Three Petaluma-connected plays to open in North Bay on Feb. 9

Remember Barbenheimer, the global phenomenon that occurred when the films “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” opened in theaters on the same day?

Well say hello to “Midsummer-Night’s-Dream-Hou$e-a-Lot!”

Or maybe “Spam-a-Dream-a-Hou$e!”

In a couple of weeks, three high profile stage shows will be opening on the same day, all with significant Petaluma connections, all within a short drive of each other.

Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater will open Eliana Pipes’ comedy-drama “Dream Hou$e,” about two Latinx sisters (Bethany Regan, Linda Maria Giron) have signed up to enovate and sell their ancestral family home on a crass reality TV show called “Flip It and List It.” What begins as an optimistic grab for cash become much more complex once the show starts filming, however, as the sisters become pitted against each other in a long-overdue reckoning with some troubling family secrets.

The play is directed by Mary Ann Rodgers, and runs weekends through Feb. 25 at Cinnabar Theatre, 3333 N. Petaluma Blvd. FInd all the details at CinnabarTheater.org.

Opening the same weekend, at Spreckels Performing Arts Center, is a bright, frisky, music-filled staging of Shakepeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” set in the 1960s with lots of groove-tastic fashions and hit songs from the era. It is co-directed by Spreckels’ Artistic Director Sheri Lee Miller and Petaluma’s James Pelican, with a Who’s Who cast of North Bay performers that includes Petaluma’s Eileen Morris and John Browning, plus Argus-Courier contributor Clark Miller (as Snug the Joiner). The show runs from Feb. 9 to 24 at Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Information at Spreckelsonline.com.

And now, for something completely different. Petaluma’s Larry Williams is directing the Monty Python musical “Spamalot!” at Novato Theater Company, 5420 Nave Drive, Novato. Lovingly ripped off from the beloved movie “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” the lavish extravaganza also features Argus-Courier contributor Anderson Templeton, playing a number of characters including the Killer Rabbit and the Knight of Ni. It runs Feb. 9 through March 3. Find out more at Novatotheatercompany.org.