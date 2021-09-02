These Petaluma artists create 60-foot pieces just to watch them burn

Visitors are welcome by appointment to tour Michael Garlington’s and Natalia Bertotti’s artworks including, but not limited to, the Tincture Temple, the Temple of Harvey and ceramic hen coops. Secure an appointment by emailing toforesee@gmail.com. For more information, go to michaelgarlington.com .

Artist Michael Garlington mixes together cob, made of adobe, straw and water, as he and artist Natalia Bertotti work on constructing a giant rabbit art piece called "Temple of Harvey.“ Photo taken at Buckeye Ranch at 2425 Old Adobe Road in Petaluma, Calif., on Monday, May 3, 2021. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

Michael Garlington poses in front of a larger-than-life artwork, an example of the kind of art he has created over the years with Natalia Bertotti. (COURTESY OF MICHAEL GARLINGTON AND NATALIA BERTOTTI)

Some art is made to preserve memories.

Others, to display as decoration.

Michael Garlington and Natalia Bertotti? Their art is made to burn.

Acclaimed photographers, sculptors and installation artists, Garlington and Bertotti have been making art together since 2013. Bertotti met Garlington in 2012, much after Garlington had dabbled with various mediums of art and narrowed down to large sculptures after a trip to Burning Man.

Now, when the couple isn’t building for the annual festival, they’re capturing attention on eastern Petaluma hillsides with some of their massive artwork, including one pandemic-era creation dubbed “Temple of Harvey.”

Made of wood, straw, water and the very adobe mud it stands on, the “Temple of Harvey” was a quarantine project, taking four months to build.

“We were commissioned to work on this grand art installation for the Burning Man for which we had bought a whole lot of wood,” said Bertotti. “But then the pandemic hit, and the wood just sat there in the sun. We knew we wanted to do something with it, we just weren’t sure what to do.”

The art structure is partly a homage to the 1950 film, Harvey, in which the protagonist has a giant, invisible rabbit best friend named Harvey.

“When are you not allowed to have an imaginary friend? We want people to keep the child inside them alive,” Garlington said. “We want them to let their imagination run wild. Let the imaginary friend live on.”

Garlington said he has “art in his genes.” Growing up in a darkroom, at the back of his parents’ black and white photo lab in San Francisco, he learned how to “pretty things up” and add “emotion” to simple two-dimensional black and white prints.

His father always told him that he would learn best on the road, and that is exactly what happened. Dropping out of high school, equipped with an unconventional college experience in the form of a Eurorail Pass, Garlington took off on his adventure to travel and capture Europe through his camera lens.

Back from his journey through Europe, Garlington was desperate to get out of this darkroom and started sticking his photographs on his car in an effort to get people to notice his work.

Garlington even road-tripped with groups artists - a couple of musicians and a writer - to drive his “photo car” from Petaluma to New York City, stopping every now and then for a live exhibition.

“We would keep driving around the Guggenheim Museum till we found an open parking spot. Once we found one, we would park there and naturally attract the museum visitors who thought we were a part of the exhibits,” Garlington recalls. “When people back home asked, we would say we had a show at the Guggenheim Museum.”

Looking for a new way to make art, Garlington came across local artist David Best who invited him along to work on a temple he was building for Burning Man.

“I was immediately hooked. I didn’t know any other place in the world that built art so big only to burn it,” said Garlington.

Building 40-60 feet wooden sculptors takes time, and a lot of help.

“It started with building a temple and the next year I came back to build the infrastructure for Burning Man, I brought my camera with me,” Garlington said. “I started photographing all the people who built the cities and then I started covering their cars with the photographs I took. That made me real popular real fast.”

That’s when he met Bertotti. And for Garlington, the timing couldn’t have been better.

“I was creating such big things in a field I was new in,” said Garlington. “I needed an additional voice, someone I respected, someone I could bounce off of ideas on.”

With a degree in biology, Bertotti graduated from college and ventured into physical healing arts. Coupled with her knowledge of the human body and interest in therapy, Bertotti started experimenting with sculpting as a sort of therapy.

When she moved to Petaluma in 2011, she was one of the many onlookers fascinated with Garlington’s photo car, but was unable to meet him. She later visited his photo studio in downtown Petaluma, but didn’t see him. Finally, she met him at her first visit to Burning Man in 2012.