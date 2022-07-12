Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, July 15-24, 2022

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 12, 2022, 12:27PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Hang out at the Rivertown Revival, watch family movies outdoors, see local art and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, July 15

Ballet Folklorico Quetzalén: Sonoma Valley dance troupe performs traditional Mexican dances at Family Fridays at Summer on the Square at Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. Event is from 4 to 7 p.m. Free admission. More information at downtownsantarosa.org/summer.

Carl Green: Sonoma County multi-instrumentalist performs cover songs from the 1960s, plus classic standards, country, bluegrass and big band tunes from 6 to 8 p.m. at Tips Roadside, 8445 Highway 12, Kenwood. Free admission. More information at 707-509-0078, tipsroadside.com/event/live-music.

“The SpongeBob Musical”: Inspired by the popular animated TV series featuring SpongeBob and his undersea friends. Roustabout Theater Apprentice Program show opens at 7:30 p.m. at Carston Cabaret, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $18 and $28. Through July 17. More information at 707-546-3600, bit.ly/3cbr1zq.

“The Little Rascals”: The 1994 family comedy about a group of mischievous kids screens at 8:30 p.m. at the Movies in the Park series at Lucchesi Park, 320 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. Free. More information at cityofpetaluma.org/events.

Saturday, July 16

Art for Ukraine: Sonoma County artists display art of various mediums to raise funds for the Cherkasy Center Rotary Club for first aid kits for Ukrainians. Also artwork and statements by Ukrainian middle schoolers. Exhibit is from 2 to 5 p.m. at Village Court, Montgomery Village, 911 Village Court, Santa Rosa. Free admission. More information at 707-481-4209, cgroninga@mac.com.

“Anything Goes”: Artists’ reception for the juried art exhibit is from 2 to 5 p.m. at Graton Gallery, 9048 Graton Road. Free admission. Through Aug. 21. More information at 707-829-8912, gratongallery.net.

“The Box Show”: View 150 identically sized wooden boxes transformed into one-of-a-kind works of art at Gallery Route One, 11101 Highway 1, Point Reyes Station. Opening reception is from 3 to 5 p.m. (face masks requested). Free admission. Through Aug. 20. More information at 415-663-1347, galleryrouteone.org.

Valley of the Moon Music Festival: “Fantastic Universe” season offers chamber and vocal music inspired by nature. Opening performance begins at 4 p.m. at Hanna Boys Center, 17000 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Tickets are $15 to $48. Through July 31. More information at valleyofthemoonmusicfestival.org.

Pride & Joy: Soul, funk and rhythm and blues party band performs at 6 p.m. at the Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road. Admission is $25. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com/calendar.

#IMOMSOHARD Getaway Tour: Los Angeles-based moms and comedians Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley dish about motherhood at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $49 and $65, VIP $165. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Sunday, July 17

Muleskinner Stomp: Bluegrass band performs from 1 to 3 p.m. in the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. Free admission. More information at 707-431-3301, bit.ly/3c2LFBD.

“Artists for Artstart”: Art auction and open house from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Artstart studio, 317 Sutton Place, Santa Rosa. Works by professional and teen artists, plus art demonstrations. Free admission. More information at 707-546-2345, artstart.us.

Gallery opening: Lake Imagery Gallery and Studio will celebrate its one-year anniversary at the gallery in downtown Santa Rosa, with an open house, music by Glass Brick Boulevard, drinks and nibbles. Noon to 5 p.m., with concert from 3 -5 p.m. 516 B. St., Suite D, Santa Rosa. For more information, call 530-635-7024 or 415-385-0400. lakeimagery.com

Monday, July 18

Jackie Gage: Jazz singer accompanied by pianist Tammy Hall in concert at the Mendocino Music Festival. Performance starts at 1 p.m. at Preston Hall, 44867 Main St., Mendocino. Proof of COVID-19 full vaccination required. Tickets are $15 to $30. More information at 707-937-2044, mendocinomusic.org.

Tuesday, July 19

pianoSonoma: “Contemplation” features the music of C.P.E. Bach, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and Rachmaninoff’s first suite for two pianos performed by Jessica Chow Shinn and Michael Shinn. Wine tasting at 5:30 p.m., concert at 6 p.m. at Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $20. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu/pianosonoma-contemplation.

LoCura: Oakland-based Latin fusion band performs from 6 to 8 p.m. at Tuesdays in the Plaza in the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. Free admission. More information at bit.ly/3yU0MoX.

