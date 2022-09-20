Subscribe

Tip of My Tongue: Restaurant openings, reopenings and High Holiday treats

HOUSTON PORTER
September 20, 2022, 12:42PM
Restaurant gift certificate raffle

The big yearly Committee on the Shelterless restaurant raffle is back, with tickets available until Oct. 12.

Sponsored by Century 21 Epic Petaluma and Bundesen Property Management, tickets are $20 and are available at both these businesses, 616 and 522 Petaluma Blvd. S., respectively.

There are 10 chances to win, with the total prize pool consisting of $10,000 worth of restaurant gift certificates. However, my understanding is that unlike most raffles, for this one Century 21 and Bundesen Property Management have foot the entire bill to buy these gift certificates, meaning the restaurants are also winning, and 100% of the proceeds from the raffle can go to benefit COTS and their mission to end homelessness.

The list is a who’s who of Petaluma eateries, with gift certificates being raffled off in packages each worth hundreds of dollars, with the top prizes worth over a thousand dollars, including to Lunchette, Pearl, Wicked Slush, Sax’s Joint, Quinua Cocina Peruana, Washoe House, and more.

Last year’s event raised $33,000 and this year they are looking to raise $35,000.

A dairy tale

Few have had the positive and long-lasting impact on Petaluma’s agrarian character as Ellen Straus, of the Straus Family Creamery, affectionately referred to as Dairy Godmother in the tagline of the upcoming play in her honor, “After I’m Dead, You’ll Have to Feed Everyone – The Rollicking Tale of Ellen Straus, Dairy Godmother.”

Written and performed by Vivien Straus, Ellen’s daughter, this is “a daughter’s love letter to her immigrant mother, a European city kid who finds love on a California dairy and emerges as one of West Marin’s iconic environmental pioneers.

“It's funny, it's sad, it's ridiculous, it's performed in a barn at a farm.”

The show will be held from Oct. 21 through Nov. 13, on Friday nights and Saturday and Sunday matinees at Straus Home Ranch in Marshall. Friday night will host food trucks while the matinees are bring-your-own-picnics.

The show is directed by Elly Lichenstein, long-time executive director at Cinnabar Theater, and quite the thespian in her own right.

Wine and veggie pairing

Street Social will be pairing up with Barber Cellars at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 to offer a four-course wine dinner, with a twist. The four dishes will all be vegetarian and specially tuned to match with four different wines from Barber Cellars.

This dinner is a celebration of the end of the harvest.

“Two years ago, we added a vegetarian night to our tasting menu line up at Street Social,” Mike Barber said. “It sold out super quick and was a mind-blowing meal! We're very excited to see what they cook up this time. Join us for a different sort of pairing experience!”

Tickets are available at streetsocial.social. Wine club members should have received an email with a special offer. There are major benefits to be a local wine club member.

Taco Tuesday

Barber Lee Spirits continues its Season of Cocktails events with “an evening of taco-paired cocktail deliciousness.” This particular Taco Tuesday, from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 4, will include food, games, six samples of various cocktails and one large cocktail of your liking. Visit barberleespirtis.com for more information.

Elks feeding vets

The Petaluma Elks Lodge No. 901 will again hold its annual Veterans Appreciation Dinner after a COVID-19 hiatus. All vets, and their families and friends, are invited to this dinner, which will be held Oct. 7.

Each year, well over 100 veterans arrive by bus from the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, the largest such home in the U.S. These special guests look forward to this dinner all year long and will be greeted upon arrival at 5:30 p.m. and assisted to their seats for drinks before dinner. This is followed at 6 p.m. by a flag ceremony, honoring each branch of the military with a parade of their respective flag and official song, followed by introductions.

Dinner is served at 6:15 p.m. As a special thank you, the veterans are all given gift bags with various items to be enjoyed at home, from books to stationary to toiletries to baseball caps to snacks to throw blankets for the laps of wheelchair veterans. If donations are abundant enough, some vets will even receive larger wish list items like microwaves and small refrigerators.

Dinner is open to all with a menu including appetizers, barbecue ribs, chicken, potatoes, salads, rolls and homemade dessert. All are served by volunteers from the Elks Lodge, the community, local high schools and other organizations such as the Boy Scouts.

Tickets should be purchased in advance at elks901.org/veterans-dinner because this event usually sells out. Dinner for guests is $18, but there are also options on the website to help the Elks put this event on.

Openings and reopenings

The owners of Stellina Pronto have updated us on their new “alimentari,” which is already under construction at the old Thistle Meat’s location at 160 Petaluma Blvd. N., between Risibisi and Seared. All good things take time, and their impending ABC license should be well worth the wait, so stay tuned.

In Italy an “alimentari” is a small family-run grocery store that carries light groceries and offers prepared foods and drinks.

Kapu Tiki Bar’s website is up — though no menu yet — and construction appears to be complete. So, when will they open? Rumor has it that due to a few minor and normal issues with the city, Kapu will open sometime in November. Located in the old Tuttle Drug’s store location on Keller Street, it should be fun to get our island vibe on.

See’s Candy had been closed for a couple months for remodeling and reopened Tuesday. Stop in for a visit, say “hi” to Cecilia Henley Fortney’s mom, Suzanne, and grab some great treats.

Petaluma offers High Holidays treats

Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur, the two Jewish High Holy Days have yet again snuck up on us. This year’s Rosh Hashana starts the evening of Sept. 25, and ends Sept. 27, and Yom Kippur starts at sundown Oct. 4 and ends the following evening.

Stellina Pronto is offering house-baked rugelach and braided round challah loaves for special preorder, with pickups on Sept. 24, 25, 26 and Oct. 3. The rugelach, which is a filled baked confection, come in three varieties: honey-walnut-cinnamon, raspberry jam-almond and chocolate-hazelnut. Challah loaves are available plain, topped with poppyseeds or flecked with golden raisins. Orders should be placed through email at info@stellinapronto.com or by calling 707-789-9556 by Sept. 21.

Bagel Mill is making its popular apple honey cake with salted honey crumble. These are made with local apples, picked from the owner’s parent’s tree every year, and use Bagel Mill’s freshly milled flour. This cake is “pareve,” meaning it is not made with dairy (or meat), so according to Jewish dietary laws, can be eaten with dairy or meat. Orders should be placed online at bagelmill.com for pickup on Sept. 25.

The Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma invites members, non-members and the general public to join in its High Holidays celebration with services throughout the holidays, as well as a Rosh Hashanah Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26. Dinner will include brisket, round challahs, apples and honey and much more. For a full list of events and dinner reservations, visit jewishpetaluma.com.

Email houston@avantlard.com with questions/comments.

