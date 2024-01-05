These Petaluma Creamery sandos are hot off the grill

Bill Compton grew up in Petaluma, starting his cooking career at an early age.

“I’ve been working in restaurants since I was 16,” he said recently from his new place of work – the Petaluma Creamery Ice Cream & Cheese Shop on Western Avenue.

Starting out as a dish washer, Compton worked his way up to becoming a chef at the legendary La Famiglia – located about three blocks down from the Creamery, in the space now occupied by Stockhome – preparing pastas and more under Steve Magnani.

“Steve was the guy who showed me the ropes,” Compton said.

La Famiglia eventually closed, and Compton later went to work for Petaluma Market, becoming the go-to barbecuer there for many years. But the market discontinued its barbecue during the pandemic, and never brought it back.

More recently, Compton fell in with the Petaluma Creamery, which was seeking new options for its Ice Cream & Cheese Shop. His barbecue became available there only a few weeks ago – but if you pass by on Western now, you’ll see his little black smoker smoking away out front.

High-quality barbecue is expensive these days, but the prices at Petaluma Creamery are reasonable. The Chicken Sandwich ($10.99) is generously sized, with perfectly done chicken, grilled onions and barbecue sauce as it was meant to be – tangy, spicy and sweet at the same time – all on a toasted sourdough roll.

The Tri Tip Sandwich ($12.99) is no less substantial, with the same fixings and mayo too.

There’s also a Pulled Pork Sandwich, a Pastrami Sandwich with jack cheese (both $12.99), and a flavorful Chicken Salad Sandwich with crunchy celery mixed in ($9.99).

Obviously it’s not really barbecue unless three particular sides are available: macaroni salad, potato salad and coleslaw. So they are. (Half-pound portions are $6.99 for the salads, $4.99 for the slaw.)

For those focused solely on the meat and/or bird, Compton also serves whole or half Tri Tip portions ($36 or $18, respectively) and Half Chickens for $10.99.

“I like the pulled pork, man,” Compton said when asked which sandwich was his favorite. “I smoke the pork shoulder for two to three hours, then wrap it in foil and slow-cook it at 190 (degrees) for another eight to ten hours.”

The result, by one taste test, was melt-in-your-mouth.

Don Frances is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at don.frances@arguscourier.com.