Things to do in Sonoma County, April 15-24, 2022

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 12, 2022, 2:54PM
Updated 3 hours ago

Hunt for Easter eggs, jam out at an outdoor jazz show and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, April 15

Mary Vaughan and Rachel DuFour: Earth Day duo art show, “Celebrating Earth as Muse,” with an opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. at Backstreet Studios & Gallery at the Art Alley at 312 S. A St., Santa Rosa, in the SOFA arts district. Free admission. Through May 1. More information at maryvaughan.com/scedule.

Macy Gray: Grammy-winning rhythm and blues, soul and jazz singer performs at 6:30 and 9 p.m. at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Proof of COVID-19 full vaccination required. Tickets are $65 to $125. Through April 16. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotenapa.com.

“A Little Ginger, A Lot of Friends”: Live@6thStreet mashup of songs, dance, stories and more at 7:30 p.m. at 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $30 to $45. More information at 707-523-4185 and bit.ly/3LXitbL.

The Coffis Brothers: “Turn My Radio Up” album release show begins at 8 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Also singer/songwriter Taylor Rae. Tickets are $18 to $20. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Elvin Bishop: Blues and rock singer-songwriter and guitarist performs at 8:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $28 to $38. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Saturday, April 16

Easter egg hunt: The Kiwanis Club of Sebastopol invites children of all ages to hunt for Easter eggs at 10 a.m. sharp at Ives Park, 7400 Willow St., Sebastopol. Also music, activities and photos with the Easter Bunny. Free admission. More information at sebastopolkiwanisclub.org.

Loud and Clear Music celebration: Nate Lopez and the Derek Irving Duo perform for the store’s expansion and grand opening in its new location, 8000 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati. Free event begins at 11 a.m. More information at 707-665-5650, loudandclearmusic.com.

Voices and Music for World Peace: Gualala Arts’ Global Harmony Series presents speakers, musicians and artists at 3 p.m. at the Gualala Arts amphitheater, 46501 Old State Highway. Free admission. More information at 707-884-1138, gualalaarts.org.

Roy Zimmerman: Singer and musical satirist performs a benefit concert for West County’s KOWS community radio. “This Machine” performance begins at 4 p.m. in the amphitheater at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-874-9392 occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Paul McCandless/Christian Foley-Beining Collaboration: Healdsburg Jazz Music Series “Cascade Terrace” CD release party from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Hotel Healdsburg Fireside Lounge, 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free admission. More information at 707-433-4633, healdsburgjazz.org.

Jackie Ryan Trio: Jazz vocalist performs at 7 p.m. at The 222, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. COVID-19 full vaccination required to purchase tickets. Tickets are $30 to $70. More information at 707-473-9152, the222.org/jackie-ryan-trio.

“Dizzy Spellz”: Trumpeter/musical director Sean Jones and choreographer/tap dancer/vocalist Brinae Ali present the music of Dizzy Gillespie through an Afro-futuristic lens. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $25 to $75. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Keb’ Mo’: Multi Grammy-winning blues and Americana artist performs at 8 p.m. at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $40 to $87. More information at 707-259-0123, uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Sunday, April 17

Easter Eggstravaganza: Easter egg hunts, Peeps competitions, plus local firefighters with a fire engine on display at the Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road. Egg hunts by age divisions begin at 11 a.m. Free; reservations requested by calling 707-869-0821. More information at rionidoroadhouse.com/calendar.

Regional Mexican music: Performances by Banda Pacifica, Banda La Elegante, La Banda Peligrosa and Regulo Caro at 1 p.m. at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma. Tickets are $35, free for kids 9 and younger. More information at 800-668-8080, bit.ly/3xmhiyF.

Outdoor jazz: Chuck Sher, Randy Vincent and Bryan Bowman perform from 1 to 3:30 p.m. outside the Speakeasy restaurant in Putnam Plaza, 139-B Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Free. Weather permitting.

Monday, April 18

ScripTease: Raven Players reading of Ron Nash’s romantic comedy “Cleanup on Aisle 7” begins at 7 p.m. at the Healdsburg Center for the Arts, 334 Center St. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Free admission. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Tuesday, April 19

Film benefit for Ukraine: A special screening of the 2005 comedy-drama “Everything Is Illuminated” supports local Ukrainian sister cities (Sonoma and Kaniv; Sebastopol and Chyhyryn). Showtimes are 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Tickets are $15. (Also April 21 at Sebastiani Theatre in Sonoma.) More information at 707-525-4840, rialtocinemas.com.

