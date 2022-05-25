Tip of my Tongue: Head to ‘Baja Petaluma’ for Marin Greek Festival

Although technically in Marin, we Petaluma natives jokingly call Novato “Baja Petaluma,” so it seems fair to include their upcoming Greek Festival in this column. Plus, Petalumas are always clamoring for Greek food, so this short hop down to Nativity of Christ Greek Orthodox Church (1110 Highland Drive) should make them happy. Festivities start on Friday, May 27, at 5 p.m. with Glendi, the opening ceremonies, which will include food, drink and music and will run until roughly 9 p.m. The fun continues on both Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Visit nativityofchrist.org for more information.

Shavuot Ice Cream Party

“Shavuot” is the Jewish holiday of the “Feast of Weeks” and was originally tied to the wheat harvest, but clearly someone at the Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma has a similar ice cream sweet tooth. They will be celebrating with an ice cream party and dairy buffet on Sunday, June 5, starting at 11 a.m. at their 205 Keller St. #101 location. Attendance is free with an RSVP through jewishpetaluma.com/icecream. “Celebrate the holiday of Shavuot, commemorating the Giving of the Torah at Mt. Sinai 3,330 years ago. Enjoy a scrumptious dairy buffet including cheesecakes, bagels and lox, a spectacular ice cream spread with delicious toppings, a waffles bar, and more! Gluten and lactose intolerant options will be available. Bring the whole family to hear the Ten Commandments live. Fun Children’s Programs.” Dedicated in honor of the Yahrtzeit of Jacob Levenson זעליג מאיר בן אברהם

"Steel Magnolias,“ the beloved film is featured in the Petaluma Gap wine pairing series.

Petaluma Gap at the movies

Boulevard Cinema and Petaluma Gap Winegrowers Alliance are joining forces for an exciting summer series called “Petaluma Gap Wine Nights at the Movies.” They will be pairing iconic wine-related films, as well as Hollywood classics, with Petaluma Gap wines.

The series starts Tuesday, June 7, with a screening of “Decanted,” paired with two of Garry Brooks’ wines. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and seats should be reserved at cinemawest.com/movie/decanted. Tickets are $45 per guest and include wine tasting, gourmet popcorn, and an invitation to book a tasting at Brooks Note Winery’s tasting room, which recently opening in downtown at 426 Petaluma Blvd. N.

Upcoming Petaluma Gap Wine Nights at the Movies include July 5’s “You Will Be My Son,” paired with Fogline Vineyards; Aug. 2’s “When Harry Met Sally,” paired with Montagne Russe Wines; and Sept. 6’s “Steel Magnolias,” paired with Light of Day Wines.

Drag Me to the River

Coinciding with Gay Pride Month, the Ladies of Luma are presenting, and Grand Central Café is hosting the “Drag Me to the River” festival on Sunday, June 12, from noon to 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 and are available in advance at LALA’s Jam Bar (720 E. Washington) and Grand Central Café (226 Weller St.) or at the door on the day of the event, if still available. The drag show will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and does come with a “parental advisory” warning, suggesting that this is a PG13 show.

Food, drinks and other treats will be available for purchase from the likes of Roy's Chicago Dogs, A & A Tamales, Grand Central empanadas, Mariapilar Ice Creamery, Mad Batter Cakery (award-winning gluten-free cakes and cookies), Petaluma Toffee Company, Andy’s Candies, Sonoma Coast Spirits, and a still unannounced wine sponsor.

The raffle prizes are big this year, with $500 worth of gift certificates in at least one of the baskets, and beer and wine “lockers” donated by Heineken and Kendall Jackson. Keys the lockers will be sold for $10 each, with three chances to win.

A portion of the profits will go to Una Vida (Petaluma free food and clothing pantry), One Mind (mental health research), and Positive Images (to support trans-teens).

Affogato is an effortless marriage of two of Italys finest exports, espresso and ice cream. (Grace Dickinson)

Petaluma’s affogato options

Not being a coffee drinker myself, affogatos are not always at the forefront of my mind, although as regular readers know, good ice cream is certainly always on my mind, and at the forefront of my cravings. An affogato is an Italian dessert consisting of a scoop (or three) of ice cream covered in a shot of espresso. Traditionally, vanilla or plain/milk flavored ice cream or gelato are used, but Californians are never tripped up by “tradition,” especially when it comes to food innovations.

In response to Maria Castillo’s recent social media post, requesting Petaluma affogato locations, the recommendations came flooding in. The list and long and quite varied, but should give those who are new to affogatos an idea of just how popular they are.