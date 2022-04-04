Three-day Piano Sonoma Rosé program announced

Applications have recently been extended for Sonoma State University’s three-day Piano Sonoma Rosé progra, set to take place July 14-16. Intended for “hobbyist musicians and curious classical music listeners,” the program was founded by Jessica Chow Shinn and Michael Shinn, and will take place on the capus of SSU.

“Open to adult music-lovers of any background,” states a new release distributed recently, “participants will perform in or observe daily performance classes, learn from world-class musicians in creative group classes, and attend a private performance by Artists in Residence, including cellist Mike Dahlberg and pianist Peter Dugan, host of NPR’s ‘From the Top.’“

Piano Sonoma Rosé is described as “an immersive and supportive musical experience“ designed without the element of competition, and is open to performers on any musical instrument. Pre-formed chamber groups are also encouraged to apply. Tuition is $500 for performers and $250 for observers. The new deadline for applications is Friday, April 15. To apply, visit PianoSonoma.org.