Toolin’ Around Town: 70th reunion of the Class of 1953

Harlan Osborne

For some, nothing matches the comfort of getting together with old friends and former classmates to reminisce about the good old days, relive the highlights and special occasions of our youth or just to catch up on the latest news.

It was for this reason I was thrilled to attend Petaluma High School’s Class of 1953, 70th reunion.

Held at the home of John and Sharon Dado – and coordinated by classmates Dado, Don Paulsen and Jonna Morales – the event brought together more than a dozen hale-and-hearty octogenarians whose friendship in some cases reaches back 80 years.

For them, growing up in Petaluma, with its population nearing 11,500, was truly a small-town experience. This was an agriculturally influenced community, where dairy farms proliferated, the poultry industry was strong and feed mills prospered. Highway 101 still ran through the heart of downtown and bars and gas stations were abundant. Petaluma High’s 1953 graduating class numbered 160.

With that perspective, I grabbed a chair amid the Monarch butterfly-themed motif of Dado’s kitchen to chat with the classmates.

Don Paulsen was raised on a King Road chicken ranch, where he learned the value of hard work. Standing 6-feet, 2-inches, he played tackle on the Trojans undefeated, untied North Bay League championship football team. His father ran Polly Ann Bakery, whose Danish pastries were unrivaled. Now a Redding resident, he retired after a 31-year career with Cal Fire.

“The 1950s were great,” said Paulsen. “The good friendship and camaraderie of our class has kept us close.”

Frank Holbrook formed lasting friendships for the first time after moving to Petaluma in the eighth grade. When his family relocated to Napa, he refused to go, choosing to remain here, where he lived in a boarding house and with friends.

“I absolutely loved my friends,” said Holbrook, who lives in Anderson (Shasta County). “They saved my life.”

Holbrook was a sprinter and shot putter on the track team and a football tackle. In 1965 he became one of the first law enforcement officers for Cal Fire. Following a 38-year career with Cal Fire, he became a private investigator.

Lifelong local Dave Cerini recalled being 9 years old in 1944 and earning a princely 25 cents for every gopher he trapped on his neighbor’s rural property. He spoke amusingly of turning pigeons loose in the California (Phoenix) Theater many years before becoming a mushroom farmer and owner of the Petaluma Mushroom Farm.

Rowene Hassett is an energetic 88-year-old who recalled going steady with John Dado during their junior and senior years at Petaluma High.

“In high school I had a radio show on KAFP,” she said. “I played music and talked about school activities. I also wrote a Press Democrat column called ‘Petaluma Teen Scene as Scene by Rowene.’” Married to Dave Traversi, they had four children before divorcing. She worked at the Village Shop prior to opening Rowene’s Lingerie in the Great Petaluma Mill.

Dee Nichols earned 53½ cents an hour working at Carither’s Department Store. Her father, a butcher, owned Lonnie Nichols Lockers, where residents kept frozen meats and hunters stored venison.

In high school, Ed Peoples worked at a job many male students were familiar with, pumping gas at Tom Hooper’s Flying A service station on Main Street before delving into higher education. He drove for Roy Jameson Trucking for five years, then entered SRJC. He followed up by earning a BA in social science from Sacramento State and an MA in history from Sonoma State in 1970. After teaching Administration of Justice at San Jose State, where he became a tenured associate professor, Peoples returned to Petaluma and joined the SRJC faculty at SRJC, teaching in the same department for 19 years.

He also earned a doctorate in Public Administration/Criminal Justice from USC.

Ed was the son of Dr. John W. Peoples and his second wife Bernice Edwards, a former PHS home economics teacher. Dr. Peoples ran his dentistry practice from the second floor of the Herald Building, at Washington and Kentucky Streets. He shared the office with his brother, Dr. Stuart Z. Peoples, a general practitioner.

Ed has written a notary public signing agent training manual, text books for community colleges and four novels, which he and his wife, Corinne, distribute through their publishing company, Meadow Crest Publishing. He was a teammate on the Trojans’ championship football team and plays golf twice a week.

“I don’t play as well anymore,” he quipped, “but I’m going to continue playing not as well for as long as I can.”

Glancing toward classmate Diane Powers Mobley, Peoples said, “I remember the time in grammar school when Diane Mobley stabbed me in the back with a pencil.”