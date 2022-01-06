Through loss and grief, local artist uses creativity, kindness to thrive

For February of 2022, it being the month of Valentine’s Day, Petaluma Profile will devote each week to telling the stories of Petaluma couples. Know an awesome local love story you’d like to suggest? Drop an email with your suggestion to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com. We are looking to tell a wide array of stories, and our writers are standing by to start work on this romantic endeavor, so let us know your ideas as soon as possible. Please include contact information for your nominated couple (and sure, feel free to tell us about your own couplehood), and tell us exactly why their love story is amazing. Thank you for helping us out.

It’s said that empathy is the most important thing a human being can learn. If that is so, then Margo Gallagher can teach us all a thing or two.

Born in Los Angeles and raised Mill Valley where she graduated from Mt. Tamalpais High School, Gallagher moved to Petaluma 35 years ago and is one of the four “home artists” at downtown’s Vibe Gallery. She raised all five of her children in Petaluma.

“The people are friendly, neighborly,” Gallagher said, when asked what she loves most about the community. As a foster mom, a hospice volunteer and an ardent activist for the rights of others, Margo knows what it means to be neighborly.

Gallagher comes by her activism naturally. Her mother was a Women’s studies teacher at UCSC and ran women’s centers and marches in the early ’70s, and her father marched in Selma with Martin Luther King Jr.

After “empathetic,” “humble” might be the next best word to describe Gallagher.

“I’m not that interesting,” she said. This incredibly driven and talented woman repeats that phrase six times in 30 minutes.

For those who’ve not had the chance to visit Vibe and its eclectic mix of diverse arts, you might know Gallagher from her role as one of the three mainstays of the Petaluma Dia de Los Muertos festival. While the festival is led by Abraham Solar and Gloria McCallister, Margo is always willing to do any work that needs to get done for the annual celebration. She is just as willing to point people to those in the organization whose culture Los Dia de Los Muertos originated in.

“I refuse to be the spokesperson for the festival,” she said. As a way of explanation, she added that it isn’t about not belonging, as the people there have become a second family to her. But since she is not Mexican she does not want to make herself a focus.

“The festival,” she explained, “Is about bridging cultures, being as inclusive as possible, and providing the people of Petaluma a rich cultural event that honors those we have lost.”

While she may not share her co-coordinators’ Mexican heritage, Gallagher does sadly share the need to remember the lost. Margo’s son Aaron, an up-and-coming urban artist, died when he was only 20. It was Margo’s third heartbreaking loss in a two-year period.

“Right before Aaron’s death, I lost my husband and mom, so I had a whole lot of my own pain and grief to work through,” she said.

Gallagher used that process to help others, volunteering at Petaluma Hospice for more than 10 years. She has been trained in both inpatient care and as a grief counselor, but does grief counseling exclusively.

“It’s important” she answered directly, “to use these experiences. Most people who have lost a child cannot talk about it openly. I can, and I use it to walk alongside those who are also moving through grief.”

Gallagher, in addition to walking alongside the heartbroken, has turned grief into imaginative artwork. She has written and quilted and is currently learning photography. But above all else, she has been drawn to the symbolism of the mandala.

“The center of a mandala is so calm. So organized. It just feels good,” said Gallagher.

Starting out as a way to honor her son’s legacy, she combined pictures of Aaron’s graffiti art, images that represented their relationship and her own mandala drawings, “simply” cut up and put back together again.

“It became a symbol of how my life was shattered with loss and grief, but put back together again using all of the same pieces just in a different way,” she said.

Each KaleidaStar takes a minimum of 20 hours of work, during which she immerses herself into the memory of the person or thing that the star is honoring.

“As long as someone remembers us we aren’t really gone,” she explained.

She said that should her art begin showing a profit (for non-artists out there, this is not the norm), she plans to immediately donate profits to the Grassroots Law Project and other human rights organizations.

While most of us would probably go out of our way to avoid becoming immersed in someone else’s loss, Gallagher does not see helping others as a choice.

During the earlier parts of the pandemic, she personally sent out more than 1,000 postcards to help sway the vote toward humanitarian and equitable policies.

“Unnecessary human suffering is not okay. I will help in any way I can,” she said.

To learn more about Margo Gallagher, visit Kaleidastars.com, VibeGalleryPetaluma.com or the Dia De Los Murtos Petaluma Facebook page.