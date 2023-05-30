’Tis the season for Double 8 Dairy’s Buffalo Gelato

Ice cream season is upon us! This is, of course, a joke to my regular readers, because I proclaim every season to be ice cream season. But for some people (don’t ask me why), the sun has to be shining and the weather has to be warm before they start thinking about ice cream.

Whenever I mention that Petaluma has eight (eight!) ice cream makers, the one that always stumps those trying to name them all is Double 8 Dairy. Their unique ice cream and soft serve is made using real water buffalo milk – from the real water buffalo they raise and milk on their Valley Ford dairy.

They do not sell their ice cream direct to the public, instead reserving their limited quantity for some of the more high-end restaurants and cafes around the Bay Area. One such place is Point Reyes Station, where Double-8 Dairy soft-serve is available at Palace Market.

Water buffalo milk is different from cow milk and not only makes for a very smooth and creamy ice cream, but has different lactose qualities that make it digestible for many who cannot consume milk from cows. And although I usually steer clear of soft-serve, Double 8 Dairy’s soft-serve at Palace Market is the exception. (Tip from a regular consumer: Don’t walk all the way to the back of the store to place your order. You need to start at the cash register, where you pay for your order, then take your receipt to the back counter to have your order filled.)

Sicilian arancinis

On the subject of unique and delicious foods of limited supply, The Mad Sicilian (www.themadsicilian.com) has announced that their Sicilian Arancini is back on the menu, declaring, “These delicious balls of goodness are filled with our own Homemade Meat Ragù or a blend of Five Cheese.”

They are offering limited quantities, so don’t wait too long if this is something you’d like to try. According to the Mad Sicilian, “Arancini is believed to have originated in the 9th century. This delicious treat, although considered street food in Sicily, is essentially breaded, deep fried balls of risotto traditionally stuffed with a ragù or cheeses; however, the diverse culinary world of today will bring many flavor profiles to this ancient delight.”