Tip of my tongue: Commercial restaurant real estate on the market in Petaluma

From Grilled Cheese to Moroccan

Following up on their wildly successful grilled cheese pop-up (presented by Relax and Eat Bread), Grand Central Petaluma, 226 Weller St., is showing its breadth of flavors by hosting “Marrakesh by the River,” Sunday, Aug. 8, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

This Moroccan feast will include a sommelier wine paired dinner, belly dancing for entertainment and a private chocolate tasting. Always leaning towards collaboration, this event will include setup by Petaluma’s Picnic Potential and wines from Bee Hunter Winery. The private chocolate tasting will be conducted by Grand Central co-owner Juan Carlos. Additionally, there will be Moroccan wares available for purchase to take home with you. Search “Marrakesh by the River” on Eventbrite for tickets and information.

The Yard

A quick reminder that this Sunday, Aug. 1, will be the launch of the “The Yard” at Lucchesi Park parking lot, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Even just since last week’s posting, the list of vendors has expanded greatly, so this is sure to be a great food and makers event.

River Festival

Mark your calendars for the inaugural Celebration on the Basin, coming to our downtown turning basin Aug. 28. A quasi-reboot of past river festivals, this year’s event will surely feature plenty of food and drink vendors to keep the crowds satiated. And with the recent dredging of the river, there will be plenty of great water activities, including stand-up paddle board races, kayak water polo, tug-of-war, and a kayak race between Petaluma non-profits. The deadline for entrees is Aug. 7. Visit www.petalumadowntown.com for more information. This event is sponsored by Petaluma Sunrise Rotary and the Petaluma Downtown Association.

Wineries Abound

After discovering, and then visiting, the new Parum Leo Winery a few weeks back, we have learned that Reis River Ranch Winery is now offering wine tasting. Reis River Ranch is located at the very south end of Petaluma Boulevard, at 4867 Petaluma Blvd. S. I’ll bet you didn’t know PBS’s addresses could go that low. We thoroughly enjoyed our time at Parum Leo, which you will see an article on shortly, and look forward to visiting Reis River Ranch Winery in the near future. Having actual winery tasting rooms within minutes of downtown Petaluma certainly makes things a lot more enjoyable than having to drive friends and family over to Sonoma or Napa. That said, if I am going to take my guests “out of town” for a winery, I would just assume visit our very own Keller Estates or Azari Vineyards.

Fresh Meat

For those looking for farm fresh meat options, Fallon Hills Ranch is a great email list to get on. Along with all their great fresh meat options, they usually run a weekly special that is sure to keep your grill well-seasoned. A few weeks ago was a special on bulk sausage and Fallon Hills has some of the best around, including Italian, spicy Italian, pork and beef Italian, beef & truffle, bratwurst, knackwurst, banger, boerewors, chorizo, mild chorizo, linguica, raw dog and/or lamb merguez, all vacuum sealed. This week all lamb boxes are 25% off, with the promo code of LAMBBOX25. Visit www.fallonhills.com for more information and to place your order.

Two for the Road

Two restaurant/kitchen spaces have recently come to the market, for those looking to either open up their own restaurant or are in need of commercial kitchen space. The first is Chili Joe’s, that short-lived, tiny diner a couple of blocks south of Walnut Park along Petaluma Blvd. S., across from Sax’s Joint. The other is the old Bateman’s Meats shop, just north of Lombardi’s Deli on Petaluma Blvd. N. Chili Joe’s is listed at RestaurantRealty.com while Bateman’s info can be found by calling or emailing 707-335-6444 or xsnaxstax@gmail.com, which is quite honestly one of the hardest emails I’ve ever had to type (correctly).