Tip of My Tongue: Alice Kilgore to take over Rosen’s 256 North

Rosen’s 256 North will be handed over to new leadership with the departing of Jan Rosen, the founder and current owner.

According to Jan and Alice Kilgore, one of Jan’s longtime employees, Alice and her family hope to take over the reigns as soon as all the details and the transfer documents, including the ABC license, can be worked out. At a farewell party last Saturday, Jan expressed her appreciation to all her long-time customers, many of whom have become like family over the years, and that it has always been a dream of hers to hand the restaurant off to a worthy employee. She is confident that Alice and her family will do a great job.

Alice tells me there are still a lot of balls in the air so nothing is set in stone yet, but she hopes to have more information for us shortly. The restaurant is set to reopen Aug. 23, and will be much the same as it has been. Obviously, over time she will put her fingerprints on the restaurant, but some things will stay, for sure, like Jan’s Pot Pie and their award-winning burger.

Barn Dance

Tara Firma Farms will host an annual Barn Dance, the first since the pandemic, from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at its I Street Extension facility. An announcement from the Farms said, “Enjoy an evening of live music, dancing, and BBQ on our beautiful family farm. Help us celebrate 12 years of Tara Firma Farms! A fundraiser for the Tara Firma Farms Institute to help fund our non-profit and farm education. We hope to see you there!”

Food will be provided by Holistic Ag and there will be a beer and wine bar. And don’t forget to bring warm clothing, although hopefully the current heatwave will carry on into the evening hours, giving us one of our rare yearly warm nights, which would be so perfect for a barn dance. Tickets are only $30 ($25 for members) and are available at tarafirmafarms.com up until a few hours prior to the dance, or at the door.

No dogs or outside food or drink, unless it’s wine, which is allowed for a $10 corkage fee.

Seafood Festival

The Bodega Seafood, Art, and Wine Festival is back in its 26th year and will be held Aug. 27 and 28 at Watts Ranch, in the actual town of Bodega. (The address is 16855 Bodega Highway), which contrary to popular belief, is not the “Bodega” Avenue that most of us reference when we identify the road we are taking out to the cost. That Bodega Avenue title actually ends when the road passes Two Rock, at which point it becomes Valley Ford Road, not Bodega Highway.) This event normally draws upwards of 10,000 people for the art, the music and the food and drink.

Tickets are $25 at the gate or can be purchased in advance for $20 at bodegaseafoodfestival.com. Wine, beer, cider and spirit tastings can be purchased separately.

Over 50 drink vendors will be pouring throughout the weekend and food will range from dim sum to Mexican to sausages to garden fresh delights to seafood, of course.

Mexican Brunch

Tortilla Real’s brunch offering has been around for a while, but we only recently learned of the special menu items out of this downtown authentic Mexican kitchen.

Held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends, the menu includes Chilaquiles Divorciados (chips cooked in a mixture of half tomatillo sauce and half red sauce, topped with sour cream, queso fresco and white onions, alongside two scrambled eggs), Huevos Rancheros (homemade organic corn tortilla topped with refried beans), Oaxaca cheese and two sunny side up eggs, and ranchera sauce, served with a side of whole beans and corn pico de gallo, Huevos con Chorizo (chorizo scrambled with two eggs, served with a side of country potatoes, organic corn tortillas and salsa molcajete), Breakfast Tacos or a Breakfast Burrito (both with the same fillings — scrambled eggs, country potatoes, black beans, Oaxaca cheese and pico de gallo), Corn pancakes (available in both a small and a large order) and Torta Ahogada (chile sauce, tomato sauce, shredded pork, beans and pickled onions.) I believe all items can be prepared vegetarian, upon request.

While on the topic of Tortilla Real, we discovered a new dish the last time we dined with them and have been thinking about it ever since. It was their Camarones a la Diabla, which is not on the regular menu, but I’m told makes regular appearances on the specials menu. Although spicy, it was not overly so, but it was the subtle roasted flavor that caught our attention.

Owner Luiz Flores told us all the chilis that go into the recipe and confirmed that one of them gets a slight roasting in order to give it a flavor like what he remembers from back home. We also noticed while order that Tortilla Real offers Taco Tuesday pricing but every day of the week for Happy Hour – all tacos are just $2. We’ve had them all and love them all, but the fish and shrimp are our favorites.

Stephanie Rosenbaum Klassen posted recently to the Petaluma Foodies page on Facebook that for the first time in a long while, she and her husband dined at Tortilla Real instead of ordering delivery, and they loved it. We noticed recently that they have pulled down their tent, making the patio more open, and have also changed up their dining room, making it much more dine-in friendly.

Owner Luiz told me that folks have been constantly coming in to ask if they are a new restaurant, not realizing that Tortilla Real has been open for a year and a half and maintains a 4.5 star rating on Yelp.

One of the things Stephanie particularly enjoyed in person was the hibiscus-pineapple-cinnamon agua fresca, which was perfectly refreshing and felt like a cocktail. Susan West really had us laughing with her recent review on social media of her first visit to Tortilla Real. “Holy Hell Bob! We just tried Tortilla Real for the first time, and I can’t wait to go back!! We had the Birria and Carnitas plates, and each tried a fish taco. Wow! Wow! Wow! Everything was out of this world!”

Email houston@avantlard.com with questions/comments.