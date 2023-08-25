Toolin’ Around Town: 70th reunion of the Class of 1953

Recent gathering of PHS grads provides a chance to recall ‘the good old days’|
HARLAN OSBORNE
ARGUS-COURIER COLUMNIST
August 25, 2023, 6:30AM
Harlan Osborne
Harlan Osborne

For some, nothing matches the comfort of getting together with old friends and former classmates to reminisce about the good old days, relive the highlights and special occasions of our youth or just to catch up on the latest news.

It was for this reason I was thrilled to attend Petaluma High School’s Class of 1953, 70th reunion.

Held at the home of John and Sharon Dado – and coordinated by classmates Dado, Don Paulsen and Jonna Morales – the event brought together more than a dozen hale-and-hearty octogenarians whose friendship in some cases reaches back 80 years.

For them, growing up in Petaluma, with its population nearing 11,500, was truly a small-town experience. This was an agriculturally influenced community, where dairy farms proliferated, the poultry industry was strong and feed mills prospered. Highway 101 still ran through the heart of downtown and bars and gas stations were abundant. Petaluma High’s 1953 graduating class numbered 160.

With that perspective, I grabbed a chair amid the Monarch butterfly-themed motif of Dado’s kitchen to chat with the classmates.

Don Paulsen was raised on a King Road chicken ranch, where he learned the value of hard work. Standing 6-feet, 2-inches, he played tackle on the Trojans undefeated, untied North Bay League championship football team. His father ran Polly Ann Bakery, whose Danish pastries were unrivaled. Now a Redding resident, he retired after a 31-year career with Cal Fire.

“The 1950s were great,” said Paulsen. “The good friendship and camaraderie of our class has kept us close.”

Frank Holbrook formed lasting friendships for the first time after moving to Petaluma in the eighth grade. When his family relocated to Napa, he refused to go, choosing to remain here, where he lived in a boarding house and with friends.

“I absolutely loved my friends,” said Holbrook, who lives in Anderson (Shasta County). “They saved my life.”

Holbrook was a sprinter and shot putter on the track team and a football tackle. In 1965 he became one of the first law enforcement officers for Cal Fire. Following a 38-year career with Cal Fire, he became a private investigator.

Lifelong local Dave Cerini recalled being 9 years old in 1944 and earning a princely 25 cents for every gopher he trapped on his neighbor’s rural property. He spoke amusingly of turning pigeons loose in the California (Phoenix) Theater many years before becoming a mushroom farmer and owner of the Petaluma Mushroom Farm.

Rowene Hassett is an energetic 88-year-old who recalled going steady with John Dado during their junior and senior years at Petaluma High.

“In high school I had a radio show on KAFP,” she said. “I played music and talked about school activities. I also wrote a Press Democrat column called ‘Petaluma Teen Scene as Scene by Rowene.’” Married to Dave Traversi, they had four children before divorcing. She worked at the Village Shop prior to opening Rowene’s Lingerie in the Great Petaluma Mill.

Dee Nichols earned 53½ cents an hour working at Carither’s Department Store. Her father, a butcher, owned Lonnie Nichols Lockers, where residents kept frozen meats and hunters stored venison.

In high school, Ed Peoples worked at a job many male students were familiar with, pumping gas at Tom Hooper’s Flying A service station on Main Street before delving into higher education. He drove for Roy Jameson Trucking for five years, then entered SRJC. He followed up by earning a BA in social science from Sacramento State and an MA in history from Sonoma State in 1970. After teaching Administration of Justice at San Jose State, where he became a tenured associate professor, Peoples returned to Petaluma and joined the SRJC faculty at SRJC, teaching in the same department for 19 years.

He also earned a doctorate in Public Administration/Criminal Justice from USC.

Ed was the son of Dr. John W. Peoples and his second wife Bernice Edwards, a former PHS home economics teacher. Dr. Peoples ran his dentistry practice from the second floor of the Herald Building, at Washington and Kentucky Streets. He shared the office with his brother, Dr. Stuart Z. Peoples, a general practitioner.

Ed has written a notary public signing agent training manual, text books for community colleges and four novels, which he and his wife, Corinne, distribute through their publishing company, Meadow Crest Publishing. He was a teammate on the Trojans’ championship football team and plays golf twice a week.

“I don’t play as well anymore,” he quipped, “but I’m going to continue playing not as well for as long as I can.”

