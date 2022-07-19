Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, July 22-31, 2022

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 19, 2022, 12:17PM
Attend outdoor concerts, see local art exhibits, catch the Monte Rio Variety Show and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, July 22

“Emerging Artists”: Juried exhibition of various mediums by artists from seniors in high school through age 30. Visit from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Healdsburg Center for the Arts, 334 Center St. Free admission. Through Aug. 14. More information at 707-431-1970, healdsburgcenterforthearts.org.

T Sisters: Folk group performs in the redwood grove at SOMO Village, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Also rock, blues and Americana artist Wolf Jett. COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $40. More information at somovillage.com/events.

Hexen House: The Phoenix Theater hosts the black metal band plus Witchmelter, Railrage and Snakehead at 8 p.m. at the downtown Petaluma venue, 201 Washington St. Tickets are $10. More information at thephoenixtheater.com.

Saturday, July 23

Adia Millett: “Force of Nature” exhibit features a wide range of media, from textiles to sculpture. Visit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the di Rosa Center, 5200 Highway 12, Napa. A sound healing performance begins at 2:30 p.m. Admission is $17 and $20, free for ages 17 and younger. Through Oct. 30. More information at 707-226-5991, dirosaart.org/adia-millett.

Rivertown Revival: Two-day festival opens with Sean Hayes, SoloRio and Sebastian St. James & The Highway Poets. Plus kids’ activities, vendors, water events and more from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Steamer Landing Park, Copeland Street, Petaluma. Admission is $5 to $55. More information at rivertownrevival.com.

Kristen Throop: “The Princesse” solo art exhibition from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and “Let Me Tell You a Story” artist talk at 1 p.m. at Hammerfriar Gallery, 132 Mill St., Healdsburg. Free. Through Aug. 20. More information at 707-473-9600, hammerfriar.com.

AXIAL TILT: Two-night Grateful Dead celebration opens at 5:30 p.m. at SOMO Village, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Proof of COVID-19 full vaccination required. Tickets are $65 to $75. More information at somovillage.com/events.

Bobby Watson Quartet: Jazz saxophonist reunites with several members of his Horizon band for a performance at 7 p.m. at The 222, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Tickets are $35 to $75. Through July 24. More information at 707-473-9152, the222.org/bobby-watson-quartet.

Sunday, July 24

SoCo Blue: Summer Patio Music Series opens with the classic jazz trio from noon to 2 p.m. at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Suggested $5 minimum donation. Also sale of original art and art supplies from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information and concert reservations at sebarts.org.

3 Acre Holler: Sonoma County Appalachian-inspired band performs from 4 to 6 p.m. in the amphitheater at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $20. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Concert for Peace and Unity: The Erik Jekabson Quintet performs works including John Lennon’s “Imagine” at 5 p.m. at the JAMI Amphitheater at Gualala Arts, 46501 Old State Highway. Tickets are $35 to $39. More information at 707-884-1138, gualalaarts.org.

The Musers: Live at Juilliard presents the eclectic folk trio from 5 to 7 p.m. at Juilliard Park, 227 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-543-4674, bit.ly/3yU2gPI.

Villalobos Brothers and the Santa Rosa Symphony: Free community concert features the contemporary Mexican ensemble and the local symphony, led by Francesco Lecce-Chong. Music begins at 7 p.m. at Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets required. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Monday, July 25

Rising Appalachia: Folk group led by sisters Leah Song and Chloe Smith performs at 8 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $33 to $38. Through July 26. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Tuesday, July 26

“Hook”: Dustin Hoffman stars as Captain Hook in the 1991 adventure in Neverland. Movie time is 15 minutes after sunset at the downtown Windsor Town Green. Free admission. More information at 707-838-1260, bit.ly/3PkOZXA.

