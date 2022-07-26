Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, July 29-Aug. 7, 2022

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 26, 2022
Attend local music festivals, see stand-up comedy, ride the rides at the fair and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, July 29

Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa Valley: Chaka Khan, Snoop Dogg and Kamasi Washington are among the opening day performers at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena. Performances from 1 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $225, VIP $450. Through July 31. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotejazzfestival.com/napa.

Faith Ako: Award-winning Hawaiian singer performs from 7:30 to 9 p.m. during Pacific Islander Night at Party on the Plaza at City Center Plaza, 500 City Center Drive, Rohnert Park. Also Taimalietane Dance Group performance from 5:15 to 7 p.m. Free. More information at bit.ly/3viNdOz.

“Silent Sky”: Santa Rosa Junior College Summer Rep drama explores the true story of 19th century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt. Opens at 8 p.m. at Burbank Auditorium, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $33 and $35. Through Aug. 7. More information at 707-527-4307, summerrep.com.

Tierra Cali: Regional Mexican band from Michoacán performs at 8 p.m. at The Event at Graton Resort and Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Also El Chapo de Sinaloa and Los Creyentes del Poder. Tickets are $60. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com/events/tierra-cali.

Myles Weber: North Coast Comedy presents the award-winning comedian at Victory House restaurant at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Showtime is 10:15 p.m. Also Jon Lehre and Casey Williams. Tickets are $20. More information at visitepicenter.com/upcoming-events.

Saturday, July 30

Sonoma County Poet Laureate Inauguration: Reception for incoming honoree Elizabeth C. Herron from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Program also honors the county’s outgoing Poet Laureate Phyllis Meshulam. Free. More information at 707-829-4797, bit.ly/3JaDD60.

Susan Sutton Trio: Jazz Music Series features original music, standards and rarely played tunes from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Hotel Healdsburg garden courtyard, 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-431-2800, bit.ly/3Q1HF3b.

Larry Omaha: Stand-up comedian, actor and storyteller featured at 7 p.m. at Deerfield Ranch Winery, 10200 Highway 12, Kenwood. Tickets are $32 to $40. More information at crushersofcomedy.com.

The Unauthorized Rolling Stones: Tribute band featuring Rudy Colombini performs at 7 p.m. at the Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road. Admission is $15. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com.

David Rosen: Multi-instrumentalist performs an all-original solo show at 8 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $20. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Sunday, July 31

Aki Kumar: Bollywood blues performance during “Live at Juilliard” summer concert series from 5 to 7 p.m. at Juilliard Park, 227 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-543-4674, bit.ly/3vjpWvU.

Monday, Aug. 1

David Nelson Band: Benefit concert for the Jerry Garcia Foundation begins at 7 p.m. at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Proof of COVID-19 full vaccination required. Tickets are $75 to $100. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotenapa.com.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

Les Claypool’s Bastard Jazz: Live at Lagunitas benefit for Best Friends Animal Sanctuary begins at 4:20 p.m. at the Lagunitas Brewing Company amphitheater, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. Tickets are $10. More information at lagunitas.com/story/live-at-lagunitas-2022.

Greg Sarris: Award-winning author and tribal leader discusses his memoir, “Becoming Story – A Journey among Seasons, Places, Trees, and Ancestors.” Event begins at 6 p.m. at Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation’s Great Blue Heron Hall, 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa. More information at 707-527-9277, lagunafoundation.org.

Wednesday, Aug. 3

The Portals: Bluesy rock and alternative band performs at the Peacetown Summer Concert Series from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at The Barlow at Crooked Goat Brewing, 120 Morris St., Sebastopol. Free admission. More information at peacetown.org.

Music in the Vineyards: Napa Valley chamber music festival opens its 28th season with a concert featuring the Pacifica Quartet at 7:30 p.m. at Domaine Carneros, 1240 Duhig Road, Napa. Pre-concert talk begins at 6:30 p.m. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Sold out, wait list available. Through Aug. 21. More information at 707-258-5559, musicinthevineyards.org.

