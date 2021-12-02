Subscribe

‘This gives us a way of remembering’: Rescued from Nazis during Holocaust, Torah Scroll finds new home in Petaluma

IRèNE HODES
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
December 2, 2021, 7:30AM

Thinking of Going?

What: Holocaust Torah Scroll dedication ceremony

When: Sunday, December 5, 3:30 p.m.

Where: B’nai Israel Jewish Center, 740 Western Ave. (space limited) and via Zoom

Information and registration: Bnaiisrael.net. To request the Zoom link, email Zoom@bnaiisrael.net.

“You shall love your neighbor as yourself.”

This weekend, a historic 18th century Torah scroll will be opened to the page where those words appear — from the biblical book of Leviticus — and will be displayed for the public to see. Written in ornate Hebrew calligraphy by the hand of a person we will never know, for a Czech Jewish community that no longer exists, “Scroll #334” is a survivor of the Holocaust.

Now Petaluma is its new home, and it will be welcomed in a special service at B’nai Israel Jewish Center. Following the dedication, the congregation will parade outdoors to celebrate the 8th Night of Hanukkah, lighting the Hanukkah Menorah outside the building that has been Petaluma’s Jewish home for almost a century.

In Judaism, a Torah scroll is a sacred object, containing the first five books of the Hebrew bible. It is created by a scribe who uses a feather quill on parchment made from the skin of a kosher animal. The pieces of parchment are sown together with sinew, and then wrapped around two wooden dowels before being dressed in cloth and adorned with a crown. It is often referred to as “etz chaim,” the tree of life.

B’nai Israel Jewish Center — the oldest Jewish community north of San Francisco, founded in 1864 — has three other Torah scrolls, dating from the 19th century.

“I believe that physical things can be witnesses,” said Rabbi Ted Feldman, who has led the congregation for 17 years. “When I read from (our Torah scroll), I wonder who touched it over the years, who stood next to it and said the brachot (blessings), who celebrated weddings, who celebrated Bar and Bat Mitzvahs. These scrolls are witnesses to the life of Jewish people.”

The last people to read and pray with Scroll #334 were of the Jewish community in Rokycany, Czechoslovakia, around 1938. By 1940, all the Jews of Rokycany had either fled or were murdered at the hands of the Nazis.

“So this scroll that comes to us has an extra dimension of carrying with it, inside it, the memories of the people who lived in those communities in Europe — their struggles, their celebrations, their blessings, their yearnings,” said Feldman, “week after week, over the years, the centuries of their existence.”

The Memorial Scrolls Trust

In 1942, the Jewish communities of Czechoslovakia were ordered by the Nazis to send their “historically valuable” items, including Torah scrolls, to the Jewish Museum in Prague. Under Nazi supervision, Jewish curators cataloged the items meticulously. Every scroll was labeled and numbered, given the name of the community and congregation from which it came. All of the museum’s curators were eventually transported to Terezin and Auschwitz, with only one known survivor.

Following the war, the approximately 1,800 Torah scrolls became possessions of the Communist state. In 1964, the Czech government sold them, in a state of dreadful disrepair, to an art collector in London. They were ultimately transferred to the Memorial Scrolls Trust, a nonprofit organization that cares for them and loans them to Jewish congregations around the world.

Naomi Richman, a longtime B’nai Israel congregation member and past-president of the board, is the reason the Petaluma community has been bestowed with Scroll #334, considered a historic honor. The scroll had originally been in the care of a synagogue in Richman’s childhood home in Massachusetts, procured through the efforts of her parents, Ruth and Nathan Richman. When their synagogue closed, the B’nai Israel community agreed to become the new custodians.

Naomi’s father, Nathan Richman, immigrated to the United States in 1919 at 15, after surviving pogroms (violent riots against Jews) in the Ukraine. He became a lawyer, and in November of 1938, went back to Europe on behalf of a client to try to help his Jewish family come to the U.S.

On that fateful trip, Richman witnessed Kristallnacht, ‘The night of Broken Glass,’ an event of massive violence against Jews, which saw 267 synagogues destroyed and more than 7,000 Jewish homes and businesses damaged or burned down in Germany, Austria and the Sudetenland in Czechoslovakia.

