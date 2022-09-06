Tip of My Tongue: 256 North becomes Torches

Jan Rosen greets family and friends at her downtown Petaluma restaurant, 256 North._Friday, August 27, 2021._Petaluma, CA, USA._(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF).

Torches is officially the new name for restaurant Rosen’s 256 North.

As reported about a month ago, owner Jan Rosen was handing over the reins to one of her employees, Alice Kilgore, and her family. Both were forthcoming with the information when asked, but Alice was playing it cautious — rightfully so when it comes to a restaurant ownership change — and tempered excitement by simply adding there was still a lot up in the air but that she was hopeful. As were we.

We will miss Jan’s hospitality after decades of dining at her restaurants, but are excited for the Kilgore family and their new adventure.

Torches’ Facebook page went live Aug. 27, and on Sept. 4, Alice posted this to her personal Facebook page:

“My family is now the proud owners of the restaurant Torches Petaluma! Jan Rosen decided it was time to live on! Her dream/ desire was to set an employee up and ‘pass the torch’ hence the name Torches! My family were employees of hers at the right time!

“We are keeping some of Jan’s famous recipes and adding so many new ones of our own to make the perfect menu! The word torch means out of the ‘darkness into the light’ so many live in darkness or just could use some light the name is very appropriate on many levels!

“We are excited and nervous all at the same time! But very grateful for this opportunity! We were excited the employees stayed on they are assets! Cheers to lighting up at torches!”

Alice seems supportive of her coworkers, who are now her employees, and is constantly posting positive comments and photos of her various food adventures around Petaluma. Most recently, she posted about meals she had with family at both TAPS and Sax’s Joint, calling out both for their great food, but even better service. It is that kind of positivity that will help draw people into her new restaurant.

The first event Torches will be hosting is a fundraiser dinner for fallen firefighter Garrett Piaz.

He was one of the many firefighters who turned out to help during the 2017 North Bay fires, but was the only one who did not return safely. The Garrett Paiz Memorial Scholarship Fund was set up to help keep his legacy alive by helping young firefighters complete the fire science program at Santa Rosa Junior College to become full-time firefighters.

The upcoming fundraiser will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m Sept. 17 and will include a steak dinner, with baked potato and salad, or lasagna, salad and rolls, for just a $20 donation.

The Piaz family will be in attendance.

Tickets are limited to the first 100 guests, and will sell out, so get yours as soon as possible. You can buy tickets at Torches, or by emailing torchespetaluma@outlook.com.

If you cannot attend, but would still like to donate, you can use that same email address.

Craft Beer Festival on Saturday

It has been a few weeks since we mentioned the Petaluma River Craft Beer Festival, but now that it is coming up Saturday, from 1 to 5 p.m. along the Water Street promenade, I figured it was worthy of another mention.

Co-sponsored by Petaluma Valley Rotary and the Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce, general admission is $55 online or $60 cash at the event, if not already sold out, and include a souvenir beer glass, beer tastings and live music. Tickets can be purchased at petalumarivercraftbeerfest.org.

To avoid the confusion of what food might be included or not included, this beer fest simply has food vendors on hand selling their wares, including a lot of local favorites like Quinua Cocina Peruana, Stockhome, Hank’s, Sax’s Joint, Apple Spice, Pho Sonoma, F.A. Nino’s and Tortilla Real. Alec’s Ice Cream will be on hand giving free samples.

But of course, we can’t forget about the beer. There are far too many breweries to mention, but everyone you would expect to be there from the local beer scene will be, plus a few nice surprises from a bit further away, like San Rafael’s Pond Farm and Cloverdale’s Wolf House. Most of the Sonoma County’s brewers will be pouring, but for ultra-local offerings, obviously HenHouse and Lagunitas will be there, as well as Two Rock Brewing, Crooked Goat Brewing and Adobe Creek Brewing, which recently opened a tap room in Petaluma’s Theatre Square.

