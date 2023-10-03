After sitting dormant for quite a while now, the Three Cooks Cafe location at the corner of Petaluma Boulevard North and Magnolia Avenue appears to be getting some new life.

The initial rumor was that it was going to be a Mexican restaurant, but I have since received confirmation from a commercial real estate broker that the new restaurant will be an approachable French bistro. What with the French bakery going into the old Mike’s Burgers location across the street, this corner of town is turning into our own little French Quarter.

That said, for those who think we don’t already have a French place in town, head over to Water Street Bistro at the foot of the Balshaw walking bridge. That’s where chef and owner Stephanie Rastetter and her staff do a fantastic job of recreating a local version of a real French bistro.

If you need more authority on the topic, well-known artist, Francophile, and Petaluma resident Chuck Pyle swears by Stephanie’s food, when he’s not eating in France while gallivanting around the French countryside leading painters on painting tours.