The Great Dickens Christmas Fair and Victorian Holiday Party may be a 75-minute drive from Sonoma County, but Petaluma artist Michele Edler — owner of Time Traveler, a local business making luxurious carpetbags and steampunk apparel — doesn’t mind making the trip twice a day, for five consecutive weekends, every November and December.

“It’s quite a drive, but I like coming back to Petaluma after a long day working at the fair,” Edler admitted, back home after the opening weekend of the annual celebration of Victorian Christmas revelry and literary Dickensian fun.

Noting that a large number of people who work at the fair — an elaborate annual event held at the Cow Palace in Daly City — take a hotel room for the weekend or sleep in trailers and motor homes, she prefers the comfort of her own bed. “And since I have my studio here, I can always restock anything I might have sold out of that day.”

This is Edler’s second year at the Dickens Fair. Last year she sold her wares from a cart on the street. This year she has an actual “shop,” an open-sided space in which she shows off her carpetbags, leather pouches and tea cup holsters. She is regularly assisted in the shop by Suzanne Paris, another Petaluman.

“Dickens Fair is an elevation above all the other fairs and arts events that I do,” Edler points out. “It’s interactive, which makes it total fun for me, and the artists and makers who are invited to participate are really high quality. And it’s just lots and lots of fun.”

Edler is one of dozens of Sonoma County artists, crafters, actors and food purveyors who’ve made the Dickens Fair a yearly priority.

Petaluma’s Kathy Kingman and her husband Mark Solum are longtime members of the Dickens Fair production team, with Solum serving as the operations and security manager, and Kingman running the fair’s youth engagement program.

Rachel Clein-Cunningham, of Santa Rosa, works at one of the fair’s plentiful ale houses, pouring drinks and exchanging sassy remarks with customers. Actor Grace Kent, of Sebastopol, plays the scandalous author George Sand, one of several historical characters — Oscar Wilde, Mary Shelley, Edgar Allan Poe, H.G. Wells, and of course, Charles Dickens — who congregate and make literary presentations at the fair’s multifaceted Atheneum Club. Will Lamers, of Petaluma, is the stage manager at various performance spaces within the fair, including The Victoria and Albert Theatre.

Like Edler, some of the Dickens Fair’s participants are relative newcomers to the annual institution, while others, such as Petaluma’s Glynnis Papageorgacopoulos, have been working there for decades.

“I’ve been at Dickens since the fair of 1987,” she calculated. “That was when the fair was still happening on the docks at Fisherman’s Wharf.”

At that point, she’d already spent several years working at the Renaissance Pleasure Faire, back when the Faire was in its original location at Black Point Forest in Novato. She initially worked at various game booths there, but when she met and eventually married Theodoros Papageorgacopoulos — formerly the owner, with his brother, of Petaluma’s beloved Greek restaurant Papa’s Taverna — she joined him at the Greek food booth he has owned and operated at the Ren-Faire for years. Eventually, they took the business to the Dickens Fair, where the booth runs under the name of Acropolis Fine Greek Food.

“It’s a family business,” Papageorgacopoulos said, noting that she and Ted still run the booth at the Renaissance Faire, which long ago relocated to Hollister in San Benito. “We’ve raised our kids through the fairs. We love it, and so we keep on doing it.”

When not making gyros, dolmas and spanakopitas for hungry patrons, Papageorgacopoulos enjoys putting on Victorian apparel and mingling with the other fair participants.

“My favorite thing to do, in the past, was to go to Fezziwigg’s Warehouse and hope to be asked to dance,” she said, referencing the popular fair attraction where historic dances are taught, with participants waltzing and galloping to music from a live orchestra. “That has always been my favorite thing to do.”

Though now a resident of San Francisco, actor Rydell Downward grew up in Petaluma, and has fond memories of doing children’s theater in town, often performing with the Harmoneers, back in the 1970s. He first started playing characters at the Dickens Fair in 1979, playing the villainous Sir Mulberry Hawk (from “Nicholas Nickleby) for 15 years, and now has the notable honor of playing none other than Charles Dickens himself, a role he first stepped into last year.