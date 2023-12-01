Skip Sommer

1977 was the year Elvis and Bing died.

Who would have guessed that the two great singing stars would pass away just 60 days apart? Elvis Presley died in August at only 42. Bing Crosby died in October. He was 74.

Here in Petaluma, Helen Putnam was serving as our mayor. Bob Meyer was city manager and a big headline that fall, was the question of whether Petaluma would get a new hospital.

It was year everyone was anticipating a big, formal public debate about the proposed hospital, replacing our old Hillcrest Hospital with a new one, as opposed to simply updating Hillcrest. It was a hot subject here, with a citywide vote coming up. The Irate Taxpayers Association, led by Phil Joerger and Mel Hein, vehemently objected to the $10.5 million dollar estimate for a new east side hospital and the, “we have to do this” side was led by Hospital Administrators Franklin Burns and Carole Barlas. The moderator for the formal debate was Bob Lipman, who had his hands full. Mayor Putnam didn’t attend that debate, but she took out a personal ad in the Argus saying that she was “for the new hospital.”

Over 11,000 ballots were cast, and the measure won by a two to one vote. Old Hillcrest eventually became an extended-care facility, still thriving today.

That same fall, a local banker, Joan Peaslee ‒ assistant manager of Wells Fargo Bank ‒ had been kidnapped in an extortion attempt. She was released unharmed a few hours later, after it was advertised the FBI had been brought in. In yet another violent incident, Petaluma’s Wells Fargo Bank was robbed at gunpoint. Add to those events several home invasions and robberies that had occurred. Even our mayor had been threatened with violence. Our entire town had become very alarmed and Argus Columnist Bill Soberanes warned, “A lot of people I’ve talked with are planning to get a gun.”

Our local theater/singing group, the Harmoneers and Harmonettes, was staging “The Music Man” that fall and its star, Petaluma disc jockey Ron Walters‘, singing of “There’s trouble, right here in River City,” seemed to have a double meaning for Petalumans. But, the show got great reviews and its famed composer, Meredith Wilson, actually attended the show here, afterwards quoted as saying that our Petaluma production was, “One of the best and most flawless performances I’ve ever seen.”

As we headed into Christmas shopping that fall, the toy of the season was apparently a “Walking & Wetting Doll,” and there will be no further comment from this writer. At Carl’s Market you could buy Clover Eggnog for .69 cents a quart and Piotrkowski Poultry would sell you a Christmas turkey that “Tastes like a Turkey!” To compliment your dinner, you could buy yams at Hagstrom’s Market for just .25 cents a pound and Albertsons Grocery was advertising a pound of “Beef Franks, finest quality" for 89 cents.

At Merry Trees, on Sprauer Road, one could cut their own pine for only $5 and at Robbins’ Books, in The Great Petaluma Mill Shops, the bestseller of the season was “The Thornbirds.” Gaye Robbins’ book shop there was always very popular at Christmas, as she had set aside a small room, with plush carpeting and children’s books, for reading ‒ on the floor, of course.