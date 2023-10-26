’Tis the season for holiday events, fall menus and more in Petaluma’s food scene

Along with the leaves changing colors and the ripening and pressing of fall staples such as apples, olives and grapes, changing menus and hours is a sure sign that autumn is upon us.

Without going into too much detail, as their social media posts are the best way to get current and accurate information, The Local, Easy Rider, and Della Fattoria have all announced seasonal menu changes. I was concerned that my beloved Helen Putnam sandwich might fall off The Local’s menu, but the owners assure me that due to its popularity, thanks to you readers/diners, it will stay on through the fall, alongside about a half-dozen new fall-flavored sandwiches.

Della Fattoria has not only added seasonal favorites back to its menu, like the pumpkin-shaped breads, but is now serving breakfast and lunch in its big dining room on Thursdays, and if there is enough interest, will expand these hours.

And in the spirit of letting employees spend time with family, Torches has announced that it will be closed on Sundays, but remains open Tuesday through Saturday, from noon to 9 p.m., for its great lunches, happy hours and dinners.

For its part, Street Social has really got diners excited with a new lunch menu and hours – Wednesday through Friday from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. – offering a great selection of shareable plates such as the Street Social pickles, stuffed peppadews, Lucques olives and salumi selection, and larger items like the little gem Caesar and crowd favorite “Coop” chicken sandwich. Because Street Social’s menu is uber seasonal, often changing from week to week, check the restaurant’s social media or go in person to see (and taste) what they are serving.

Finally, Black Knight Vineyards’ downtown tasting room also has new hours – Thursday through Monday, from 1 to 8 p.m., including happy hour on Mondays from 4 to 6 p.m. – and is currently accepting reservations for special events. We recently held an event there, and the appetizer menu was delicious.

Holiday event season

Luma Bar & Eatery is making full use of its great space by offering holiday workshops, including a Holiday Wreath Workshop with Flower Casita on Wednesday, Nov. 1, and a Holiday Greeting Card Workshop with Sophia Lavrov on Sunday, Nov. 12. Contact Luma directly to make all your workshop and special event reservations.

Meanwhile, iLeoni, Petaluma’s favorite kitchen store, is hosting a holiday open house on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. at its 120 Kentucky St. location. “Taste and Celebrate,” the flier says. “Let the holidays begin with fine wines and canapés as we celebrate the season for gathering friends and family.”