Dave Chappelle: Live Nation presents the controversial comedian for 3 nights of outspoken stand-up. Shows begin at 7 p.m., with a second show on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m., at the Luther Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Rd., Santa Rosa. Tickets are sold-out. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Wednesday, July 27

Nicole Marden: Contemporary country singer/songwriter performs from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wine & Sunset Series at Paradise Ridge Winery, 4545 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15 and $20. More information at 707-528-9463, prwinery.com/winery-events.

Mission Blue Bluegrass Band: Traditional bluegrass music from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Peacetown Summer Concert Series at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Free admission. More information at peacetown.org.

Thursday, July 28

“Kinky Boots”: Tony Award-winning feel-good musical, filmed live from London’s West End. Showtimes are 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $18. More information at 707-525-4840, rialtocinemas.com.

Janiva Magness: Blues, soul and funk singer/songwriter in concert at 6 p.m. at The Krush, 3565 Standish Ave., Santa Rosa. Also singer and multi-instrumentalist Alex Jordan. Free admission. More information at krsh.com/backyard-concerts-2022.

Maya: Latin roots tribute band performs songs by Selena, Santana, Mark Anthony and more from 6 to 8 p.m. at the downtown Windsor Town Green. Free admission. More information at bit.ly/3AZ2XtV.

Monte Rio Variety Show: Late-night TV talk show host Conan O’Brien emcees the 111th annual entertainment showcase at the Monte Rio Amphitheater, 9925 Main St. Pre-show begins at 6:30 p.m., with the main show at 8 p.m. Tickets are sold-out. More information at monterioshow.com.

Friday, July 29

Sonoma County Pride Family Affair: Family Fridays event with activities, games and entertainment from 4 to 7 p.m. at Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. Free admission. More information at downtownsantarosa.org/summer.

“Matilda — The Musical”: North Bay Theatrics stages Roald Dahl’s twisted tale of a young girl and her magical powers. Summer Theatre in the Park production opens at 6 p.m. at La Plaza Park in downtown Cotati. Free admission. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. Through July 30. More information at northbaytheatrics.com.

Mike & The Moonpies: Country band from Austin, Texas performs at 6:30 p.m. at Friday Night Live at the downtown Cloverdale Plaza. Free admission. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

“Every Brilliant Thing”: One man’s tale of what makes life worth living, from ice cream to falling in love. Opens at 7:30 p.m. at Monroe Stage, 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $68 and $145. Theater fundraiser. Through July 31. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

“Hooray for Hollywood”: Transcendence Theatre Company’s song and dance retrospective of Hollywood movie themes, from “The Wizard of Oz” to Mancini classics. Opens at 7:30 p.m. at Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen. Tickets are $25 to $161. Through Aug. 14. More information at 877-424-1414, transcendencetheatre.org.

Saturday, July 30

Kids & Family Concert: Valley of the Moon Music Festival hosts a free program introducing music of all kinds, from Vivaldi to bluegrass. Arts and crafts session at 10:30 a.m., concert at 11 a.m. at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Reservations and more information at bit.ly/3zbUtNF.

“Blue Hawaii”: Screening of the classic Elvis Presley film, plus a live performance featuring Hunka Hunka Hula Review with singer/songwriter Todd Jenkins. Showtime is 7 p.m. at the Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Tickets are $20. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

Los Tigres del Norte: Grammy-winning longtime Latin band performs at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $30 to $105. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Shana Morrison and Caledonia: Musical artist performs pop, blues, rock and more at 8 p.m. at the Hardt Theater at 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $30 to $35. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Sunday, July 31

Steve Rubardt Quartet: Swinging jazz performance from 1 to 3:30 p.m. outside the Speakeasy restaurant at Putnam Plaza, 139-B Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Free. More information at bigeasypetaluma.com.

The Familiar Strangers: Western swing band performs at the Sunset Music Series at The Ranch at Lake Sonoma, 100 Marina Road, Lot A, Geyserville. Concert is from 5:30 p.m. until sunset. Free admission. More information at theranchatlakesonoma.com.