Thursday, Aug. 4

Sonoma County Fair: Opening day runs from noon to 10 p.m. with Kids Day free admission for children 12 and younger. Main carnival opens at 3 p.m. Free Rock-A-Hula Revue at 7:30 p.m. at the Community Theater. Through Aug. 14 at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Closed Aug. 8. Admission is $10 to $18. More information at sonomacountyfair.com.

Sonoma City Party: The 25th annual celebration runs from 6 to 9:30 p.m. in the downtown Sonoma Plaza. Entertainment includes SleaZZy Top, Loosely Covered, The Traveling Spectacular and The Illegitimate AC/DC. Free. More information at sonomacity.org/city-party.

“The Goonies” and “Ghostbusters”: Movies on the Square hosts a double feature with the comedy adventure films at 6 p.m. (“Ghostbusters” at 8 p.m.) at Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. Free. More information at downtownsantarosa.org/summer.

Hip Service: Rock and rhythm and blues party band performs from 6 to 8 p.m. at the downtown Windsor Town Green. Free admission. More information at bit.ly/3z8LMTZ.

Marianne Wiggins: Award-winning author discusses her novel, “Properties of Thirst,” at 7 p.m. at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris St. Sheryl Cotleur moderates the program. Tickets, at $38, include a signed copy of Wiggins’ book. More information at copperfieldsbooks.com/event/marianne-wiggins.

Friday, Aug. 5

The Days Between: Three-day music festival celebrates the memory and music of Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead. Opens at 11 a.m. with two stages and multiple bands at the Black Oak Ranch in Laytonville. Tickets are $50 to $330. More information at daysbetweenfest.com.

“International Influences”: Opening reception for featured artists Dominique Pfahl, Nancy Lloyd, Deborah Haeffele and others from 5 to 7 p.m. at Corrick’s, 637 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. Free. Through Aug. 20. More information at 707-546-2424, corricks.com.

Wags, Whiskers & Wine: Humane Society of Sonoma County gala benefit features wine, dinner, auctions and adoptable animals from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate and Gardens, 5007 Fulton Road, Fulton. Tickets are $250. More information at one.bidpal.net/wags22/welcome.

Banda El Recodo: Eclectic, multiple Latin Grammy Award-winning Mexican band founded in 1938 performs at 7 p.m. at SOMO Village, 1400 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $77, VIP $100. More information at somoconcerts.com.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy: High-energy contemporary jazz, swing and Dixieland band performs at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Dance area provided. Tickets are $39. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Saturday, Aug. 6

Cartoon-A-Thon: Cartooning presentations and games with professional cartoonists Reza Farazmand, Nathan Pyle, Raina Telgemeier and others from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Snoopy visits from noon to 1 p.m. Admission is $5 to $12. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

Petaluma Music Festival: The 15th annual benefit for music programs in Petaluma schools features 13 acts from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive. The lineup includes Levi Lloyd, Spike Sikes, Kayatta and The Happys. Tickets are $60 to $70, VIP $169. More information at petalumamusicfestival.org.

“We Are Blood”: Modern-day skateboarding documentary featuring Paul Rodriguez and other top skateboarders pushing the limits of their sport. Screens at 3 p.m. at the Monte Rio Theater, 203960 Bohemian Highway. The $10 to $50 admission benefits Forestville Skatespot. More information at bit.ly/3OwjSag.

Wine Country Rodeo: Professional cowboys compete in steer wrestling, bareback riding, barrel racing and more at 7 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fair, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $13 to $35, plus fair admission of $10 to $18. More information at sonomacountyfair.com/fair/rodeo.php.

American Acoustic: Performances by Punch Brothers, Watchhouse and singer/songwriter Sarah Jarosz at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $30 to $95. Craft Beer Fest with unlimited tastings is from 5 to 7:30 p.m.; tickets are an additional $30. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Sunday, Aug. 7

Wonder Bread 5: Rock ’n’ roll party band performs at the Village Sounds summer concert series from 3 to 6 p.m. at Village Court, Montgomery Village, 911 Village Court, Santa Rosa. Reserved seating sold out. More information at bit.ly/3zxFkHK.

Late for the Train: Indie-folk string trio, plus roots musician and folk singer Eric Long, in concert at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; use the Ross Street entrance. Showtime is 8:15 p.m. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $15 to $20. More information at thelostchurch.org/santa-rosa.

