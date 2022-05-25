Subscribe

Tip of my Tongue: Head to ‘Baja Petaluma’ for Marin Greek Festival

HOUSTON PORTER
May 25, 2022, 9:00AM

Although technically in Marin, we Petaluma natives jokingly call Novato “Baja Petaluma,” so it seems fair to include their upcoming Greek Festival in this column. Plus, Petalumas are always clamoring for Greek food, so this short hop down to Nativity of Christ Greek Orthodox Church (1110 Highland Drive) should make them happy. Festivities start on Friday, May 27, at 5 p.m. with Glendi, the opening ceremonies, which will include food, drink and music and will run until roughly 9 p.m. The fun continues on both Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Visit nativityofchrist.org for more information.

Shavuot Ice Cream Party

“Shavuot” is the Jewish holiday of the “Feast of Weeks” and was originally tied to the wheat harvest, but clearly someone at the Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma has a similar ice cream sweet tooth. They will be celebrating with an ice cream party and dairy buffet on Sunday, June 5, starting at 11 a.m. at their 205 Keller St. #101 location. Attendance is free with an RSVP through jewishpetaluma.com/icecream. “Celebrate the holiday of Shavuot, commemorating the Giving of the Torah at Mt. Sinai 3,330 years ago. Enjoy a scrumptious dairy buffet including cheesecakes, bagels and lox, a spectacular ice cream spread with delicious toppings, a waffles bar, and more! Gluten and lactose intolerant options will be available. Bring the whole family to hear the Ten Commandments live. Fun Children’s Programs.” Dedicated in honor of the Yahrtzeit of Jacob Levenson זעליג מאיר בן אברהם

"Steel Magnolias,“ the beloved film is featured in the Petaluma Gap wine pairing series.

Petaluma Gap at the movies

Boulevard Cinema and Petaluma Gap Winegrowers Alliance are joining forces for an exciting summer series called “Petaluma Gap Wine Nights at the Movies.” They will be pairing iconic wine-related films, as well as Hollywood classics, with Petaluma Gap wines.

The series starts Tuesday, June 7, with a screening of “Decanted,” paired with two of Garry Brooks’ wines. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and seats should be reserved at cinemawest.com/movie/decanted. Tickets are $45 per guest and include wine tasting, gourmet popcorn, and an invitation to book a tasting at Brooks Note Winery’s tasting room, which recently opening in downtown at 426 Petaluma Blvd. N.

Upcoming Petaluma Gap Wine Nights at the Movies include July 5’s “You Will Be My Son,” paired with Fogline Vineyards; Aug. 2’s “When Harry Met Sally,” paired with Montagne Russe Wines; and Sept. 6’s “Steel Magnolias,” paired with Light of Day Wines.

Drag Me to the River

Coinciding with Gay Pride Month, the Ladies of Luma are presenting, and Grand Central Café is hosting the “Drag Me to the River” festival on Sunday, June 12, from noon to 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 and are available in advance at LALA’s Jam Bar (720 E. Washington) and Grand Central Café (226 Weller St.) or at the door on the day of the event, if still available. The drag show will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and does come with a “parental advisory” warning, suggesting that this is a PG13 show.

Food, drinks and other treats will be available for purchase from the likes of Roy's Chicago Dogs, A & A Tamales, Grand Central empanadas, Mariapilar Ice Creamery, Mad Batter Cakery (award-winning gluten-free cakes and cookies), Petaluma Toffee Company, Andy’s Candies, Sonoma Coast Spirits, and a still unannounced wine sponsor.

The raffle prizes are big this year, with $500 worth of gift certificates in at least one of the baskets, and beer and wine “lockers” donated by Heineken and Kendall Jackson. Keys the lockers will be sold for $10 each, with three chances to win.

A portion of the profits will go to Una Vida (Petaluma free food and clothing pantry), One Mind (mental health research), and Positive Images (to support trans-teens).

Affogato is an effortless marriage of two of Italys finest exports, espresso and ice cream. (Grace Dickinson)

Petaluma’s affogato options

Not being a coffee drinker myself, affogatos are not always at the forefront of my mind, although as regular readers know, good ice cream is certainly always on my mind, and at the forefront of my cravings. An affogato is an Italian dessert consisting of a scoop (or three) of ice cream covered in a shot of espresso. Traditionally, vanilla or plain/milk flavored ice cream or gelato are used, but Californians are never tripped up by “tradition,” especially when it comes to food innovations.

