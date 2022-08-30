Subscribe

Tip of My Tongue: Meal deals

HOUSTON PORTER
August 30, 2022, 4:34PM

Take the hassle out of weeknight cooking, and help the community, with Sonoma Family Meal’s new family meal subscription, a seven-week cycle that runs Sept. 13 through Oct. 25.

For $60 per week, pick up these heat-and-serve meals, which are chef-made and feature locally gleaned and procured ingredients, with the proceeds helping to feed local food-insecure families.

A sample menu includes stuffed peppers, with Stemple Creek Ranch beef, brown basmati rice, and roasted cauliflower; turkey meatloaf, with garlic mashed potatoes and roasted broccoli; and chicken Marsala, with organic mushrooms, sauteed Bloomsdale spinach and creamy polenta. Weekly vegetarian options are available, too.

Because nothing stands out to my taste buds more than when a fellow Petaluma Foodies’ gives an unsolicited rave review, and few have the sense of taste that local Chrissy Minick has.

“I have been testing Sonoma Family Meals pilot pick up program and have nothing but yummy moans with a side of drool to explain how happy my entire family has been with this service,” she said recently. “Every week I pick up a whole meal ... super easy to reheat, full of love and attention to detail, often comes with a dessert, and fresh local produce of some sort.

“(It) feeds my family of four (two teenage boys) and enough for lunches for several days.”

Chrissy’s testimonial was enough to convince us to give the fall meal subscription a try. What with only two of us at the table, if we can even find time to split away from our work desk, this should get us through most of the week, which is going to be a huge time saver as we are finding it harder and harder to spend time in the kitchen due to our busy work schedules.

There are only 25 spots available, and we have already grabbed one, I’ll bet Chrissy’s family has grabbed another.

Pick-ups are from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Sonoma Family Meal, 1370A Redwood Way (just off Old Redwood Hwy, where Anna’s Seafood used to be).

For more information and to sign up, visit sonomafamilymeal.com.

Kitchen rental, job training and cooking classes

Sonoma Family Meals has also opened booking for its commercial kitchen, and looks forward to starting their culinary job training program soon.

Most recently, the organization held its first class, “Reducing Food Waste.” Sign-ups have already started for the next class, “CSA Cooking with Naomi Crawford,” scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 23.

If Naomi’s name sounds familiar that is because she is well-respected in the area for her conscientious approach to food production and preparation. Naomi and husband Joel Baecker are also well-known for their two food ventures, Pizza Politana (now closed) and Lunchette, a Petaluma lunch-time favorite.

Restaurant staff to brave the heat

On Aug. 16, Water Street Bistro announced it was temporary closing due to the heat. The air conditioning had gone out and temps were reaching upwards of 100 degrees.

Always keeping her customers in mind, a week later, owner Stephanie Rastetter was kind enough to let everyone know that the air conditioning issue still hadn’t been resolved. The outpouring of support was as to be expected for this beloved bistro, so it was with great pleasure we saw an update just a few days ago that Water Street Bistro will reopen Sept. 1.

“Well, it is going to take some more weeks for our air conditioner replacement, but the Staff has decided that they would like to get back and try to work. We will need to modify our menu a bit as we need to generate less heat in our space,” the bistro announced.

This is quite a brave move given the scorcher slated for this weekend, but I am sure they’ll get through, especially with the support of all their regulars.

Fourth & C Street

Last week we reported that Fourth & Sea would not be returning to its former location at the corner of Fourth and C streets. However, work continued at that location, with much of the interior being torn out, presumably for a remodel, which would lead the casual observer to believe something is afoot. However, as of mid-week, a “stop work notice” was posted to the site by the city due to some sort of lack of permitting. The owners are property veterans so I’m sure they’ll have it worked out in no time and hopefully there will be a new restaurant populating this corner sooner rather than later. But what kind of restaurant?

I have it on good authority that there are plans in the works for a Guatemalan restaurant — and it will serve fish and chips. More accurately, I would guess they will serve “mojarras fritas,” the Guatemalan equivalent closest to fish and chips. Then again, maybe they will look to capitalize on this corner’s popularity for its traditional fish and chips, and serve it American style.

Guatemalan standards include tostadas and tamales, as well as soups and stews such as caldo de res (a veggie soup based in a meat broth), pepian de indio (chicken stewed in a spicy tomato sauce with toasted pumpkin seeds), kak’ik (turkey stew in tomatoes, cilantro and chilies), hilachas (shredded beef stew with potatoes) and jocon de pollo (chicken stewed in green sauce).

