and beef), Werewolf (teriyaki venison and beef) and Yeti (Andouille-style beef and yak).

Such fanciful nibbles are clearly a favorite among Goblin Bros. visitors, as the mouthwatering meats (which sell for $3) were fairly picked over after a busy weekend at the store.

“Yeah, we just have Minotaur and Dragon left,” Genovese said, peering into Gabby’s Grub ‘n Go. “Oh wait, there’s Chimera there too. But I guess it’s time to restock.”

The snack closet is decorated with twinkling lights, spiders, an old-fashioned lantern, a number of monstrously adorable stuffed critters, and even a coin-operated crystal ball game called “Wake a Wizard.”

“We very much like to have things have that kind of Disneyland-esque wonder-feel, especially for the younger kids,” he said. “Half the fun of coming in here is just looking at the store. So our snack closet fits in with that. It’s been a lot of fun, and it keeps our regulars and other visitors from going hungry. A win-win, right?”