In response to Maria Castillo’s recent social media post, requesting Petaluma affogato locations, the recommendations came flooding in. The list and long and quite varied, but should give those who are new to affogatos an idea of just how popular they are.

Favorites included affogatos from Stellina Pronto, Wicked Slush, Seared, Water Street Bistro, Sugo, Lala’s and Angela’s Ice Cream, Hank’s, Cucina Paradiso, La Dolce Vita, Caffe Giostra, Speakeasy and Grand Central Café. Some special notes included that Wicked Slush uses Straus vanilla soft serve and that Grand Central Café not only uses various flavors from Mariepilar’s but also has one of the best views in Petaluma.

Food delivery rewards

Unbeknownst to even this occasional Petaluma Food Taxi user, there are some added rewards to using this particularly food delivery service. Meg Rtega, a regular contributor to the Petaluma Foodies page on Facebook, posted about this bonus recently. “I found out that if you order from Petaluma Food Taxi, you get points. By earning points, you can then get certain gift cards with the points such as (Visa, Target, Sony Play Station or Petaluma Food Taxi gift certificates). I don't think many people know about this. So here is how to find out how many points you have and to use your points. From your phone, log into your account. Then click the three lines on the upper right corner, select your name and select ‘rewards marketplace.’ From your computer, log in, click the three lines in the upper right corner, select ‘my account’ and left side is ‘rewards marketplace’ in the column.”

Fellow foodie Terri Teaque Wagner followed up with an added bonus. “Thanks Meg! I knew I had reward points but I did not know how to find this. I am also enrolled in the Delivery Club membership, which has reward points as well, and that one has oodles of gift card choices.”

Urban Deli is famous for fresh pita. (Houston Porter/for the Argus-Courier)

Fresh hummus, pita and amazing desserts

We seem to be visiting Urban Deli more and more these days, in part because we can take our dinner across the square to newly opened Adobe Creek Brewing. Our last visit was a work lunch, so we stayed at Urban Deli, sitting out front to enjoy the sunshine. The table ordered a variety of dishes, including a Greek lamb bowl, falafel wrap, Reuben sandwich and Mediterranean Sample Plate, along with a new dish – a shrimp bowl. We have also enjoyed everything from their Beef Kefta Kebob to Chicken Shawarma to Summac Chicken Tacos. A new item that we haven’t tried yet, but has caught our attention, is the Chipotle Mexican Tuna Sandwich (the wife-owner, Marla Qudsieh, is Mexican and an accomplished cook, so adds a Latin American flair to the menu). The Hot Turkey Sandwich has a solid following as it is one of the only ones available locally where the turkey is roasted daily.

We did have two nice surprises during a recent visit a few weeks ago. While enjoying lunch, with all the great sides, the house-made pita bread, fresh hummus, baba ganoush (a roasted eggplant version of hummus), tabouli (a Levantine salad), dolmas and Greek garbanzo salad, we wondered out loud if these dishes were available for sale on their own. Sure enough, owners Sam and Maria Qudsieh offer all their sides for purchase, making Urban Deli a perfect option for rounding out the snack table at your next party, especially if you want to avoid buying pre-made items offered at the grocery store. (Urban Deli also offers catering, from sandwich platters, to full-blown events.)

The second treat is that Urban Deli has really stepped up their dessert game. They have change dessert makers since first opening and the new offerings are amazing. I wish I knew what they all were called, but we were enjoying them so much that I wasn’t paying proper attention when we asked. I do know that two of them are honey-sweet baklava, one with walnuts and one with pistachios, while the other two were a hazel-nutty light nougat filled bar of sorts and the most interesting looking and feeling weave-wrapped roll of some sort. All four are so good that we no longer fret with the decision, simply getting them all every time. We even suggested to owners that they simply sell them as a four-pack because nobody’s sweet tooth should miss out on any of them. And their current selection of desserts is off the hook.

Urban Deli (151 Petaluma Blvd. S. – eaturbandeli.com) offers salads, soups, cold, hot and Mediterranean sandwiches, desserts and a full spectrum of eastern Mediterranean- and Mexican-inspired lunch and dinner dishes and sides, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and are open until 7 p.m. for dinner on Friday and Saturday nights. (Closed Sunday.) They also offer a kids menu with tacos, quesadillas, pasta, hot dogs, grilled cheese and chicken nuggets. You can also pre-order for dine-in or take-out, as well as order delivery through Petaluma Food Taxi.

Email houston@avantlard.com with questions/comments.

