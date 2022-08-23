Tip of My Tongue: Revisiting the beloved Choco Taco

As reported a few weeks ago, Klondike announced it would stop production of their beloved Choco Taco. After the internet blew up with fans decrying this move, Klondike said with overwhelmingly positive feedback about Choco Tacos, they are thinking of bringing it back.

However, before you start thinking this was a PR stunt, Klondike said the move to bring it back would likely be years away.

Presumably, the company had already stopped production when it made the original announcement or else the beloved desert taco could be brought back immediately, so don’t hold your breath that it will reappear anytime soon.

Within days of Klondike’s announcement, local Oskey’s Ice Cream Truck posted that it had procured two cases, but those would be the last 48 Choco Tacos expected. You can check out their Facebook page for more info and hopefully secure your last taste of an official Choco Taco — at least for the foreseeable future.

Did you hear about the time the Bureau of Land Management added a Choco Taco clause to its contract with Burning Man? Apparently, back in 2014 or 2015, when the BLM opened negotiations with Burning Man for on-site facilities, there was a requirement for all sorts of things in order to create somewhat of a VIP camp, but the one that caught many of our fancy was the requirement that the freezers be stocked with Choco Tacos. Eventually, most of those requirements were dropped, including the Choco Tacos, but it still makes for a great story.

I have fond memories of Choco Tacos during my time running security for Burning Man. The desert was hot and dusty and very few at the event were authorized to operate a motor vehicle, and even fewer could come and go through the event gates at will like I could.

Because of my position, I was able to drive into town whenever I wanted, which admittedly was not often given my on-site duties. When I could, I would make off in my Datsun 240z race car, with door logos and official light bar, in the direction of the Empire Store, which was a healthy 20-25 minutes from the front gate of Black Rock City at the time. I would load up my car with as many boxes of Choco Tacos as I could — I wish I had a photo of that — and then because of a lack of air conditioning in my car, race back to the city in time to share the wealth before the Choco Tacos melted.

To say I was a hero on those days would not be going too far. In retrospect, most of the folks who got to enjoy those frozen treats on those hot summer days were the law enforcement officers I liaised with. I have to wonder if I had something to do with the making of their Choco Taco demands years later.

My initial reaction to the discontinuation was to reach out to the ice cream folks I know to see if there was anything to be done about replicating the Choco Taco at a local level. As luck would have it, while walking past Baskin-Robbins a couple weeks ago, I overheard owner Sam Mahan’s laugh and figured I’d pop my head in to say hi and maybe grab a scoop or two.

Sam was right in the middle of taking photos of about a handful of custom Choco Tacos, filling them with a variety of ice cream flavors. She completely made my day by offering me one of the prototypes to try for myself. To say it was amazing would be an understatement.

Choco Tacos are not beloved because of their high-quality ingredients, but more for the nostalgia, but I’d take a Sam’s Choco Taco any time, because of the fresh crunch waffle cone taco and they can be stuffed with my favorite Baskin-Robbins flavor, Peanut Butter ‘N Chocolate.

I will have to check back in to see if this is something she may offer regularly, but, even if not, I’d bet party planners could custom order these, just like many of us do with Sam’s ice cream cakes.

Pumpkins on pikes

Tara Firma Farms is back with its “Pumpkins on Pikes – A Magical Family Tradition” Halloween event after a two-year hiatus. The event is on two Saturdays, Oct. 22 and 29, from 2 to 10 p.m. and includes pumpkin carving, a straw maze, games, live music and food and drink.

Tickets for the event are $40 and include a carving pumpkin ($32 for CSA members) and kids 3 years old and under are free (no pumpkin). Tickets are only available in advance and can be purchased at tarafirmafarms.com. No dogs or outside food or drink are allowed.

Spicing up downtown

Sonoma Spicy Queen is in the process of moving from her current location, tucked in on C Street, to where the surf shop used to be located, at 9 Fourth St., pretty much across from the A Street parking lot.

Though only a two-block move, I think being a bit more in the “heart” of downtown, plus the extra window display space, will surely help keep Sonoma Spice Queen at the forefront of people’s minds when searching for great spices, as well as locally created gift ideas. Visit sonomaspicequeen.com.