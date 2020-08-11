Tom Wilson turns 102

Those who’ve had the good fortune to know Tom Wilson throughout his long life can attest to his ever-present cheerfulness and welcoming demeanor. His comforting mile-wide smile, known to nearly everyone he’s ever encountered, will be on full display today, Aug.13. It’s his 102nd birthday, which he’ll celebrate with a small family gathering and a late-afternoon ride-by birthday parade courtesy of the American Legion Riders, Chapter 28 of Petaluma.

One of Petaluma’s few surviving World War II veterans, Wilson, a 1936 graduate of Petaluma High. Drafted into the army in 1941, he was assigned to the 19th Combat Engineers, whose work involved building water filtration plants to supply fresh water to frontline soldiers in North Africa, Sicily and Italy, where he served more than 500 days on the front lines.

Well-wishers are invited to join Wilson for a virtual celebratory toast today at 6 p.m. Just raise a glass of water in his honor. Water, “the essence of life,” was selected as the commemorative beverage because of Wilson's military duties and his more than 40 years with the Petaluma Water Department and its predecessor, California Water Services.

Unintended, he followed his father, George Wilson’s career path beginning in 1937, eventually becoming the department head. George Wilson was named superintendent for Cal Water’s Petaluma utility in 1928.

Tom Wilson had misgivings when the city bought out California Water Services in 1959, the year Coyote Dam was completed, forming Lake Mendocino. Despite being elevated to water production foreman, he lost all of his retirement benefits in the switch-over, but within two years was promoted to director of water and utility operations and remained with the water department until his retirement in 1983.

Happy Birthday Tom!