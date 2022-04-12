‘Too Many Cooks’: Encounter on the Queensboro Bridge

This story goes back to when I was living in Sunnyside, Queens. We lived there for 12 years. And I got into cycling, which is why I live in Petaluma now, because cycling in New York sucks.

Every day that I got on my bike I would ride from Sunnyside through Queens, a pretty industrial part of of Long Island city, up over the Queensboro Bridge, and cross Manhattan to Central Park, and every single time I got to the corner of the Fifth and ... you know, right there at the park, I would lean on my handlebars gasping for breath, and I’d think about what I just did, and mortality and terror would course through my veins, and then I’d ride back through the park and have a nice time.

I did this regularly.

And, you know, when you do something on rote, you get used to it, and you stop seeing things after a while. So, the Queensboro Bridge was a climb by New York standards, and then a little bit of a descent, and you would just sort of zone out. I’d look at the city and think about my day, and so then one day I’m riding up over the bridge and I was just about right there at the crest, and I’m thinking about my day and about myself, and then I’m looking at this man who’s standing on the rail.

So I slowed down, and it’s so surreal, when you see somebody in that position, because everything in your mind and your spirit is telling you that you’re not seeing what is actually happening. I was thinking, at first, that he must work for the city. But then I remembered that the things I had ridden past in the last 25 to 50 yards had been a backpack, a pair of shoes, a sweatshirt. This man had been dropping his things as he walked to the top, the apex of the Queensboro Bridge.

I stopped. I was about as close to him as I am to you, but he’s kind of above me, and he’s holding on, and I didn’t know what to say. And I just said, “Sir, I ... are you okay? What are you doin’ up there?”

And he kind of turned around, and he was sort of mumbling these incoherent words to me, slurring his speech. I didn’t know if he was drunk or high or inebriated or just having a mental issue. Clearly he was having the worst day of his life.

So, my mind is racing, and I’m thinking, ‘How am I going to get this guy literally off the ledge. I start just talking to him, very gently because I don’t want to rush him because his feet are literally dangling off the edge. And now I’m starting to get closer to the edge, and I’m getting a little closer to him and I’m talking to him about who he is. “What’s your name? What’s going on? You’re having a bad day. Let’s talk about this. You cannot let go.”

And we’re starting to have a little bit of dialogue, a little bit of back-and-forth, but he’s not getting down. And now he’s got one hand on the rail. And he’s telling me, “It’s just not worth it. It’s not going to get any better.”

And the only thing I can think to tell him in that moment is, “You are guaranteed it’s not going to get any better if you let go. But the one thing I can tell you is that there is at least a possibility that it will get better than it is right now, if you don’t make this choice.”

He’s not listening to me, and at this point another cyclist rolls up, and now there are two of us. I’m looking at her, and she’s looking at me. We’re trying to, you know, sort of telepathically think at each other, “What’s our plan? Are we going to grab this guy and yank him back?” Because I’m afraid if I touch him he’s going to go.

So she starts talking about his childhood, and his mother, and his friends and his family, and I’m thinking, “Yeah, that’s good. Let’s go with that.”

But he’s still not really listening, we’re not tracking.

A third cyclist rolls up.

This guy goes, ”Get the f--k off the rail! What the f--k are you doin’ up there? This is the worst f--king idea I’ve ever seen! What the hell do you think you’re doing?“

And me and this lady, we’re looking at each other, like, “Oh. Wow, okay.”

And the guy on the rail is looking down at him as well, and he’s going, like, “Uh ... well, uh ...”

But now he’s got two hands holding on.

And the new guy’s like, “Do you hear me, motherf--ker? Get off the rail!”

That did it. the guy climbs down. Now he’s on the ground, and the three of us are standing there kind of wondering, “Do we grab him? What do we do? At least he’s down.”

And then here comes the NYPD, coming up in the wrong direction on the Queensboro Bridge, basically splitting traffic, because other people had called 911 at this point. And NYPD vaults the rail, and they swarm this guy. I mean, they took him to the ground. And we were kind of going, “No no no. We got this. The three of us. We did it.”

But they handcuffed him, and took him into custody, and they start marching him down the bridge. And that was it. As I then continued on my mundane, everyday bike ride, I just could not stop thinking about that guy. Both the man on the rail, and then the guy who rolled up and, thank God, knew exactly what to say.

Because sometimes you just have to tell people to get the f--k off the rail!