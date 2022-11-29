Subscribe

’Tis the season for Christkindlmarkt at Hermann Sons Hall

The yearly German Christmas market and craft fair comes to Hermann Sons Hall on Saturday, Dec. 3.|
HOUSTON PORTER
November 29, 2022, 1:53PM
Petaluma’s yearly version of a Christkindlmarkt, which is a German Christmas market and craft fair, is coming to Hermann Sons Hall on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with all sorts of great holiday gift ideas, including craft items and plenty of candies, chocolates and advent calendars. Additionally, Santa will be on hand for photos and lunch and gluhwein (mulled wine) will be available for purchase. This event is free to the public.

And if you do make over to Christkindlmarkt on Saturday, say hi to my Aunt Nancy Clarke at the Knitting for Naomi table. Aunt Nancy’s beautiful hats, scarves and other handknit items are all part of a project to fund scholarships for young women in Tanzania. Two of her most recent scholarship recipients are Upendo John and Evelyn Frank. “Upendo John will be advancing her studies in the field of fishery. … She is excited and so thankful for this opportunity,” my aunt said. “Evelyn Frank is in her second year of a pharmacy degree program at Kampala University in Dar es Salaam. She is doing well in her studies and is extremely thankful for all of the support.”

For anyone looking to get more information or donate directly to the Knitting for Naomi project, you can contact Aunt Nancy directly at nlclarke73@gmail.com.

Sax’s special dinner

This Friday, Dec. 2, is another one of the rare dinner nights at Sax’s Joint. They started doing these a few months ago and usually hold just one a month, although it seems to be gaining momentum, with rave reviews all around, so hopefully we will see it become a regular thing in the future. The breakfast and lunch menu are available for dinner, as well as a couple of steak specials and one downhome comfort special, such as meatloaf or spaghetti and meatballs. They haven’t yet announced this week’s nightly special, but whatever it is, it will be well worth a try.

Palestinian cooking

Penngrove resident Hanan Huneidi is offering both cooking classes and meals to go this holiday season. Her next holiday baking class is Saturday, Dec. 3 starting at 1 p.m., runs for roughly two and half hours, and is $75 per participant. Guests will not only receive expert tutelage in Palestinian cooking, but will go home with a wooden ma’moul mold, cookies, all baking ingredients (including Hanan’s secret ingredients), plus will be served tea and wine during class.

In this particular class, Hanan will be teaching guests how to make ma'moul (semolina cookies stuffed with traditionally flavored walnuts) and caak ajwa (semolina cookies stuffed with dates). RSVP for this class via text at 707-623-3448 no later than Thursday, Dec. 1 (sorry, print-only readers).

Hanan is also offering homemade Palestinian food to go on Sunday, Dec. 4. The menu will include mansaf, described as a “traditional Palestinian celebration dish of lamb cooking in a garlic yogurt sauce, served over rice pilaf and flat bread, topped with toasted almonds.” Alongside this main will be salata Arabiya, a Palestinian salad of diced tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions in a lemon vinaigrette. (Vegetarian and GF options are available.) The above-mentioned ma’moul, “ornate semolina cookies filled with an aromatic walnut blend” will also be available. The suggested donation is $25 for dinner and $2 per cookie and can be ordered by contacting Hanan at the number listed above.

Calling all builders

Barber Cellars (www.barbercellars.com) has already sold out their cookie decorating party, but do not despair. There is still room in Barber’s gingerbread house-building class on Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 7 to 9 p.m. Master gingerbread crafter Angelina’s Kitchen will be on hand to give expert building instructions, as well as all the delicious materials necessary to build your dream gingerbread house. No, these are not last year’s stale store-bought gingerbread kits. Angelina’s Kitchen specializes in fresh homemade gingerbread house kits. The price is $55 and includes two glasses of wine, plus all the supplies and instructions from a pro. Kids are welcome, if you trust their building skills, and can attend and help for free.

While on Barber’s website, you might also shop their great selection of holiday gift baskets. They can even put something custom together for you, as they have done for us numerous times in the past. Theirs really are some of the best local gift baskets you will find.

Gingerbread showcase

While on the topic of gingerbread houses, mark your calendar for Friday, Dec. 16 from 1 to 9 p.m. for Hotel Petaluma’s 2022 Gingerbread House Showcase and Competition. This is the 6th annual gingerbread showcase and runs for three days in the ballroom at the Hotel Petaluma, starting on Friday with the opening night and continuing Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and again on Sunday, from 1 to 5 p.m., with winners announced on Sunday. The event is free to the public. Competitors can find more information at www.hotelpetaluma.com.

Peanut butter Sunday

LaLa’s Jams now offers their own peanut butter, and will be giving out free samples of their flourless (gluten-free) peanut butter cookies – made with said peanut butter – this Sunday, Dec. 4 at their at their shop at 720 East Washington St. The jars of peanut butter come with cookie recipes.

