These Petaluma restaurants have Father’s Day covered

Sure, Mother’s Day may be the biggest dine-out day of the year. But after Valentine’s Day, Father’s Day – which this year is Sunday, June 18 – comes in at a close third, because dads deserve our appreciation too.

Although a lot of dads would prefer to fire up the backyard barbecue in order to help prepare the meal on their special day, for many, a meal out is also a nice treat. But where in Petaluma should they go?

Butcher Crown Roadhouse is a dad favorite, what with most dads loving to be treated to some tasty barbecue on their special day. The restaurant out on Bodega Avenue will be offering three barbecue bundles, with preorders currently being accepted for 2 to 5 p.m. pick-up on Father’s Day. Details on the three bundles are as follows:

The “Lil’ Dad” includes a half-pound of smoked black angus brisket, a half-rack of St. Louis ribs and a half-pound of Duroc pulled pork, along with pints of potato salad, slaw, pit beans and all the sauces and pickles to feed two to five people, all for $99. The “Big Daddy” is a full pound of smoked black angus brisket, a full rack of St. Louis ribs and a full pound of Duroc pulled pork, plus a huge beef “Dino” rib, plus two pints each of potato salad, slaw, pit beans and all the sauces and pickles – enough to feed four to six people, all for $239. Finally, “Dino” ribs will be available individually for $43, and they will also be smoking up bison and pork jalapeno cheddar sausages on special that day.

Brewsters Beer Garden will have beer specials, burger specials, curated Old Fashioneds, and the chef is planning to throw some grilled specials on the menu. Check their social media posts for more details.

Cattlemens has a longstanding tradition of filling dads’ bellies on Father’s Day and continues that tradition this weekend. They will be open at 11 a.m. on Father’s Day but will be serving their Father’s Day Dinner Special all weekend, from Friday through Sunday. The special includes their Cowboy Steak (a thick bone-in ribeye) and all the fixins – all-you-can-eat salad, warm sourdough bread, ranch-style beans and potatoes. Reservations are recommended by calling or going to www.cattlemens.com.

Red Boy Pizza is also getting into the spirit of things, and will be offering all dads a free small dine-in pizza on Father’s Day. More at www.redboypizza.com.

Bert’s Desserts is holding a Father's Day sale on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the 501 Lakeville Street, Suite D location, with all of Bert’s regular sweet treats along with treats from CustomsBySweetD, featuring J.M. Rosen’s Cheesecakes, cheesecake bites and chocolate-covered pretzels. (There’s also jewelry by Vicki Martinelli of Crystal Creations, in case you want to grab something nice for mom, too.) Preorders for Bert’s are highly recommended and can be made through the Facebook page.

Sonoma Spice Queen will have “dad bag” gifts on special, which include two barbecue rubs, one salt and a bag of whiskey toffee from Petaluma Toffee Co., with seasoning choices of either regular or spicy. They can also put together other gift boxes with any combination of their great spices that you would like. While there, I also highly recommend getting dad (and yourself) a jar of Belfare’s sesame chili crunch. Visit Sonoma Spice Queen at 9 4th St., although be forewarned that they will be closed on Father’s Day.