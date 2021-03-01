‘There is a joy to being with children,’ says Petaluma nanny

Mature, dependable and responsible, with a passion for child care excellence, Susan Malone identifies herself as a professional nanny-educator who specializes in newborns and toddlers.

“I prefer long-term employment,” Malone explains, “and work as a ‘live-out’ nanny, simply because I prefer not to have the job tied in with the living situation.” The last family Malone worked for employed her for five years. "I only left because of the difficulties of staying safe [from COVID-19] when the children started preschool,“ she allows. ”I have had opportunities to go on business trips with several of my families. I take care of the kids during the day, we have dinner together as a family, and then I have time off for the evenings.”

Parents bring differing expectations to their understanding what nannies do, Malone points out.

“Some ideas seem to come from the Mary Poppins movies,” she says. “So I tell them I don’t have a magic carpet-bag, but I do carry a well-equipped diaper bag instead. Sometimes a diaper wipe is all the magic that is needed. Some parents feel they need to create things for me to do during nap time. So I educate them on the importance for me using that time to catch up with other things that need to be done.”

In the nanny profession, it is widely understood that a nanny bonds with the children as a kind of “third parent,” serving as a caregiver and a friend, Malong explains.

“I was fortunate to have two babysitters when I was little, who I still manage to keep in touch with,” she says. “They were a big part of why I wanted to become a nanny. It is a wonderful profession and one that should be respected. I began as a classroom teacher, and have consistently done professional development.

Malone has earned certifications for Bi-lingual ESL, Reading Recovery and CPR as well as taking courses in Waldorf Education, Positive Discipline Training, Respectful Learning, and newborn care. She is currently in-between long-term nannying positions.

“I used to find referrals via word-of-mouth,” she says. “But things are quite different now with so many parents doing home-schooling and video learning with their children.” Until something long-term comes along, Malone is doing short assignments she picks up through care.com and the Sonoma County Nannies Facebook group.

“When a child and I first meet, it is a time for caution, enthusiasm and curiosity, on both sides,” says Malone. “So my initial interactions are child-led. After a bit, they can get me to slow down and pay attention to things —like what a ladybug is doing. There is a joy to being with children and getting to know them individually and watch them grow and develop and interact with the world.”

