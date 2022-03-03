Toni Morrison’s posthumous race-bending mystery is Petaluma’s No. 1 book this week

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Feb. 21-Feb. 27, 2021

Toni Morrison, the Nobel Prize-winning author whose works include the phenomenal literary classics “The Bluest Eye,” “Song of Solomon,” “Beloved” and “Jazz” passed away in 2019. Surprisingly, she’s back – though it’s not a shock that some unpublished works would be discovered and offered to the author’s willingly paying fans – but her posthumous delivery, surprisingly enough, is not a novel.

The just-released head-spinner, Petaluma’s No. 1 book this week, is a 50-page short story designed to spin readers’ heads and deconstruct our assumptions and expectations of race.

It succeeds.

“Recitatif” was initially published in 1983 in the book “Confirmation: An Anthology of African American Women,” edited by Amiri Baraka and Amina Baraka. In this slim new re-release, Morrison’s one-and-only short story is preceded by a 50-page forward by Zadie Smith that should seriously be left unread until after completion of the author’s brilliantly constructed “thought experiment” (her words) about two childhood friends from different worlds.

One is Black. The other is not.

We know the two meet as children under extreme circumstances, each of their mothers facing difficult problems. We know that they witness, together, a troubling incident involving a woman in the facility they met and became friends in. And we know they grow up to go in different directions, only occasionally reconnecting. What we don’t know is which one is white and which isn’t.

On every page, Morrison leaves some kind of clue.

She never provides a definitive answer.

Sneaky, sneaky Toni Morrison.

In the accompanying essay by Smith (”White Teeth”), more is revealed than should be known before experiencing the story on its own level, but the sensitive and deep-delving perspective she brings to the tale is certainly worth delving into – as soon as you’ve read Morrison’s story.

Here is the complete Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Recitatif,’ by Toni Morrison – A short story/thought experiment by the late Noble Prize-winning author of “Beloved” (and other astounding works), this 50-page dazzler is about a black girl’s friendship with a white girl, in which we are never told which one is which.

2. ‘Maus I: A Survivor's Tale,’ by Art Spiegelman – Based on the experiences of the author’s parents in Poland during WWII, this is the 1986 graphic novel that retells the story of the Holocaust with mice as Jews and cats as Nazis, and in so doing delivers a devastating and powerful piece of imaginative documentary memoir.

3. ‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,’ by Taylor Jenkins Reid – An acclaimed 2017 Hollywood novel about a sex symbol’s glamorous but gritty life, told alternately by her and the unknown journalist randomly selected (or was it so random?) to write the actress’s biography.

4. ‘Crying in H Mart,’ by Michelle Zauner – The Korean founder of the rock group Japanese Breakfast delivers a delicious memoir about grief, the loss of her mother and food.

5. ‘The Vanishing Half,’ by Brit Bennett – When identical twin sisters are separated, then reunited years later, the different paths they’ve each chosen brings them into a powerful and challenging understanding of what it means to be “whole.”

6. ‘Galapagos,’ by Kurt Vonnegut - This 1985 oddity from the great literary fantasist begins with a group of strangers escaping the worst of humanity and then jumps ahead to their not-quite-human (but a lot less dangerous) descendants a million years in the future. It’s funny, but not, but of course yes, it’s funny.

7. ‘The Love Hypothesis,’ by Ali Hazelwood – A fluffy romance described as a STEM-adjacent chemistry experiment between a grad student and a member of a University’s faculty who concoct a fake relationship at Stanford.

8. ‘The House of Sky and Breath,’ by Sarah J. Maas - The latest book in Maas’ “Beauty and the Beast”-inspired “The Court of Thorns and Roses” series.

9. ‘Tomie,’ by Junji Ito – A sinister tale of a succubus-like seductress who apparently can’t be killed, even though she’s been murdered by her lovers over and over and over.

10. ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 13,’ by Koyoharu Gotouge – After demons kill his family and possess his sister, kindhearted charcoal-seller Tanjiro Kamado learns how to kill demons as he launches a journey of revenge and discovery in this modern-classic 2018 manga/graphic novel.

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Hilo: Gina and the Big Secret,’ by Judd Winick – The hugely popular series about a kid from the cosmos and his human companions continues.

2. ‘InvestiGators: Braver and Boulder,’ by John Patrick Green – The crocodiles solve another toothy crime.

3. ‘The Baby-Sitters Club: Good-bye Stacey, Good-bye,’ by Ann M. Martin – The adventures continue, this time with plot problems arising the difficulty of saying goodbye.

4. ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Deep End,’ by Jeff Kinney – The Heffleys’ summer vacations hits a number of horrifying (but hilarious) snags.

5. ‘Wings of Fire: The Brightest Night,’ by Tui Sutherland – The graphic novel adaptation of the fifth novel in Sutherland’s bestselling series about dragons and their adventures.

6. ‘Anatomy: A Love Story,’ by Dana Schwartz - A ripping yarn of a YA novel about a girl who wants to be a surgeon and the young man she meets who digs up bodies for a living, and their bloody good gothic romance in 19th century Scotland.

7. ‘Wild Robot,’ by Peter Brown – YA adventure about a robot who learns to live among the wild animals.

8. ‘Dog Man: Mothering Heights,’ by Dav Pilkey – In the 10th book in the series by the creator of Captain Underpants, canine cop Dog Man teams up with Petey the Cat and a stray kitten to stop an onslaught of villains and prove the persistent power of love, kindness and dog-slobbering.

9. ‘Have You Ever Seen a Flower?’ by Shawn Harris – Gorgeous pencil drawings illuminate this charming picture book in which an urban child explores a country field and opens up to the intoxicating power of nature.

10. ‘Hooky,’ by Míriam Bonastre Tur – A pair of magical twins take on some truly nefarious otherworldly shenanigans.

Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Book.