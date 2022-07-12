Things to do in Sonoma County, July 15-24, 2022

Hang out at the Rivertown Revival, watch family movies outdoors, see local art and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, July 15

Ballet Folklorico Quetzalén: Sonoma Valley dance troupe performs traditional Mexican dances at Family Fridays at Summer on the Square at Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. Event is from 4 to 7 p.m. Free admission. More information at downtownsantarosa.org/summer.

Carl Green: Sonoma County multi-instrumentalist performs cover songs from the 1960s, plus classic standards, country, bluegrass and big band tunes from 6 to 8 p.m. at Tips Roadside, 8445 Highway 12, Kenwood. Free admission. More information at 707-509-0078, tipsroadside.com/event/live-music.

“The SpongeBob Musical”: Inspired by the popular animated TV series featuring SpongeBob and his undersea friends. Roustabout Theater Apprentice Program show opens at 7:30 p.m. at Carston Cabaret, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $18 and $28. Through July 17. More information at 707-546-3600, bit.ly/3cbr1zq.

“The Little Rascals”: The 1994 family comedy about a group of mischievous kids screens at 8:30 p.m. at the Movies in the Park series at Lucchesi Park, 320 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. Free. More information at cityofpetaluma.org/events.

Saturday, July 16

Art for Ukraine: Sonoma County artists display art of various mediums to raise funds for the Cherkasy Center Rotary Club for first aid kits for Ukrainians. Also artwork and statements by Ukrainian middle schoolers. Exhibit is from 2 to 5 p.m. at Village Court, Montgomery Village, 911 Village Court, Santa Rosa. Free admission. More information at 707-481-4209, cgroninga@mac.com.

“Anything Goes”: Artists’ reception for the juried art exhibit is from 2 to 5 p.m. at Graton Gallery, 9048 Graton Road. Free admission. Through Aug. 21. More information at 707-829-8912, gratongallery.net.

“The Box Show”: View 150 identically sized wooden boxes transformed into one-of-a-kind works of art at Gallery Route One, 11101 Highway 1, Point Reyes Station. Opening reception is from 3 to 5 p.m. (face masks requested). Free admission. Through Aug. 20. More information at 415-663-1347, galleryrouteone.org.

Valley of the Moon Music Festival: “Fantastic Universe” season offers chamber and vocal music inspired by nature. Opening performance begins at 4 p.m. at Hanna Boys Center, 17000 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Tickets are $15 to $48. Through July 31. More information at valleyofthemoonmusicfestival.org.

Pride & Joy: Soul, funk and rhythm and blues party band performs at 6 p.m. at the Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road. Admission is $25. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com/calendar.

#IMOMSOHARD Getaway Tour: Los Angeles-based moms and comedians Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley dish about motherhood at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $49 and $65, VIP $165. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Sunday, July 17

Muleskinner Stomp: Bluegrass band performs from 1 to 3 p.m. in the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. Free admission. More information at 707-431-3301, bit.ly/3c2LFBD.

“Artists for Artstart”: Art auction and open house from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Artstart studio, 317 Sutton Place, Santa Rosa. Works by professional and teen artists, plus art demonstrations. Free admission. More information at 707-546-2345, artstart.us.

Gallery opening: Lake Imagery Gallery and Studio will celebrate its one-year anniversary at the gallery in downtown Santa Rosa, with an open house, music by Glass Brick Boulevard, drinks and nibbles. Noon to 5 p.m., with concert from 3 -5 p.m. 516 B. St., Suite D, Santa Rosa. For more information, call 530-635-7024 or 415-385-0400. lakeimagery.com

Monday, July 18

Jackie Gage: Jazz singer accompanied by pianist Tammy Hall in concert at the Mendocino Music Festival. Performance starts at 1 p.m. at Preston Hall, 44867 Main St., Mendocino. Proof of COVID-19 full vaccination required. Tickets are $15 to $30. More information at 707-937-2044, mendocinomusic.org.

Tuesday, July 19

pianoSonoma: “Contemplation” features the music of C.P.E. Bach, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and Rachmaninoff’s first suite for two pianos performed by Jessica Chow Shinn and Michael Shinn. Wine tasting at 5:30 p.m., concert at 6 p.m. at Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $20. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu/pianosonoma-contemplation.

LoCura: Oakland-based Latin fusion band performs from 6 to 8 p.m. at Tuesdays in the Plaza in the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. Free admission. More information at bit.ly/3yU0MoX.