Wednesday, April 20

Women in Conversation: The Press Democrat presents “Call for Climate Action — Environmental Love'' featuring esteemed activists and environmental leaders Winona LaDuke and Jamie Margolin. Mixer begins at 4:30 p.m., with the program from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $38 and $68. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Smokers Cup: Reggae band Sol Horizon headlines the 4/20 cannabis celebration and concert that includes vendors, vegan tacos and a guess-the-strain tournament. Event begins at 5:30 p.m. at SOMO Concerts, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $45 to $150. More information at bit.ly/3juHb7d.

“Up Late with Bob Wilkins”: Premiere of the feature-length documentary about the Northern California monster-movie host who greeted TV viewers and celebrated horror films from 1966 to 1981. Showtime is 7 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Q&A follows with the film’s director, Tom Wyrsch. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $15. More information at 707-996-2020, sebastianitheatre.com.

Thursday, April 21

Cloverdale Citrus Fair: With an “Under the Big Top” theme, the 130th anniversary fair kicks off with Senior Day from 4 to 9 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 1 Citrus Fair Drive. Admission is $5 to $11. Through April 24. (The fair parade begins at 11 a.m. April 23 in downtown Cloverdale.) More information at 707-894-3992, cloverdalecitrusfair.org.

Fog Holler: Original Bay Area acoustic and bluegrass group performs at Americana Night at 7:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery, 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $25. More information at cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Friday, April 22

Earth Day celebration: Santa Rosa Arts Center hosts an art table for kids from 3:30 to 5 p.m. and the Joyride Trio from 6 to 8 p.m. at 312 S. A St., Santa Rosa, in the SOFA arts district. Plus open art studios, poetry and more throughout the district. Free admission. More information at 707-526-0135, santarosaartscenter.org.

Apple Blossom Art Show & Sale artists’ reception: Artist Workshop of Western Sonoma County opening features more than 150 works of art, music, food and wine. Event is from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Free admission. Show continues April 23-24. More information at awsomeart.org.

“The Conductor”: Sonoma Film Institute presents the 2021 documentary about Marin Alsop, the first female conductor of a major symphony. Showtime is 7 p.m. at Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. (Also shows at 4 p.m. April 24.) Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Free admission, $5 donation suggested. More information at 707-664-2606, sonoma.edu/sfi.

Laurie Lewis & Friends: The bluegrass, folk and Americana artist performs at 7:30 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $30. More information at 707-874-9392 and occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Saturday, April 23

Apple Blossom Parade and Festival: The celebration returns with a parade at 10 a.m. along Main Street in downtown Sebastopol. Festival includes music, exhibitors, art, food and drinks and kids’ activities from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Ives Park, 7400 Willow St. Also 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 24. Admission is $8 to $10, free for kids under 5. More information at 707-823-3032, appleblossomfest.com.

Butter and Egg Days: Annual festival returns with food, music, activities, contests and more from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Petaluma. A parade steps off at noon, with a Kids’ Parade for young children at 11:30 a.m. Free admission. More information at 707-762-9348, petalumadowntown.com/downtown-petaluma.

Happy Earth Day!: Make crafts from recycled materials and meet Native California basket weaver Corine Pearce. Event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Admission is $5 to $12. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

Last Prisoner Project benefit concert: Lydia Pense and Cold Blood headline a concert featuring multiple artists from noon to 6 p.m. at the River Theater, 16135 Main St., Guerneville. Suggested donations start at $25. Proceeds help secure the release of cannabis prisoners. More information at bit.ly/3KDHM2p.

California Redwood Chorale: “Missa Gaia — Earth Mass” concert features composer/guitarist Jim Scott plus Bonnie Brooks and Crystal McDougall at 3 p.m. at the Glaser Center, 547 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Gage Purdy, director. Tickets are $35 to $45. Through April 24. More information at californiaredwoodchorale.org.

“The Last of the Red Hot Tenants”: Playwright Lois Pearlman stars as 1980s tenants’ rights activist Jean Herman in the Pegasus Theater Company production. Performance begins at 7 p.m. at the Blue Door Gallery, 16259 Main St., Guerneville. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $15, with no one turned away due to inability to pay. Through April 24. More information at pegasustheater.com.

Sunday, April 24

All-Star Jazz Octet: Music In Place Chamber Jazz Octet features Bay Area jazz musicians including alto saxophonist Kristen Strom and pianist Larry Dunlap. Concert begins at 7 p.m. at Cinnabar Theater, 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.org.

Ben Roots: Singer/songwriter performs a blend of Brazilian and reggae music, original compositions and cover songs at 7 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Arts Center, 312 S. A St., in the SOFA arts district. Tickets are $12. More information at 707-526-0135, santarosaartscenter.org.

