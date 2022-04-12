Things to do in Sonoma County, April 15-24, 2022

Hunt for Easter eggs, jam out at an outdoor jazz show and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, April 15

Mary Vaughan and Rachel DuFour: Earth Day duo art show, “Celebrating Earth as Muse,” with an opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. at Backstreet Studios & Gallery at the Art Alley at 312 S. A St., Santa Rosa, in the SOFA arts district. Free admission. Through May 1. More information at maryvaughan.com/scedule.

Macy Gray: Grammy-winning rhythm and blues, soul and jazz singer performs at 6:30 and 9 p.m. at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Proof of COVID-19 full vaccination required. Tickets are $65 to $125. Through April 16. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotenapa.com.

“A Little Ginger, A Lot of Friends”: Live@6thStreet mashup of songs, dance, stories and more at 7:30 p.m. at 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $30 to $45. More information at 707-523-4185 and bit.ly/3LXitbL.

The Coffis Brothers: “Turn My Radio Up” album release show begins at 8 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Also singer/songwriter Taylor Rae. Tickets are $18 to $20. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Elvin Bishop: Blues and rock singer-songwriter and guitarist performs at 8:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $28 to $38. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Saturday, April 16

Easter egg hunt: The Kiwanis Club of Sebastopol invites children of all ages to hunt for Easter eggs at 10 a.m. sharp at Ives Park, 7400 Willow St., Sebastopol. Also music, activities and photos with the Easter Bunny. Free admission. More information at sebastopolkiwanisclub.org.

Loud and Clear Music celebration: Nate Lopez and the Derek Irving Duo perform for the store’s expansion and grand opening in its new location, 8000 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati. Free event begins at 11 a.m. More information at 707-665-5650, loudandclearmusic.com.

Voices and Music for World Peace: Gualala Arts’ Global Harmony Series presents speakers, musicians and artists at 3 p.m. at the Gualala Arts amphitheater, 46501 Old State Highway. Free admission. More information at 707-884-1138, gualalaarts.org.

Roy Zimmerman: Singer and musical satirist performs a benefit concert for West County’s KOWS community radio. “This Machine” performance begins at 4 p.m. in the amphitheater at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-874-9392 occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Paul McCandless/Christian Foley-Beining Collaboration: Healdsburg Jazz Music Series “Cascade Terrace” CD release party from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Hotel Healdsburg Fireside Lounge, 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free admission. More information at 707-433-4633, healdsburgjazz.org.

Jackie Ryan Trio: Jazz vocalist performs at 7 p.m. at The 222, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. COVID-19 full vaccination required to purchase tickets. Tickets are $30 to $70. More information at 707-473-9152, the222.org/jackie-ryan-trio.

“Dizzy Spellz”: Trumpeter/musical director Sean Jones and choreographer/tap dancer/vocalist Brinae Ali present the music of Dizzy Gillespie through an Afro-futuristic lens. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $25 to $75. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Keb’ Mo’: Multi Grammy-winning blues and Americana artist performs at 8 p.m. at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $40 to $87. More information at 707-259-0123, uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Sunday, April 17

Easter Eggstravaganza: Easter egg hunts, Peeps competitions, plus local firefighters with a fire engine on display at the Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road. Egg hunts by age divisions begin at 11 a.m. Free; reservations requested by calling 707-869-0821. More information at rionidoroadhouse.com/calendar.

Regional Mexican music: Performances by Banda Pacifica, Banda La Elegante, La Banda Peligrosa and Regulo Caro at 1 p.m. at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma. Tickets are $35, free for kids 9 and younger. More information at 800-668-8080, bit.ly/3xmhiyF.

Outdoor jazz: Chuck Sher, Randy Vincent and Bryan Bowman perform from 1 to 3:30 p.m. outside the Speakeasy restaurant in Putnam Plaza, 139-B Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Free. Weather permitting.

Monday, April 18

ScripTease: Raven Players reading of Ron Nash’s romantic comedy “Cleanup on Aisle 7” begins at 7 p.m. at the Healdsburg Center for the Arts, 334 Center St. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Free admission. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.