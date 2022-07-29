There’s no stopping the music at Petaluma festival

8 - 9:30 p.m.: Jackie Greene - Americana and roots singer-songwriter who can croon over soulful piano ballads as much as he can shred a bluesy guitar solo

Cost : $60 in advance. Ticket prices will increase on the day of the festival. Children 12 and under free with paying adult. Students 13-17, $25 (sold only at gate). Free parking.

There is a lot riding on this year’s Petaluma Music Festival, taking place Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma. For fifteen years, the annual event has raised money for musical education in Petaluma schools. Because of the ravages of COVID-19, the current need for that money is severe.

“For two years COVID has hurt our music programs,” said Cliff Eveland, the executive director of the festival since its beginning 15 years ago. In his experience, online and remote teaching don’t work well for music because students need to gather to sing and play their instruments. Because of the interruption, “Some students have lost interest,” he said.

“Also, our two high schools rely on fundraising events, which have been impossible during COVID,” Eveland added. The annual bingo program, for example — which typically raises about $60,000 for the music programs of the high schools — has been shut down since March 2020. “Our music programs need a jump-start,” said Eveland, who has taught band and choir at Petaluma High School for 26 years.

Fortunately, this year’s festival has an unusually strong lineup, ranging as far as Austin and New Orleans for talent new to the festival. Among those performing for the first time on the festival’s three stages are Anders Osborne of New Orleans, Dustbowl Revival of Los Angeles, Marty O’Reilly and the Old Soul Orchestra of the Bay Area, and Dirty Cello of San Francisco.

Also new to the festival is Jackie Venson, a multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter known for her complex music and guitar skills. Born and raised in Austin, Texas, Venson has toured the world. In the wake of COVID-19, the cancellation of her tour schedule, and the wave of social change sweeping the country, Venson committed herself to releasing more music and speaking up about changes she wants to see in her city and country. In October 2020, she released “Vintage Machine,” her studio follow-up to 2019’s “Joy.” Music from ‘Vintage Machine’ was featured on her taping for Austin City Limits’ 46th season, and she released the full set on ‘Live at Austin City Limits’ in December 2020. Her latest album, “Love Transcends,” was released in September 2021 and is her first blues album.

Cellist Rebecca Roudman of Dirty Cello has liberated her instrument from classical music and given it new life in a hot band that offers a unique spin on blues, rock, and Americana.

Ticket sales have been a little slow leading up to the event, Eveland said. He is not surprised, given current anxiety about inflation, as well as lingering hesitation to gather in crowds because of COVID-19. But he anticipates a strong turnout.

“The weather will be perfect, not too hot, not too cold,” he said. The family-friendly event welcomes children under 12 for free, and there will be a special area for children to play.

This year’s festival features 13 bands, as well as a performance by Play Marimba, a band composed of local elementary and high schools students under the direction of music teacher Tobias Sparks. A new feature this year will be a beer-tasting venue where 10 local breweries will offer their wares. As usual, there will be a variety of food trucks, food vendors and wineries present.

When Eveland and two colleagues first planned an event to raise money for musical education, they started a small jazz festival in conjunction with the Petaluma Chamber of Commerce. After two years the Chamber bowed out, at which point Eveland and allies formed a nonprofit and created the festival as we know it.

Proceeds are distributed among Petaluma’s public elementary and secondary schools to provide funding for their music programs. In the past, revenue from the festival has been used for instrument repair, additional choir accompaniment, and buses for events such as choir competitions. In 2018, the festival donated over $60,000, and over the last two decades it has donated nearly $350,000. Some schools use the funds they receive for teachers, some for instruments.

According to Eveland, the impact of the festivals to date on Petaluma musical education has been significant. It has helped sustain programs at the junior and high school level, as well as enabling some elementary schools to initiate programs. He says that when an elementary school either cannot afford a musical program or chooses not to have one, it reduces the odds of its students pursuing music in junior or high school.