“Honey, I Shrunk the Kids”: Disney’s 1989 comic science fiction film screens 15 minutes after sunset at the downtown Windsor Town Green. Free admission. More information at 707-838-1260, bit.ly/3c8JQ61.

Wednesday, July 20

Sculpture celebration: Opening reception for artist Michael McGinnis marks the installation of his “Gray Matter'' sculpture outside Sebastopol Regional Library. The event is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the library, 7140 Bodega Ave. Free. More information at 707-823-7691.

Dispatch & O.A.R.: Indie roots band and rock band bring their tour to SOMO Village, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Concert begins at 6:30 p.m. Also the Robert Randolph Band. COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $49.50. More information at somoconcerts.com.

Thursday, July 21

Free museum night: Schulz Museum opens without charge from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Exhibitions include “Spark Plug to Snoopy: 100 Years of Schulz.” Local author Sue Hirsch reads from her series “Becoming Cleo” and signs books at 5:30 p.m. Visit at 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org/free-night.

SambaDá: Samba-reggae-funk band performs at 5:30 p.m. at Summer on the Square at Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. Free admission. More information at downtownsantarosa.org/summer.

Susan Salenger: Conversation and book signing with the author of “Sidelined — How Women Manage & Mismanage Their Health” at 6 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books, 138 N. Main St., Sebastopol. Free admission. More information at 707-823-2618, copperfieldsbooks.com/event/susan-salenger.

The Bell Brothers: Award-winning musicians perform country, rock and Americana from 6 to 8 p.m. at the downtown Windsor Town Green. Free admission. More information at bit.ly/3yDuwpA.

“Twelfth Night” (With a twist): Raven Players present the Shakespearean romantic comedy but with some surprises and a Roaring 1920s setting. Show opens at 7:30 p.m. at West Plaza Park, 10 North St., Healdsburg. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free admission. Through Aug. 6. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Friday, July 22

New Orleans Suspects: Swamp rock band performs for Friday Night Live summer concert series at 6:30 p.m. at the downtown Cloverdale Plaza. Free admission. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

“Sister Act”: Musical comedy adaptation of the 1992 film starring Whoopi Goldberg opens at 8 p.m. at Main Stage Theatre, Burbank Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $33 and $35. Through July 30. More information at 707-527-4307, summerrep.com.

Saturday, July 23

Rivertown Revival: Two-day festival opens with Sean Hayes, SoloRio and Sebastian St. James & The Highway Poets. Plus kids’ activities, vendors, water events and more from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Steamer Landing Park, Copeland Street, Petaluma. Admission is $5 to $55. More information at rivertownrevival.com.

Maia Kobabe: Reading and book signing with the author of “Gender Queer — A Memoir” at 1 p.m. at Barnes & Noble, 700 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at facebook.com/BNSantaRosaCa.

Sculpture garden opening: Celebration for the Sebastopol Community Sculpture Garden opening at 1 p.m. at Ives Park, 7400 Willow St. Event includes discussions with the sculptors, presentations and a performance by the Santa Rosa Symphony Youth Chamber Music Ensemble. Free. More information at bit.ly/3nUJ53i.

“Sing” and “Sing 2”: Movies at the Green double feature of the computer-animated musical comedies starring endearing singing animals. “Sing” begins at 5 p.m., “Sing 2” at 7 p.m. at Weill Lawn, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $5, free for kids 12 and under with a required ticket. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu/sing-sing-2.

Teo Gonzalez and Rogelio Ramos: Two of Mexico’s biggest standup comedy stars perform their Latin Comedy Tour in Spanish at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $49 to $129. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Sunday, July 24

Mercy and the Heartbeats: Classic songs from the 1970s and ’80s, plus ’90s sing-alongs and current radio hits during Village Sounds summer concert series from 3 to 6 p.m. at Village Court, Montgomery Village, 911 Village Court, Santa Rosa. Reserved seating $12.50. Proceeds benefit Boys & Girls Club of Greater Santa Rosa. More information at bit.ly/3RqDRKf.

Kronos Quartet: San Francisco-based, Grammy-winning string ensemble performs an eclectic program with works from Bob Dylan to Philip Glass. Concert begins at 4 p.m. at Rancho Nicasio, 1 Old Rancheria Road, Nicasio. Tickets are $50 to $55. More information at ranchonicasio.com.

Villalobos Brothers and the Santa Rosa Symphony: Free community concert features the contemporary Mexican ensemble and the local symphony, led by Francesco Lecce-Chong. Music begins at 7 p.m. at Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets required. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu/free-community-concert.

