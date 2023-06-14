‘This is going to change everything,’ says Petaluma carbon farmer

Amy Lofting is leading the way in conservation agriculture on Meridian Farm just outside of Petaluma. What originally sprang from her curiosity around permaculture and the land’s possibilities has grown into an impressive action plan that is sequestering carbon and bringing the land back to life.

Lofting purchased the property in 2000, just one week after she first laid eyes on it.

“It was all intuition and instinct,” she said. “I just had a strong feeling of ‘This is the right place and I should be here.’”

Her goal is to help bring back native perennial grasses into those pastures.

“I'm practicing conservation agriculture,” she said, “and I'm using the animals as earth healers because they can do things that I cannot. If I manage them properly with rotational grazing, I can bring life back to what was a very rundown piece of land. And that is what is happening.”

Lofting was inspired by Toby Hemenway’s book “Gaia’s Garden: A Guide to Home-Scale Permaculture.

Said Lofting, “It was like, mind-blowing for me. Then I found Daily Acts and I took a chicken workshop. My husband calls chickens the gateway drug of farming.”

Daily Acts is a Petaluma-based nonprofit that, in addition to other projects, offers climate resilience programs and provides information about soil health and carbon sequestration. Connecting with the organization, says Lofting, was just the beginning of her agricultural training.

“I took a bunch of wonderful backyard type workshops with Daily Acts, and that built my confidence up.”

In 2016, Daily Acts hosted a permaculture design class with Hemenway.

“Wild horses couldn't keep me away,” Lofting said. “I was on fire after that course. We were the last group to have the benefit of him teaching a full class because he passed away. When I spoke at his funeral, I said my brain was full of tinder and Toby lit the match.”

Following Hemenway’s class, Lofting began planting oak trees and native landscaping plants, including native pollinator plants.

“I got such joy out of learning and choosing the plants and putting baby plants in the ground and watering them,” she said. “It's a way for me to commune with them and it's a way for me to check on them. You don't have to do that forever with native plants. It's not like a fruit orchard or vegetable garden.”

Lofting says she has gained a lot of knowledge through Fibershed as well, it being a local organization encouraging sustainable practices in weaving, the manufacture of clothing, and other fiber-related practices. While at a Fibershed Symposium in 2016, she met Leslie Adkins from Heart Felt Fiber Farm.

It would prove to be another destiny moment.

“I wandered out in the back and there was this woman and she had these miniature Ouessant sheep,” Lofting said. “It was the same feeling as when I came to the farm the first time, like all the hairs on my body stood up. I couldn't take my eyes off these animals, and I swear they were smiling at me.”

Adkins told her that the French call Ouessants the ‘“charming sheep,” and that they really are very pleasant. Adkins became Lofting’s mentor and the first two sheep arrived at Meridian Farm in 2017.

“I have bred up the flock to the right size to handle the ecological part of the grazing,” Lofting said. “I grew the herd slowly so that I could get to know each new addition and socialize them.”

The farm also has two great pyrenees and one Spanish mastiff-maremma-great pyrenees mix to protect the animals on the farm.

“I find these dogs to be like enlightened beings, not to sound crazy, but like they're smarter than I am,” Lofting said. “They have certain rights and responsibilities that are way above my pay grade. We haven't lost an animal to predation since they came.”

Lofting and her husband Peter have been spending a lot of money and time building hard fencing.

“We've built many tiny paddocks for our tiny sheep,” said Lofting, who studied regenerative agriculture and carbon cycling at Chico State. She took a class at the Carbon Cycle Institute in Petaluma where she learned how beneficial compost could be for depleted soil.

“If you put compost on range land, it kick-starts the ecosystem into a whole level of productivity and healing that is just off the charts,” Lofting said.

She uses the sheep manure for this and also creates and sprays a lactobacillus “tea” that helps build the soil’s health. She explained that healthy soil can absorb and retain more water. Lofting has also learned how to write a carbon farm plan and wrote one for Meridian Farm.

“You know, not many people have carbon farm plans yet,” she said. “It's cutting edge stuff. This is going to change everything, and it's getting back to a much more rooted, grounded, natural way of farming that takes into account the long term effects as well as the short term profit and loss. You will get a much richer pasture with much better nutrition.”

Lofting’s hard work has clearly paid off. The Sonoma Resource and Conservation District gave her a LandSmart Plan in 2016. The California Department of Food and Agriculture awarded her a Healthy Soils Initiatives program grant in 2017. The U.S. Department of Food and Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service awarded her a contract for conservation agriculture in 2020.

Fibershed awarded her a Carbon Seed Fund grant in 2021 for rainwater capture. The farm incorporates water tanks, a 10,000-gallon rainwater catchment system, a 5,000-gallon, pump-fed, gravity-distributed tank of potable water and residential greywater and French drain systems. The farm’s soil is loam on top of clay which has its own water-holding capacity.

“You can feel it when you step onto the land here,” Lofting said. “When you look around at the other land in this area, you can see that something different is going on here. This land is giving back to me every single day. I feel much younger than my physical age, and I'm sure it's because of the beautiful energy that I'm privileged to be connecting with every day here.”