Belfare (belfaresonoma.com) has landed, or as the Barbers put it so aptly in their social media post, “The chicken has landed!” Few are as supportive of local fare as Mike and Lorraine Barber of Barber Cellars and Barber Lee Spirits, so it came as no surprise on this past Monday that they were the first to post about Belfare opening a brick and mortar shop at 1410 S. McDowell Blvd., in the space recently vacated by Spring Thai. Steadily gaining Bay Area recognition for their excellent farmers market and catering food, Belfare is best known as having what many have described as the “best fried chicken sandwich in the North Bay,” and maybe even beyond that. I have yet to taste it, but trust many of the names raving about it. I also believe it is serendipity that Belfare has opened in the old Sarah’s Eats & Sweets location. Sarah and Emery had a serious following with their down-home dishes, and although Belfare is slightly different fare, I get the sense that they will be happily embraced by those who have been missing Sarah’s.

In texting with Erik Lowe of Belfare, he said that they wanted to ease into their new digs so just did a soft opening but have plans for a bigger event once things have settled down. And according to their website, they will still be tenting up at the Petaluma East Side Farmers Market on Tuesday, as well as serving at a few holiday events, including the Hotel Petaluma Holiday Food Fair (Nov. 22) and Brooks Note Winery (Nov. 29). Their current hours are Monday through Friday, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Penngrove Pub party

Penngrove Pub is not new, by any means, having graced their Main Street location now for decades. However, Saturday, Nov. 12, marks the grand reopening. Festivities start at noon and run through 5 p.m., with music from Pride & Joy at 1 p.m., and tacos available next door, where Cacio Pizza used to be.

Holiday Spirit

Sonoma Coast Spirits (sonomacoastspririts.com) just dropped photos of their lemon drop craft cocktail, now in cans, to social media. There was no mention of where or when these will be available but all I could think, and post in response was “game changer.” Not that we would ever doubt Oprah’s choice in cocktails, which she has highlighted in her magazine before, but when we conducted a blind taste test across all the available pre-mixed cocktails, SCS’s lemon drop won hands down. Keep an eye on their social media for more info.

More Thanksgiving planning

Thanksgiving planning is really starting to heat up and a few more local purveyors have posted announcements about their special, while a few our local restaurants have also pulled the trigger and committed to being open for your dining pleasure on Thanksgiving.

Butcher Crown Roadhouse (butchercrown.com) is offering a “Dig in and Pig out” barbecue pre-order, if “slow ‘n’ low” BBQ sounds like a good alternative to the regular turkey dinner, and it certainly does to this BBQ lover. The cutoff for orders is Tuesday, Nov. 22, however smoker space is limited so this will likely sell out early so don’t wait. Pick-up is on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, Nov. 24) from 1 to 3 p.m. Visit Pete’s website to place your order, which can be customized across all his great offers, which include brisket, pulled pork, pork ribs, braised greens, pimento mac 'n' cheese, potato salad, coleslaw, creamed street corn and pit beans.

Penngrove Market is a regular in this column because their holiday meals are always not only delicious, but a great deal. Their fully cooked, ready to heat and serve all-natural Diestel turkey dinner includes a half turkey, wood-oven roasted, 3-pounds of Joe’s organic mashed potatoes, 2-pounds of sausage stuffing, a quart of turkey gravy, and your choice of a handmade apple or pumpkin pie. There are gluten free options available too. The dinner is $159.99 and will easily feed four to six people. A two-person option is available too ($89.99), as are all the above listed items as an a la carte offering. Quantities are limited so get your order in before Nov. 18, for pick-up on the day before Thanksgiving, Wednesday, Nov. 23, between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. And although a bit old school not to have online ordering, that person touch is one of the things we love to about Penngrove Market. To place your order either stop by or call 707-753-4974.

Scone Rollin’s Pastizzi. (Photo: Scone Rollin’)

Covering both the savory and the sweet side of the holiday, Scone Rollin (sconerollin.com) is offer pre-order both savory pastizzi, a traditional savory pastry from the Mediterranean island of Malta, along with a slew of sweets, from pies of pumpkin, pecan, apple (either traditional or with crumble topping) and berry with crumble topping, to cooking decorating kits and decorated Thanksgiving cookies. You can see their full menu and order directly from their website.