Petaluma’s yearly version of a Christkindlmarkt, which is a German Christmas market and craft fair, is coming to Hermann Sons Hall on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with all sorts of great holiday gift ideas, including craft items and plenty of candies, chocolates and advent calendars. Additionally, Santa will be on hand for photos and lunch and gluhwein (mulled wine) will be available for purchase. This event is free to the public.

And if you do make over to Christkindlmarkt on Saturday, say hi to my Aunt Nancy Clarke at the Knitting for Naomi table. Aunt Nancy’s beautiful hats, scarves and other handknit items are all part of a project to fund scholarships for young women in Tanzania. Two of her most recent scholarship recipients are Upendo John and Evelyn Frank. “Upendo John will be advancing her studies in the field of fishery. … She is excited and so thankful for this opportunity,” my aunt said. “Evelyn Frank is in her second year of a pharmacy degree program at Kampala University in Dar es Salaam. She is doing well in her studies and is extremely thankful for all of the support.”

For anyone looking to get more information or donate directly to the Knitting for Naomi project, you can contact Aunt Nancy directly at nlclarke73@gmail.com.

Sax’s special dinner

This Friday, Dec. 2, is another one of the rare dinner nights at Sax’s Joint. They started doing these a few months ago and usually hold just one a month, although it seems to be gaining momentum, with rave reviews all around, so hopefully we will see it become a regular thing in the future. The breakfast and lunch menu are available for dinner, as well as a couple of steak specials and one downhome comfort special, such as meatloaf or spaghetti and meatballs. They haven’t yet announced this week’s nightly special, but whatever it is, it will be well worth a try.

Palestinian cooking

Penngrove resident Hanan Huneidi is offering both cooking classes and meals to go this holiday season. Her next holiday baking class is Saturday, Dec. 3 starting at 1 p.m., runs for roughly two and half hours, and is $75 per participant. Guests will not only receive expert tutelage in Palestinian cooking, but will go home with a wooden ma’moul mold, cookies, all baking ingredients (including Hanan’s secret ingredients), plus will be served tea and wine during class.

In this particular class, Hanan will be teaching guests how to make ma'moul (semolina cookies stuffed with traditionally flavored walnuts) and caak ajwa (semolina cookies stuffed with dates). RSVP for this class via text at 707-623-3448 no later than Thursday, Dec. 1 (sorry, print-only readers).

Hanan is also offering homemade Palestinian food to go on Sunday, Dec. 4. The menu will include mansaf, described as a “traditional Palestinian celebration dish of lamb cooking in a garlic yogurt sauce, served over rice pilaf and flat bread, topped with toasted almonds.” Alongside this main will be salata Arabiya, a Palestinian salad of diced tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions in a lemon vinaigrette. (Vegetarian and GF options are available.) The above-mentioned ma’moul, “ornate semolina cookies filled with an aromatic walnut blend” will also be available. The suggested donation is $25 for dinner and $2 per cookie and can be ordered by contacting Hanan at the number listed above.

Calling all builders

Barber Cellars (www.barbercellars.com) has already sold out their cookie decorating party, but do not despair. There is still room in Barber’s gingerbread house-building class on Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 7 to 9 p.m. Master gingerbread crafter Angelina’s Kitchen will be on hand to give expert building instructions, as well as all the delicious materials necessary to build your dream gingerbread house. No, these are not last year’s stale store-bought gingerbread kits. Angelina’s Kitchen specializes in fresh homemade gingerbread house kits. The price is $55 and includes two glasses of wine, plus all the supplies and instructions from a pro. Kids are welcome, if you trust their building skills, and can attend and help for free.

While on Barber’s website, you might also shop their great selection of holiday gift baskets. They can even put something custom together for you, as they have done for us numerous times in the past. Theirs really are some of the best local gift baskets you will find.

Gingerbread showcase

While on the topic of gingerbread houses, mark your calendar for Friday, Dec. 16 from 1 to 9 p.m. for Hotel Petaluma’s 2022 Gingerbread House Showcase and Competition. This is the 6th annual gingerbread showcase and runs for three days in the ballroom at the Hotel Petaluma, starting on Friday with the opening night and continuing Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and again on Sunday, from 1 to 5 p.m., with winners announced on Sunday. The event is free to the public. Competitors can find more information at www.hotelpetaluma.com.