As an American citizen, Richman was able to leave Germany and succeeded in helping two Jewish couples escape (though the women were denied entry to the U.S. because they were illiterate and were sent back, to their presumed demise). Richman was devastated that he could not help the many others who begged and pleaded with him while he was there.

Years later, Nathan and Ruth were on vacation in London in the 1970’s, and they saw an exhibition of the Memorial Scrolls Trust.

Thinking of Going?

What: Holocaust Torah Scroll dedication ceremony

When: Sunday, December 5, 3:30 p.m.

Where: B’nai Israel Jewish Center, 740 Western Ave. (space limited) and via Zoom

Information and registration: Bnaiisrael.net. To request the Zoom link, email Zoom@bnaiisrael.net.

“My father was determined to have [a Czech scroll] for our community, which had a lot of Holocaust survivors,” said Richman. “He was determined because the Torah represented life.”

Nathan Richman rarely spoke about his experiences, but he wrote many letters to his wife when he was in Germany. Naomi read her father’s letters after his death.

“He quoted Ezekiel in one of his letters, ‘(The Lord) breathing life into dead bones.’ That’s what Torah does. Real life, not just the remnant of the camps, but the values, the meaning, the spiritual life,” said Richman. “My father was a deeply spiritual man.”

A New Home

The Torah scroll officially arrived in Petaluma on the first evening of Hanukkah in 2020, and was delivered to Rabbi Feldman’s home, as the synagogue was closed due to COVID-19.

“I remember unwrapping [the scroll], and placing it in a recliner, and staring at it,” said Rabbi Feldman. “A couple hours later we did a Zoom candle lighting, and 30 people joined online.”

He set up a second camera for the Torah scroll.

“People were in tears, and I was too, introducing it to them,” he said. “I felt the responsibility of this Torah and the beauty of having this Torah. Whether one believes in it in religious ways, or historical ways, or cultural ways — it is symbolic of that which binds us together as Jews. And what bound together the people who unfortunately didn’t make it through the camps, and those who did.”

For Jewish people, Hanukkah, the eight-day festival of lights, celebrates survival, life, despite the darkness. For Feldman, there’s a satisfying symmetry in coming full circle, welcoming the scroll one year later, on what will be the last night of the holiday.

“People are missing the physical connection of being together,” said Rabbi Feldman. “To see this Torah serving as a way of getting people together, particularly at this time in our world, is very beautiful.”

B'nai Israel Jewish Center will formally dedicate Torah scroll #334 on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 5, in an in-person service with live music, a screening of the film “Commandment 613,” and video greetings from Senator Barbara Boxer and Jeffrey Ohrenstein of the Memorial Scrolls Trust of London. Kenneth Kann, author of the book “Comrades and Chicken Ranchers,” a chronicle of the history of Jewish Petaluma, will be the featured guest. There be additional remarks from community members and Rev. Daniel Green of St. John’s Episcopal Church, representing Petaluma’s interfaith clerical community.

The event will also be live-streamed.

“The congregation is very excited because this Torah will become part of our worship service, our learning, and our history,” said B’nai Israel Board President Stuart Nissenbaum. “And we have a very rich 157-year history of Judaism in Petaluma.”

Many of the congregation’s membership have parents who survived the Holocaust, Nissenbaum noted.

“We never want to forget,” he said, “and this gives us a way of remembering.”

The Torah scroll will reside in the lobby on permanent display in a custom 7-foot tall cabinet made of mahogany, with glass on three sides, and fitted with a dehumidifier to protect the 270-year-old parchment. Open to three columns of text from Leviticus, the Torah will be draped with the tallit, the ceremonial prayer shawl, belonging to the grandfather of Naomi Richman.

Why Leviticus? The verse begins, ‘You shall be holy, for I the Lord your God, am holy.’

“Sacred living is the exact center of the Torah, and a central principle,” said Rabbi Feldman. “That’s what that Torah represents for us. Going back to the Holocaust is not the focus of this Torah scroll — it’s the fact that it survived, and that it remains the link among the Jewish people. And I hope that whenever we get to some level of what the new normal will be, the scroll can be a vehicle for teaching about the Holocaust.”

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette