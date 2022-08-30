Tip of My Tongue: Meal deals

Take the hassle out of weeknight cooking, and help the community, with Sonoma Family Meal’s new family meal subscription, a seven-week cycle that runs Sept. 13 through Oct. 25.

For $60 per week, pick up these heat-and-serve meals, which are chef-made and feature locally gleaned and procured ingredients, with the proceeds helping to feed local food-insecure families.

A sample menu includes stuffed peppers, with Stemple Creek Ranch beef, brown basmati rice, and roasted cauliflower; turkey meatloaf, with garlic mashed potatoes and roasted broccoli; and chicken Marsala, with organic mushrooms, sauteed Bloomsdale spinach and creamy polenta. Weekly vegetarian options are available, too.

Because nothing stands out to my taste buds more than when a fellow Petaluma Foodies’ gives an unsolicited rave review, and few have the sense of taste that local Chrissy Minick has.

“I have been testing Sonoma Family Meals pilot pick up program and have nothing but yummy moans with a side of drool to explain how happy my entire family has been with this service,” she said recently. “Every week I pick up a whole meal ... super easy to reheat, full of love and attention to detail, often comes with a dessert, and fresh local produce of some sort.

“(It) feeds my family of four (two teenage boys) and enough for lunches for several days.”

Chrissy’s testimonial was enough to convince us to give the fall meal subscription a try. What with only two of us at the table, if we can even find time to split away from our work desk, this should get us through most of the week, which is going to be a huge time saver as we are finding it harder and harder to spend time in the kitchen due to our busy work schedules.

There are only 25 spots available, and we have already grabbed one, I’ll bet Chrissy’s family has grabbed another.

Pick-ups are from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Sonoma Family Meal, 1370A Redwood Way (just off Old Redwood Hwy, where Anna’s Seafood used to be).

For more information and to sign up, visit sonomafamilymeal.com.

Kitchen rental, job training and cooking classes

Sonoma Family Meals has also opened booking for its commercial kitchen, and looks forward to starting their culinary job training program soon.

Most recently, the organization held its first class, “Reducing Food Waste.” Sign-ups have already started for the next class, “CSA Cooking with Naomi Crawford,” scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 23.

If Naomi’s name sounds familiar that is because she is well-respected in the area for her conscientious approach to food production and preparation. Naomi and husband Joel Baecker are also well-known for their two food ventures, Pizza Politana (now closed) and Lunchette, a Petaluma lunch-time favorite.

Restaurant staff to brave the heat

On Aug. 16, Water Street Bistro announced it was temporary closing due to the heat. The air conditioning had gone out and temps were reaching upwards of 100 degrees.

Always keeping her customers in mind, a week later, owner Stephanie Rastetter was kind enough to let everyone know that the air conditioning issue still hadn’t been resolved. The outpouring of support was as to be expected for this beloved bistro, so it was with great pleasure we saw an update just a few days ago that Water Street Bistro will reopen Sept. 1.

“Well, it is going to take some more weeks for our air conditioner replacement, but the Staff has decided that they would like to get back and try to work. We will need to modify our menu a bit as we need to generate less heat in our space,” the bistro announced.

This is quite a brave move given the scorcher slated for this weekend, but I am sure they’ll get through, especially with the support of all their regulars.

Fourth & C Street

Last week we reported that Fourth & Sea would not be returning to its former location at the corner of Fourth and C streets. However, work continued at that location, with much of the interior being torn out, presumably for a remodel, which would lead the casual observer to believe something is afoot. However, as of mid-week, a “stop work notice” was posted to the site by the city due to some sort of lack of permitting. The owners are property veterans so I’m sure they’ll have it worked out in no time and hopefully there will be a new restaurant populating this corner sooner rather than later. But what kind of restaurant?

I have it on good authority that there are plans in the works for a Guatemalan restaurant — and it will serve fish and chips. More accurately, I would guess they will serve “mojarras fritas,” the Guatemalan equivalent closest to fish and chips. Then again, maybe they will look to capitalize on this corner’s popularity for its traditional fish and chips, and serve it American style.