Glancing toward classmate Diane Powers Mobley, Peoples said, “I remember the time in grammar school when Diane Mobley stabbed me in the back with a pencil.”

Mobley, standing nearby, responded, “That’s because you put my hair in the ink.”

Eileen Barron and Jonna Morales were best friends who lived on Wilson St. and walked to school together. Barron’s father managed the 22-room Tivoli Hotel. The hotel, built in 1913 to accommodate arriving railroad passengers, also had a restaurant and bar. Her mother taught at McKinley School.

Barron was the Egg Bowl Queen in the early ‘50s and runner-up in the Miss Sonoma County contest. A former professional tennis teacher, who lives in Ross, she’s the mother of six sons, and grandmother of 19, 11 of them boys.

“I believe wrist wrestling actually started at the Tivoli,” she said. “Bill Soberanes lived across the street and came in to arm wrestle with the ranchers all the time.”

Morales was a Petaluma High cheerleader who worked at the California Theater, for optometrist Dr. Wayne Musser and at Hyman’s Dress Shop on Kentucky Street.

“I’m well, I feel good and I’m happy,” she said. “Going to school in Petaluma was a wonderful experience.”

Delmar “D.R.” Mobley was one of Petaluma’s premier athletes and quarterback of its undefeated football team. He made the All-North Bay League team and had an appointment to attend the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, but was hesitant.

“I had a big problem that kept me home,” said Mobley. “I was in love with Diane Powers.”

Powers lived with her family in the 15-room, former St. Vincent’s Church rectory that had been moved to 338 English St. She and Mobley married in 1956.

Mobley continued to play football at SRJC and U.C. Davis before attending dental school at UCSF where he specialized in orthodontics. He operated a private practice in Santa Rosa for 25 years before retiring to Diamond Springs, in El Dorado County.

“Petaluma was a great place to grow up,” he said. “I met the love of my life here.”

Laila “Lily” Schoenlein was a 13-year-old immigrant from the Philippines when she came to Petaluma in 1951 with her widowed mother and three siblings. Her family was sponsored by California Theater owner Doc Naify, who treated Lily, she said, as if she were his daughter. She worked in the theater’s box office and candy counter and as an usherette.

She met her husband at U.C. graduate school and taught music at Petaluma High. The former director of Petaluma’s Harmoneers and Harmonettes, she taught choir and Spanish at St. Vincent’s High School.

“I was a car nut and a charter member of the Petaluma Pacers Car Club,” said Chris Nielsen. “I owned a 1946 Ford convertible with a Carson top (a one-piece padded removable top). It was chopped and channeled and had a ’49 Mercury engine.”

Nielsen’s father, Ernie, owned Nielsen Furniture Store, 145 Kentucky St. “I worked at the furniture store from nine years old until after high school,” he said. A graduate of SRJC and San Francisco State, he flew commercial charter planes, “then got a real job as a pharmaceutical salesman in Arizona.” He also raced with the Sports Car Club of America.

Francis Garzoli grew up milking cows and lumping hay on his family’s Grade B dairy on Railroad Avenue. A rugged guard on the Trojans championship team, he was chosen Outstanding Player of the Year and selected to play in the North/South All-Star game in Los Angeles. He retired after 36 years with Pac Bell.

John Dado didn’t play football, but stands out as one of the most versatile athletes in school history, starring in basketball, baseball, tennis and track, and receiving eight varsity letters. He was named the track team’s Athlete of the Year in 1953. A member of a pioneering dairy family, his grandfather was a founding member of the Petaluma Cooperative Creamery, in 1913. It was a connection that may have led to Dado becoming a water boy for Petaluma’s legendary football team, the Leghorns.

He graduated from USF with a degree in accounting and was a partner in the local firm Wadsworth, Smith, Morhman & Dado. An investor in the Bank of Petaluma, he’s past president of the Rotary Club of Petaluma and the Petaluma Kiwanis Club.

A fast-pitch softball enthusiast, he played for the Petaluma Merchants and Giacomini Trucking and managed Greyview Farms, then coached his sons, John and Craig, in Little League baseball. He’s one of the oldest members of the Petaluma Golf and Country Club, having joined in 1959.

Everyone clearly enjoyed themselves and vowed to get together again soon.

Harlan Osborne’s “Toolin’ Around Town” runs the second and fourth Friday of the month in the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Contact him at harlan@sonic.net.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.