Thumbs up for dolls, demons, dragons and filthy rich English people

2023 was the year when “Barbenheimer” launched movie theaters to new heights, encouraging millions to return to movie theaters to watch two very different films in one day.

It was the year that movies from Japan ‒ from a powerful WWII Godzilla drama to an animated fantasy about death and parakeets ‒ became surprise hits in the U.S.

And it was the year movies based on video games ‒ “Super Mario,” “Five Nights at Freddy’s” ‒ became mega-hits at the box office.

But that’s just what happened around the country and across the globe.

With 2023 now coming to a close, what we wanted to know is, which films made an impression closer to home, and why.

We asked all four member of our Petaluma Screen Team to weigh in with their own personal top 5 favorite films of 2023 (though in a few cases, films released in 2022 but not seen until this year were included).

What were your favorite films of 2023?

Alexa Chipman

1. “Barbie”

Visually spectacular, this tongue-in-cheek film has taken over the meme world and offers genuinely profound insights into modern society and gender equality. Five months later, I’m still humming the tune “I’m Just Ken” while standing in line at the grocery store. It’s that catchy!

2. “The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”

Rarely am I able to say that the adaptation of a book has been successful, and this is one of those occasions. A prequel to “The Hunger Games,” this heart wrenching story follows President Snow in his youth and the choices he made that shaped Panem’s future.

3. “Godzilla Minus One”

I went in expecting a popcorn monster movie and found myself immersed in one of the best dramas of the year, with haunting performances and a compelling premise.

4. “The Lost King”

Remember the shock of finding out the remains of “Richard III” had been discovered under a parking lot? This beautifully mysterious, magical story follows Philippa Langley, the woman who refused to give up on a centuries old quest.

5. “Gran Turismo”

Featuring a talented ensemble and adrenaline-rush action sequences, this captivating story was inspired by racecar driver Jann Mardenborough. He went from sitting at a computer using simulated tracks to participating in the sport from behind an actual wheel.

In addition, I enjoyed “Haunted Mansion,” “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” The Marvels,” “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken” and “What Happens Later.”

Amber-Rose Reed

1. “Talk to Me”

As much about grief as it is about supernatural party tricks gone wrong, this movie was compelling, confident, and harrowing. This was definitely the scariest movie I saw all year, but it also stuck with me the most.

2. “Barbie”

I was late to the “Barbie” game and I was worried it had been over-hyped, but I loved it! From the acting to the set design, Barbie flawlessly walks a bright pink line between satire and earnestness, and it’s so fun.

3. “Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse”

Wow, these movies are good. Beautifully animated, well-scripted, with twists and turns I didn’t expect, Across the Spiderverse delivered a truly captivating moviegoing experience.

4. “A Haunting in Venice”

I found so much about this entry into Kenneth Branagh’s Poirot series compelling: the scenery, the horror-meets-mystery aspects, the overall melancholic feel.

5. “M3GAN”

This one was so much fun. Campy and over-the-top but not without heart or something to say, M3GAN was a clever horror-comedy romp.

A few others I enjoyed a lot this year include Guardians of the Galaxy 3, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mizvah, and Thanksgiving.

Anderson Templeton

1. ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’

Out of all the movies I saw this year, I had the most fun watching “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” which evoked and honored memories of childhood tabletop role-playing shenanigans. A Chris Pine-led team of awkward misfits, in a colorful fantasy world, pursue quests against evil while creating new iconic cinematic memories for me and the movie loving community to enthusiastically recall. These include an epic battle against cinema’s funniest, rolly-polliest dragon, called Themberchaud.

2. “Barbie”

Barbie's journey into the real world on a quest to stop her body from turning into a realistic woman, cellulite and all, was so funny, yet it simultaneously examined important issues from male vulnerability to society's impossible expectations of women. It was clearly made by a cinematic master (Greta Gerwig) and true lover of film. It’s so good I saw it twice.

3. “Five Nights At Freddy's”

I loved “Five Nights At Freddy's,” the tale of a night security man (Josh Hutcherson) trying to survive while guarding a defunct kids pizza place (which is most definitely based on my childhood favorite Chuck E Cheese), where a bunch of ghost children now possess the animatronic animals. Craziness ensues. The impressive animatronics were totally real, human-operated puppets, which made it so much more fun. Who doesn't love creepy seven-foot-tall animal robots chasing you to the sounds of ominous orchestral children chanting? I absolutely cannot wait for the sequel.