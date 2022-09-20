Tip of My Tongue: Restaurant openings, reopenings and High Holiday treats

Restaurant gift certificate raffle

The big yearly Committee on the Shelterless restaurant raffle is back, with tickets available until Oct. 12.

Sponsored by Century 21 Epic Petaluma and Bundesen Property Management, tickets are $20 and are available at both these businesses, 616 and 522 Petaluma Blvd. S., respectively.

There are 10 chances to win, with the total prize pool consisting of $10,000 worth of restaurant gift certificates. However, my understanding is that unlike most raffles, for this one Century 21 and Bundesen Property Management have foot the entire bill to buy these gift certificates, meaning the restaurants are also winning, and 100% of the proceeds from the raffle can go to benefit COTS and their mission to end homelessness.

The list is a who’s who of Petaluma eateries, with gift certificates being raffled off in packages each worth hundreds of dollars, with the top prizes worth over a thousand dollars, including to Lunchette, Pearl, Wicked Slush, Sax’s Joint, Quinua Cocina Peruana, Washoe House, and more.

Last year’s event raised $33,000 and this year they are looking to raise $35,000.

A dairy tale

Few have had the positive and long-lasting impact on Petaluma’s agrarian character as Ellen Straus, of the Straus Family Creamery, affectionately referred to as Dairy Godmother in the tagline of the upcoming play in her honor, “After I’m Dead, You’ll Have to Feed Everyone – The Rollicking Tale of Ellen Straus, Dairy Godmother.”

Written and performed by Vivien Straus, Ellen’s daughter, this is “a daughter’s love letter to her immigrant mother, a European city kid who finds love on a California dairy and emerges as one of West Marin’s iconic environmental pioneers.

“It's funny, it's sad, it's ridiculous, it's performed in a barn at a farm.”

The show will be held from Oct. 21 through Nov. 13, on Friday nights and Saturday and Sunday matinees at Straus Home Ranch in Marshall. Friday night will host food trucks while the matinees are bring-your-own-picnics.

The show is directed by Elly Lichenstein, long-time executive director at Cinnabar Theater, and quite the thespian in her own right.

Wine and veggie pairing

Street Social will be pairing up with Barber Cellars at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 to offer a four-course wine dinner, with a twist. The four dishes will all be vegetarian and specially tuned to match with four different wines from Barber Cellars.

This dinner is a celebration of the end of the harvest.

“Two years ago, we added a vegetarian night to our tasting menu line up at Street Social,” Mike Barber said. “It sold out super quick and was a mind-blowing meal! We're very excited to see what they cook up this time. Join us for a different sort of pairing experience!”

Tickets are available at streetsocial.social. Wine club members should have received an email with a special offer. There are major benefits to be a local wine club member.

Taco Tuesday

Barber Lee Spirits continues its Season of Cocktails events with “an evening of taco-paired cocktail deliciousness.” This particular Taco Tuesday, from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 4, will include food, games, six samples of various cocktails and one large cocktail of your liking. Visit barberleespirtis.com for more information.

Elks feeding vets

The Petaluma Elks Lodge No. 901 will again hold its annual Veterans Appreciation Dinner after a COVID-19 hiatus. All vets, and their families and friends, are invited to this dinner, which will be held Oct. 7.

Each year, well over 100 veterans arrive by bus from the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, the largest such home in the U.S. These special guests look forward to this dinner all year long and will be greeted upon arrival at 5:30 p.m. and assisted to their seats for drinks before dinner. This is followed at 6 p.m. by a flag ceremony, honoring each branch of the military with a parade of their respective flag and official song, followed by introductions.

Dinner is served at 6:15 p.m. As a special thank you, the veterans are all given gift bags with various items to be enjoyed at home, from books to stationary to toiletries to baseball caps to snacks to throw blankets for the laps of wheelchair veterans. If donations are abundant enough, some vets will even receive larger wish list items like microwaves and small refrigerators.

Dinner is open to all with a menu including appetizers, barbecue ribs, chicken, potatoes, salads, rolls and homemade dessert. All are served by volunteers from the Elks Lodge, the community, local high schools and other organizations such as the Boy Scouts.

Tickets should be purchased in advance at elks901.org/veterans-dinner because this event usually sells out. Dinner for guests is $18, but there are also options on the website to help the Elks put this event on.