LaLa herself wanted to keep her kitchen free of peanuts, so is having her peanut butter produced and packaged by none other than Handsome Carver’s Nut Butters, a highly respected local producer of all things nut butter. We rarely visit a local farmers market without bringing home a few jars of Handsome Carver’s, so are very excited to see that LaLa’s has joined forces with them for her custom peanut butter recipe.

LaLa’s also recently acquired Sonoma Love Box and is now offering these artisan food producer gifts through her shop, with all sorts of great goodies inside, including LaLa’s Jams, Andrade Family Farms olive oil, Zoe’s Original cured salami, Russian River Chocolates, local honey, Big Bottom Biscuit mix and Petaluma Toffee. LaLa’s is also sponsoring the Sonoma County Pride’s Holiday Box, which at $59 each, includes a $10 donation to the Sonoma County Pride Association. Boxes are available for pickup or can be shipped. For more information, visit LaLa’s online at www.lalasjams.com or in person at the shop on East Washington.

Holiday wholesale

Bert’s Desserts hosts their annual holiday warehouse sale on Saturday, Dec. 10 and Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 501 Lakeville St. If you haven’t yet tried Bert’s wares, you’ve been missing out. There is no peanut butter cup on the planet as good. Also at the event will be Cakes by Sam (of Baskin Robbins ice cream cake fame), Petaluma Creamery, Ironwood, and artist and author Vicki Martinelli. For questions contact Bert’s Desserts at 707-481-2442.

Crab feeds coming

The crab feed season is right around the corner and although the commercial crab season has not yet opened, local nonprofits are already preparing by getting their dates set early. What with the lack of feeds the past couple of years, the few that we are seeing trickle back onto the calendar will surely sell out fast. That said, the Penngrove Social Firemen’s crab feed is the first up and will sell out quickly, so we wanted to get it to you as soon as possible.

A great holiday gift for others or for yourself, the Penngrove Social Firemen’s crab feed will be Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at their 385 Woodward St. clubhouse. Cocktails start at 5:30 p.m. with dinner served at 7 p.m.

“Enjoy plenty of crab, pasta, salad, and bread,” say organizers. “These volunteers know how to do the crab just right! All proceeds support improvements to Penngrove Park and Clubhouse, and for the benefit of the community.”

For those who are new to the area, the Penngrove Social Firemen (www.penngrovesocialfiremen.org) are the folks who put on both the Penngrove Independence Day Parade and the Holiday Parade of Lights lighted tractor parade (coming up on Sunday, Dec. 18, starting at 6 p.m.). Benefits like this crab feed help keep those legendary local events alive and kicking. Tickets are $65 and are available at JavAmore Café (10101 Main Street, Penngrove) and on Eventbrite. Ticket sales end Tuesday, Jan. 3, although I’m sure they will sell out well before that date.

’Nog it up

Straus’s half-gallon eggnogs have been spotted on the shelves at Costco and I have it on good authority that their glass bottles are currently available at local farmers markets, including the East Side Farmers Market, as well as brick and mortar stores such as Petaluma Market and Skippy’s. For the record, I swore off eggnog several decades ago after a particularly heavy holiday season of nogin’ it up. (There was likely booze involved, which surely played a role in my eventual distrust of the creamy Christmas treat.)

But then I tried Straus’s eggnog, at the encouragement of all the people posting about it on social media. It really is one-of-a-kind and has now become a staple in our ice box throughout the holiday season. Except now, with age and experience, I refrain from drinking the whole bottle at once. I cannot say the same thing about the pints of Straus ice cream in our freezer.

Event reminders

Over the past few weeks we have posted in advance of Petaluma’s upcoming holiday events, but now they are finally here so we want to give a quick reminder of the ones happening over this upcoming week. For full details, run a search at www.Petaluma360.com, or flip back through your last couple of weeks of Food & Drink sections, if they haven’t been placed in the recycle bin or bottom of the birdcage by now.

This weekend, as mentioned above, starts with Christkindlmarket at Hermann Sons Hall on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. An hour later, the Downtown Holiday Merchant Fair starts all around our downtown streets at 11 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m. Also this Saturday, the Paint Party to help Vets will kick off at 1 p.m. at the Petaluma Vets Building. On Sunday, Dec. 4 the Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma will hold their annual Latke Masterchef, open to both competitors and anyone who enjoys holiday cheer and potato pancakes. Yours truly, along with a panel of Petaluma foodies, will be on hand to judge the results. Tuesday of next week, Dec. 6, the Holiday Makers Gift Fair rolls into the ballroom at Hotel Petaluma.

Email Houston at houston@avantlard.com with your questions or comments.

