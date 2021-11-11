‘To ensure an honorable end’: Riders from Petaluma’s American Legion Post 28 help escort unclaimed veterans’ ashes to final resting place

For Americans who serve in the military, whether it’s during times of war or peace, the guarantee of an honorable military burial at the end of their lives is a promise that many of those veterans count on, a final statement of thanks from a grateful nation, a formal recognition from their government of that service to their country. But when there is no family to claim a veterans remains and make arrangements for military burial and honors, those remains can end up waiting, often for years or even decades, in limbo-like storage at some mortuary or crematorium.

“Wherever you fall along political lines, there’s an honor that’s owed to these veterans,” said David France, a member of the American Legion Riders, which provides escorts during military funeral processions. For several years, now those processions have included special escorts of the unclaimed remains of veterans who lived and died in Sonoma County.

“For whatever reason, these vets are unclaimed by family,” explained France. “So we will be that family to ensure an honorable end.”

A subgroup of American Legion Post 28 in Petaluma, France and other local Legion Riders regularly team up with motorcycle riders from Post 111 in Healdsburg to assist in escorting unspoken-for remains to the Sacramento Valley Military Cemetery in Dixon, where an unaccompanied veterans’ interment service has been taking place on the third Thursday of every month. In Sonoma County, the identification and acceptance of the ashes is arranged by Santa Rosa’s Ron Collier, president of the Sonoma County chapter of the Missing in America Project, which identifies and collects the remains of veterans who have not been claimed by next of kin.

Founded in 2007, MIAP has to date identified and assisted in interring the abandoned remains of close to 6,000 veterans nationwide, some of them having waited more than 50 years. The national organization visits funeral homes across the country, visiting over 2500 facilities so far (according the nonprofit’s website), and of the 26,318 unclaimed remains that exist, the group has identified 5,692 that are veterans. Of those, 5,122 have been interred with honors.

It’s Collier who organizes the motorcycle escorts to Dixon, which generally start out at Sebastopol’s Pleasant Hill Memorial Park, where participating riders form a flag line and salute the flag-draped remains as they are escorted from the cemetery office to the motorcycles that will carry them on their final ride.

It’s a process that France says participants feel privileged to take part in.

“These folks wrote a blank check to the government, and handed it to them when they signed up,” said France of the veterans whose ashes they escort. “Seeing the flag draped over the box of cremated remains, there’s a sense of honor and respect. Hopefully this demonstrates the dignity these veterans deserve. Whether they served in combat or some other fashion, they signed up and said, ‘I’m willing to give my life for my country.’ That’s a huge decision to make. So I think the least we can do for these vets is give them this final honor.”

At the ceremony in Dixon, once the remains have been solemnly handed over to military personnel, repeating the flag line they observed earlier, most of the motorcycle escort team remain to participate, taking turns reading aloud the names, branch of service, rank and time of service for all of those being interred. The large ceremony includes remains from all over Northern California, with an estimated 150 to 200 veterans honored each month. These solemn services used to take place quarterly, but were suspended in the spring on 2020 for pandemic safety reasons. When the ceremony was restarted in June of 2021, there was a backlog of remains waiting to be interred, so the ceremonies were increased to once-a-month.

"I’m not a veteran. I do this because it’s the right thing to do,“ says Collier, noting that when he first heard that so many veterans’ remains were essentially abandoned, he formed the Sonoma County chapter to help facilitate the transfer of those local ashes to the care of Missing in America. ”There’s some paperwork and legal stuff involved,“ he explained, ”but basically, since there is no family or friends or relatives who’ve stepped forward to accept the ashes, we legally become that instead, and request the remains to be released to us. What we’re doing here in Sonoma County is being done all over the country.“

As for the Legion Riders who participate locally, they are technically a subgroup of the American Legion, a nonprofit veterans’ organization founded in 1919. Members are often veterans themselves, though if a parent or a spouse is or was a veteran, that also serves as qualification for membership. France’s father was a staff sergeant in the Air Force in Van Nuys, so his Legion Riders membership comes through the Sons of the American Legion.