The term “tiger mother” was first coined in 2011 by the author Amy Chua to describe a style of parenting that pushes a child to achieve academically – typically at the expense of the child’s social and emotional development. It’s often associated with first-generation Chinese immigrants keen to make sure their offspring achieve career and financial success in the U.S.

In Mike Lew’s amusing comedy “Tiger Style,” now being presented by Cinnabar Theater, this idea provides fertile ground for a series of quick-fire observations that poke clever but also good-humored fun at both Chinese and American cultures.

Albert Chen is a young adult with a well-paid job as a software engineer. He’s also Chinese American – with the emphasis strictly on American (he doesn’t speak Chinese). His sister Jennifer is a medical doctor (not to be confused with any other kind of doctor) with an American boyfriend who is just about to dump her. When Jennifer complains about her ex’s inexplicable decision to her brother, the conversation leads to Albert becoming more assertive (or more “American”) at his workplace – with the unintended consequence that he’s fired by his Chinese boss.

Filled with grievances for how their lives are not progressing as they’ve been led to expect, the siblings turn the blame on their upbringing. In a burst of outraged energy, they decide to confront their ‘tiger’ parents – but the conversation does not go as planned.

“Tiger Style” pulls out every cultural observation you’ve ever heard before and many more that you haven’t, but it has too much heart to be satirical. Instead, it’s a warm, funny and even-handed look at two very different cultures.

The script is so sharp that the actors don’t need to do too much more than memorize their lines, but Byron Guo as Albert and Carissa Ratanaphanyarat as Jennifer bring plenty of comic talent to the lead roles. Guo in particular captures the facial expressions and physical tics of his character and even when he is lapsing into self-pity, you go on rooting for his success. Guided by director M. Graham Smith, the duo also pull off an unexpectedly beautiful scene late in the play, involving mime and music, that might easily have been jarring in less capable hands.

The other three cast members each play multiple roles throughout the story, which moves from America in Act I to China in Act II. Regielyn Padua, of Petaluma, is particularly funny as Cousin Chen, the repressed and repressive Chinese cousin who will do anything for “family.” Thomas Nguyen covers a wide range of characters, including an annoying Chinese “elder,” a determinedly unimpressed father, the Asian boss who doesn’t want to rock the boat, and a stern Chinese military general. Kyle Goldman has fun with the “all-white American” roles of the boyfriend who’s had enough, the lazy and immature co-worker, and the wonderfully sarcastic airport customs official.

A simple but effective set design by Jeffrey Cook and lighting by Wayne Hovey allows for some useful split staging and the director keeps the pace moving along nicely, with solid support from the other members of his technical team.

So many of the lines in this play are zingers, you’ll find yourself wanting to remember them to tell around the dinner table later. For the record, my favorites were “Don’t be a self-loathing Asian! Be a nepotistic Asian” and “I’m an American – I don’t need to have ideas, just unbridled confidence.”

As I mentioned earlier, the comedy is even-handed – and uniformly hilarious.

For a thoroughly amusing evening out, “Tiger Style” is a winner.