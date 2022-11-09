Subscribe

Tip of my Tongue: Welcoming Belfare to Petaluma’s food scene

HOUSTON PORTER
November 8, 2022, 4:22PM
Belfare (belfaresonoma.com) has landed, or as the Barbers put it so aptly in their social media post, “The chicken has landed!” Few are as supportive of local fare as Mike and Lorraine Barber of Barber Cellars and Barber Lee Spirits, so it came as no surprise on this past Monday that they were the first to post about Belfare opening a brick and mortar shop at 1410 S. McDowell Blvd., in the space recently vacated by Spring Thai. Steadily gaining Bay Area recognition for their excellent farmers market and catering food, Belfare is best known as having what many have described as the “best fried chicken sandwich in the North Bay,” and maybe even beyond that. I have yet to taste it, but trust many of the names raving about it. I also believe it is serendipity that Belfare has opened in the old Sarah’s Eats & Sweets location. Sarah and Emery had a serious following with their down-home dishes, and although Belfare is slightly different fare, I get the sense that they will be happily embraced by those who have been missing Sarah’s.

In texting with Erik Lowe of Belfare, he said that they wanted to ease into their new digs so just did a soft opening but have plans for a bigger event once things have settled down. And according to their website, they will still be tenting up at the Petaluma East Side Farmers Market on Tuesday, as well as serving at a few holiday events, including the Hotel Petaluma Holiday Food Fair (Nov. 22) and Brooks Note Winery (Nov. 29). Their current hours are Monday through Friday, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Penngrove Pub party

Penngrove Pub is not new, by any means, having graced their Main Street location now for decades. However, Saturday, Nov. 12, marks the grand reopening. Festivities start at noon and run through 5 p.m., with music from Pride & Joy at 1 p.m., and tacos available next door, where Cacio Pizza used to be.

Holiday Spirit

Sonoma Coast Spirits (sonomacoastspririts.com) just dropped photos of their lemon drop craft cocktail, now in cans, to social media. There was no mention of where or when these will be available but all I could think, and post in response was “game changer.” Not that we would ever doubt Oprah’s choice in cocktails, which she has highlighted in her magazine before, but when we conducted a blind taste test across all the available pre-mixed cocktails, SCS’s lemon drop won hands down. Keep an eye on their social media for more info.

More Thanksgiving planning

Thanksgiving planning is really starting to heat up and a few more local purveyors have posted announcements about their special, while a few our local restaurants have also pulled the trigger and committed to being open for your dining pleasure on Thanksgiving.

Butcher Crown Roadhouse (butchercrown.com) is offering a “Dig in and Pig out” barbecue pre-order, if “slow ‘n’ low” BBQ sounds like a good alternative to the regular turkey dinner, and it certainly does to this BBQ lover. The cutoff for orders is Tuesday, Nov. 22, however smoker space is limited so this will likely sell out early so don’t wait. Pick-up is on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, Nov. 24) from 1 to 3 p.m. Visit Pete’s website to place your order, which can be customized across all his great offers, which include brisket, pulled pork, pork ribs, braised greens, pimento mac 'n' cheese, potato salad, coleslaw, creamed street corn and pit beans.

Penngrove Market is a regular in this column because their holiday meals are always not only delicious, but a great deal. Their fully cooked, ready to heat and serve all-natural Diestel turkey dinner includes a half turkey, wood-oven roasted, 3-pounds of Joe’s organic mashed potatoes, 2-pounds of sausage stuffing, a quart of turkey gravy, and your choice of a handmade apple or pumpkin pie. There are gluten free options available too. The dinner is $159.99 and will easily feed four to six people. A two-person option is available too ($89.99), as are all the above listed items as an a la carte offering. Quantities are limited so get your order in before Nov. 18, for pick-up on the day before Thanksgiving, Wednesday, Nov. 23, between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. And although a bit old school not to have online ordering, that person touch is one of the things we love to about Penngrove Market. To place your order either stop by or call 707-753-4974.

Scone Rollin’s Pastizzi. (Photo: Scone Rollin’)
Covering both the savory and the sweet side of the holiday, Scone Rollin (sconerollin.com) is offer pre-order both savory pastizzi, a traditional savory pastry from the Mediterranean island of Malta, along with a slew of sweets, from pies of pumpkin, pecan, apple (either traditional or with crumble topping) and berry with crumble topping, to cooking decorating kits and decorated Thanksgiving cookies. You can see their full menu and order directly from their website.

