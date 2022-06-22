Tip of my Tongue: At the ‘Petaluma Fair’

Also called the “Sonoma – Marin Fair,” this is Petaluma Fair week, in case you missed all the other announcements. Along with all the great exhibits, rides and music, please remember that this is one of the main events where our 4-H and FFA kids really get to shine, strutting their stuff in show arenas with their animals, as well as my favorites, the skills areas. Check in to some of the fair buildings and you’ll find great examples of our youths’ entries in woodworking, welding and a lot of other handy and useful skill sets. If livestock shows are your thing, there are plenty both today, Friday, June 25, and tomorrow, Saturday, while Sunday has only the 11 a.m. Dairy Challenge and 2 p.m. Awards Program.

When you see any of these kids hanging around their livestock or other skills projects, please engage them in conversation. A huge part of what 4-H and FFA are about is helping to prepare our kids for the real world and speaking to the public is a big part of that. Ask them anything about their project and you’ll not only learn a ton of stuff you didn’t know but will walk away with a whole new appreciation for what the next generation has in store for us. These kids (and their supportive parents) are amazing.

Server Abel Martinez shows off a giant order of jalapeño, nacho cheese fries he delivered to faux fair-goers in their cars at the Sonoma-Marin fairgrounds in Petaluma on Friday, June 25, 2021. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Petaluma Fair – Food & Drink

And of course, there is the fair food. From corndogs (you can’t beat a Pronto Pup) to deep fried desserts, check your cholesterol counter at the entry gate. I haven’t yet been this year but believe that Clover Sonoma will be again be in attendance giving away free mini-scoops of ice cream back in the livestock area.

If you want to see how others stuff their face, Funnel Cake Eating Contests are being held at 1 and 3 p.m. Other fun food-related events include the Milking Demonstration at 4 p.m. and the Cupcake Decorating Contest at 5 p.m. All these events are held daily.

There are a lot of great wine country displays and tastings going on from 3 to 8 p.m. daily at the Artisan Hall Tasting – Wine Garden. While there, stop in and say ‘hi’ to Nathan Miles and check out his Groove Wines this Saturday, June 25, 2022. This is a new local wine company that offers an eclectic mix of wines in colorful single-serving cans. Nathan was kind enough to share a couple sets of cans of his wines which we’ll be tasting and writing about in the near future.

Jonny Hirschmugl’s Petaluma mural. (Photo: Jonny Hirschmugl)

Jonny Hirschmugl and family at his Petaluma mural. (Photo: Jonny Hirschmugl)

Uncle Bok Bok

For those who have been avoiding the area south of D Street due to the oncoming repaving project, you may have missed that local artist Jonny Hirschmugl has created an incredible mural across the front of Petaluma Coffee & Tea Company. It really is something special and will surely become a destination visit for mural/art lovers. If you take a good look at it, you will likely recognize Jonny’s work, which appears all over town, including on display and for sale at Mail Depot at 4th and C Streets.

Off to the right side is a big ol’ rooster, which Jonny recently asked the public for help in naming. According to Maya, his name is “Uncle Bok Bok.” That sounds perfect to me.

The Bottle Shop at Street Social.

Street Social

For the month of June, Street Social is donating a portion of their Tuesday night wine sales to Petaluma People Services Center (PPSC). There is one Tuesday left, June 28, to support this great local charity while also sipping delicious wine (with incredible food) while either dining in or getting takeout from Street Social. They have a bottle shop too, with all purchases counting towards this project.

Additionally, Street Social has rescheduled their Filomena Wine dinner, which was canceled a few weeks ago due to COVID. The new date is Friday, July 8, with tickets currently available on their website – streetsocial.social.

Agri-Cultured

The Petaluma Arts Center has put a call for artists and works of art from Petaluma and the surrounding area showing the connection between our local food and our environment, culture and economy. As a food lover and farm supporter, I’m really excited to not only see what our local art community comes up with but also to hear some of the lectures that will be part of this series.

“This new exhibition and tandem lecture series explore cross-cultural intersections of food and farming in our region. The project brings together food producers, purveyors and artists who work locally and align with global concerns of sustainable practice and cultural memory. It not only bridges art, science and agriculture but also engages the spheres of hospitality, tourism, and the economy of Sonoma County.”