Seafood is also a major part of Guatemalan cuisine. Along with their own version of ceviche, and a seafood coconut soup called tapado, both street vendors and sit-down restaurants throughout the country offer mojarras fritas, which translates to “fried crappie,” with crappie being a type of game fish. This dish usually involves frying the whole fish. Popular in a lot of Mexican restaurants too, mojarras fritas is a whole deep-fried fish, often tilapia, but here’s to hoping this new place uses a higher quality fish.

With such an easily viewed venue, we will keep an eye on things, but keep in mind that a lot goes into a restaurant deal, so until we see the sign go up and smell the food cooking, we really can’t be sure of what is happening. But I sure would love to find myself sitting at 4th & C Streets eating in the near future.

Olive oil

What is Agrumato Method?

Petaluma is filled with both commercial and homegrown olive oil makers, along with an abundant base of consumers, so a two-day master class on olive oil is certainly something that catches our attention. However, UC Davis’ upcoming “co-milled olive oils” master class not only starts Sept. 2, it will be held in Tacna, Peru.

What caught our eyes was that the class is being taught in collaboration with McEvoy Ranch, with Mill Manager Rigo Olivares representing McEvoy Ranch at the class in Peru. (Just in case it slipped your attention, Rigo’s last name means “olive groves.”)

It is a little late for locals to get in on this particular class as it starts Sept. 2, but is just the beginning of the collaboration between UC Davis and McEvoy Ranch, which promises to also offer local classes on the same topic.

“This Master Class will be a model for future educational programming that will be reproduced in California at UC Davis Olive Center,” said Javier A. Fernandez Salvador, director of UC Davis Olive Center. “We selected McEvoy Ranch because they are pioneers in quality and produce some of the best California Agrumato Method olive oils in the market with a wide selection of flavors.”

Agrumato oils have been made along the Adriatic Sea for centuries. The process involves added whole fruits, veggies or herbs to the oil-making process, hence the term “co-milled.” Originally, the process started with citrus, which adds a fruity aroma and bright flavor to the otherwise pungent olives. This combination was discovered by accident when ancient millers would use citrus to clean their olive oil mills but once tasted became a big hit.

McEvoy Ranch started its Agrumato Method olive oils in 2016 and continue to expand that line with current flavors, including the original lemon, as well as blood orange, rosemary, garlic, Herbes de Provence and the newest edition, jalapeno olive oil.

For those who can’t make it out to the ranch, McEvoy opened an outlet store here in Petaluma earlier this year and always offers great discounts. They are located at 425 First St., Suite B and are open 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. mcevoyranch.com.

Events

At the Barn

Barn 5400, located at 5400 Old Redwood Highway, just shy of Palace of Fruit when driving from Petaluma toward Penngrove, hosts its “Fun in the Fall” market event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 3. Along with food and coffee, there will be live music and local artisans selling their wares. This event is free to all and all ages are welcome. barn5400.com.

High noon in Tomales

This weekend is a big one in the tiny hamlet of Tomales.

Labor Day Weekend always marks the “Tomales Festival & Founders’ Day Parade,” with the free parade starting at high noon Sept. 4. Costumes are encouraged, but with the scorching heatwave predicted for this weekend, it’s probably best that you leave the pooches at home.

Following the parade, food and drink, including oysters, barbecue, cheese, salads, sandwiches, street corn, handmade tamales and tacos, and desserts will be available for purchase at the park. Lemonade, craft beer, hard cider and fine wine will also be available. Along with a kid’s playground and handcrafts booths, Foxes in the Henhouse will be playing live from 1 to 4 p.m.

Final wine night at the movies

The Petaluma Gap’s final summer wine night at the movies concludes Sept. 6, with a pairing of “Steel Magnolias” and wines from Thirty-Seven Wines, a Petaluma Gap favorite.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with Al and Lisa Brayton hosting, speaking about and pouring their award-winning wines, alongside unlimited gourmet popcorn.

We have had been enjoying Thirty-Seven’s wines for years, but recently had the pleasure of meeting and visiting with Al and Lisa, and they are just as complex, fun and interesting as their wines. A chance to hear them speak and meet them one-on-one should not be missed.

Also, a representative from the Petaluma Gap American Viticultural Area will be sharing highlights about the area’s distinctive and award-winning wines.

To purchase tickets, visit cinemawest.com, go to their showtimes, choose “other dates” and select Sept. 6.

Fall planting workshop

Petaluma Bounty will hold a workshop from 5-6 p.m. Sept. 7 for home gardeners looking for guidance in either starting or continuing their garden into the fall and winter. This event is held in collaboration with UC Master Gardeners and is hosted at Petaluma Bounty, 55 Shasta Ave. in Petaluma.

Visit petalumabounty.org for all their programs and events.

Email houston@avantlard.com with questions/comments.