Pecan pie from Nom Nom cakes.
Moving over to the entirely sweet side, Nom Nom Cakes (nomnombaking.com) has preorders for traditional pies, Thanksgiving variety packs and fall cookie kits. And in the spirit of thanks, Nom Nom included a thank you to our foodie community for all the support. “We appreciate all the support for our small local business, and we can’t wait to make your holidays a little bit sweeter!” I know it seems corny, but I for one appreciate when local businesses recognize that we all have choice, and many of us are choosing to support local makers.

Spoonful of Sugar (spoonfulofsugarpetaluma.com) is offering local and organic Thanksgiving pie with an order deadline of Nov. 22, and for just $5 you can get them delivered at home on Thanksgiving morning.

Finally, The Mad Sicilian (themadsicilian.com) has brought back their “Holy Cannoli Holiday Kits” for preorder for Thanksgiving. They offer original, pistachio, pumpkin spice and turtle, each for $20. Order by calling them at 766-8600 for pickup on Nov. 22 or 23.

Dine-in Thanksgiving Options

Although restaurant often don’t decide until the last minute if they are going to be open on Thanksgiving, several have already committed, including Central Market, Risibisi and Dinucci’s in Valley Ford. Usually, Rancho Nicasio is also open for the holiday, but their website says nothing yet. And don’t forget Lumberjacks, which does a pretty good affordable Thanksgiving dinner. Many Petalumans were saved by Lumberjacks last year when April Pantry (no longer in business) ran into some snafus with their holiday pre-order dinners. Pete’s Henny Penny also helped some of those stranded diners, and will be open until 3 p.m. on T-Day with dine-in (reservations recommended) and to-go orders.

I just confirmed with Tolay, located at the Marina Sheraton, that they will be open Thanksgiving Day and should have a special menu listed on their website shortly.

Finally, Café Bellini has posted their Thanksgiving Day menu, with service starting at noon, which will be either oven roasted turkey with all the trimmings, or herb crusted prime rib, garlic mashed potatoes, seasonable veggies and au jus. We have dined on this chef’s prior Thanksgiving dinners and were quite impressed. Oddly, even though Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday, I tend to prefer non-traditional food that day, so that herb-crusted prime rib sounds right up my alley. I guess it’s simply the celebration of food and family that warms my heart, regardless of what the food ends up being.

Mariapilar’s homemade Snowball.
Snowballs

I’ve missed the last couple of Mariapilar Ice Creamery roll-up door sales due to travel, so will be sure to make her next, which is Friday, Nov. 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. However, this sale will not have its normal Saturday time slot, so to make up for that, Pilar is offering a rare opportunity to pre-order ice cream and have it delivered the day before Thanksgiving. And if you are one of those people who says ice cream is only for summertime, first, I don’t think we can be friends; second, if you’ve ever offered your Thanksgiving or Christmas guests ice cream with dessert you know this isn’t true; and third, Icelanders love ice cream. Then again, in a climate like Iceland, they say that if they had to wait for warm sunny days to eat ice cream, they’d never get their fill.

As a special treat, Mariapilars has brought back their nostalgic snowballs, which will also be available for pre-orders. Personally, I’m with Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson’s character in “Zombieland”) when on the hunt for Twinkies after the zombie apocalypse, but only ever finding Snowballs, “I hate coconut. Not the taste, the consistency.”

However, I know there are a lot of Snowballs out there, and as Nov. 18 happens to be my birthday, so I will definitely visit Pilar in order to stock our freezer for the holidays, even though that night I will be enjoying my birthday ice cream cake from the very talented owner of Baskin Robbins, Samantha Meehan. Every year she asks if I want something different and every year I leave the design details in her hands, so long as it’s a pig dressed in lederhosen sitting next to a stein of German beer – Oktoberfest style. You can read more about that pig cake at petaluma360.com but imagine this – is it not the biggest pig cake Sam has made for us.

Holiday giving

Una Vida posted a special thank you to Amber Balshaw and Preferred Sonoma Caterers for helping to bring some extra holiday joy to families facing food insecurities. Amber and her crew are no strangers to donating food to those in need but making and donating 50 pumpkin pies for Una Vida’s Nov. 15 food distribution is taking it to a whole other level. While we are all thinking about giving during the holidays, let’s also keep in mind those local businesses that also go out of their way to give and try to support them when we can. As they say, “buy local, or bye local.”

Email Houston at houston@avantlard.com with questions/comments.

