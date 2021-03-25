Tom Corbett, Linda Corbett tapped for top Petaluma honor: the Good Egg award

Harlan Osborne

As we look forward to getting back to normal, people are talking about how the coronavirus has impacted us and how we’ve improvised since the good old days of pre-March 2020.

Among the activities I’ve personally missed — spending quality time with friends, supporting food-related fundraisers, visiting the library and the Petaluma Historical Museum, Cruisin’ the Boulevard’s annual Salute to American Graffiti and especially the Butter & Egg Days Parade and the annual selection of Petaluma’s Good Egg award.

Disappointingly, there will be no Butter & Egg Days parade again this year, but even though it’s been postponed until 2022, there is no reason we can’t acknowledge and honor the co-recipients of the Downtown Business Association’s Good Egg award for 2020: Tom and Linda Corbett.

Generous volunteers of their time, talent and expertise in support of dozens of community causes, the Corbetts exemplify the meaning of the award presented to residents whose “egg-ceptional” effort over time has contributed to the positive promotion of Petaluma.

The coronavirus not only halted popular civic celebrations and nonprofit fundraisers. The couple was unable to take part in and promote their favorite organizations. Pre-pandemic, they were tireless volunteers, but many of their contributions — like setting up and serving at the Petaluma Educational Foundation’s music festival, volunteering at Cinnabar Theater, or coordinating the cow chip-and donkey apple-throwing contest during Butter & Egg Days — weren’t possible during COVID-19 restrictions.

The theme of the 2020 parade, which likely will carry over to next year, was going to be “Community: The Heart of Petaluma,” recognizing the importance of our outstanding, engaged nonprofits, businesses and volunteers that fuel our community spirit.

“Petaluma has charm, a rich history and is a wonderful community. Being selected as the Good Egg is a huge honor,” said Tom.

The 30-year Petaluma resident grew up in Southern California, where the sandy shores of Venice Beach and Santa Monica were his playground, and surfing, sailing and snorkeling sparked his thirst for adventure.

“I started sailing when I was 10 years old and spent a lot of time diving and spearfishing around Santa Catalina Island and Baja California,” he said. “One of the reasons we moved to Petaluma was the convenience of the Petaluma River.”

Before moving here, Tom lived on jobsites around the world. In nearly every place he went he spent most of his spare time on, or in the water.

As a Navy communications specialist stationed in The Philippines during the Vietnam War, his time off was spent boating, free diving and snorkeling. After the war, he studied civil engineering and psychology at UCLA and nearly completed his master’s degree before taking a job with Pacific Telephone and Telegraph as a building design engineer.

“The Bell system was known for building the ugliest public buildings,” he said. “I had a lot of fun redesigning buildings for them. It was a blast.”

While living in Venice, in the early 1970s, he married and fathered three children. He and his wife became avid beach volleyball players and sailed in nearby waters. On a trip to Queensland, Australia, he and his children sailed around the Great Barrier Reef on a chartered sailboat.

After transferring to San Francisco, Tom shifted from building design to computers and began traveling the country analyzing and testing computer systems. The job required a transfer to Manhattan, followed by a promotion to AT&T International in New Jersey, where he lived on a small ranch. Back in San Francisco, and following a divorce, he met Linda, a Pac Bell employee, in 1981.

“As the project engineer, I traveled the world building telephone buildings and microwave systems,” said Tom. “I was sent to Jamaica, Egypt, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Mexico. It was spectacular.”

After the Bell system broke up in 1984, Tom relocated to Sunnyvale, becoming the regional manager for AT&T Microelectronics and Bell Labs and resumed traveling to Europe. He retired in 1989 but backtracked when global software vendor Raynet International made him an offer he couldn’t refuse, as program manager for fiber optics projects in Spain and Italy.

Tom proposed to Linda in 1990, at the Eiffel Tower. A ceremony in Yosemite Valley took place the following year 1991. The wedding was carefully planned so the wedding party was able to see the full moon rise over El Capitan.

The couple began volunteering after moving to Petaluma in 1991, but in 1996 Tom accepted a job offer in Stockholm. They packed up everything, including their ’87 Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia, and moved to Sweden. For five years they traveled around Europe, adding 80,000 kilometers to the VW and sailing in the Stockholm archipelago before returning to Petaluma in 2001.

“We came back and started doing a lot of volunteer work,” said Tom. They became members of the Petaluma Yacht Club and Tom chaired the River Cleanup Committee and the annual lighted boat parade, worked with Friends of the Petaluma River, and rose to commodore.

He also acted as chair of the Petaluma Visitor Center advisory board, which evolved into the sesquicentennial committee overseeing the creation of the 150th anniversary time capsule. He also helped produce the book, “Celebrating Petaluma,” showcasing many of Petaluma’s historical attributes.

The Corbetts have offered their services to the Petaluma Museum, Heritage Homes, Community Response Team training and as Sonoma County Tourism Ambassadors. Linda has worked with the Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce, Council on Aging, Literacy Works, the Arts & Garden Festival and numerous food and beverage serving committees.

“We’ve just fallen in love with Petaluma,” said Tom. “It’s easy to enjoy and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

Congratulations to Tom and Linda for the award and for the warm and eager support they give the community. We’re looking forward to seeing you ride in next year’s parade.

