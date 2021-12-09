Toolin’ Around Town: A Petaluman’s lifetime telling true stories

Harlan Osborne Mugshot

Although most of you have never met Steve Gilford, it’s possible you’re familiar with some of his writing, television productions, documentaries or PBS specials. Early in his career — and long before moving to Petaluma 30 years ago — he created a live radio show in Boston hosting “beat generation” folk musicians.

Some of you may even have heard the multi-talented 83-year-old, whose musical interests lean toward sea songs and Appalachian folk music, play the dulcimer with his group, Homemade Jam, at the Oakmont Farmers Market.

Visiting with Gilford, hearing some of his many stories about intriguing people, is like venturing into the opening of a Ken Burns documentary.

Acknowledging that Dec. 7 is the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, plunging the United States into World War II, a good place to start is with Gilford’s book about the Kaiser shipyards in Richmond, where many Petaluma residents worked during the war.

“Build ‘Em by the Mile, Cut ‘Em off by the Yard” chronicles the history of that vibrant community of tens of thousands of men and women who joined together to produce ships to help win the war over Germany and Japan.

It started with Gilford’s curiosity about the development that transformed the Richmond waterfront into a huge factory producing 747 ships, and looks at the lives of the people who worked there. A part of the shipyards still exists as the Rosie the Riveter World War II National Historical Park, where people can see the place where patriotism unified the war effort, and to visit the Red Oak Victory ship.

“That’s what got me interested,” said Gilford, a board member of the Richmond Museum Association. “The Red Oak Victory is the only surviving Victory ship.”

One of the most endearing icons of World War II, Rosie the Riveter represents the thousands of workers, one quarter of them women, who passed through the Kaiser shipyard.

“Today,” he explained, “Rosie no longer symbolizes only riveters, or even just the women. In a way, she’s come to stand for all the home front workers, but especially the 6 million women who played a vital role in the wartime labor force.”

Gilford was born in Boston, where his father owned a retail clothing store. His mother, a law school graduate, was a community leader. He attended boarding school and competed on the rowing team.

“Crew is one of the most demanding sports,” said Gilford. “You put everything you’ve got into it and when you finish you’ve got nothing left.”

He adds that he’d originally wanted to go to Harvard.

“But when I realized my mom drove by the university twice a week, I chose Yale, to get further from home,” Gilford said. “I majored in anthropology and was attracted to show business. On weekends, I was an assistant stage manager at an avant-garde theater in New York City. I wanted to get into show business, either television or movies.” After graduation, he traveled to Geneva, Switzerland, where his mother was living. While there, he bought a motorcycle and rode through Europe.

“Following my interest in anthropology, I visited Troy,” he said. “After moving back to Boston, I was hired at WGBH, a PBS station, and got into the producer training program where I worked on educational subjects, and making science and medical informational programming for doctors. While covering a scientific convention, I was assigned to produce stories of scientific interest for an ABC producer.”

His major television projects include “The Prizewinners,” where he followed three Nobel Laureates into their homes and laboratories and accompanied them through the Nobel Prize award ceremonies in Stockholm, Sweden.

Gilford went on to produce award-winning medical and mental health specials such as “The Killers,” a documentary series about the five major diseases that kill people, and “The Thin Edge.” That series included “The Boy in the Bubble,” the story of David Vetter, who was born with severe combined immunodeficiency, which so weakened his immune system he was placed in germ-free plastic bubble.

“My sister called me from San Francisco to tell me about a children’s series Disney wanted to make,” said Gilford. “I came to California and started shooting “The Scheme of Things,” a series of science, nature and entertainment programs selected for the premier season on The Disney Channel.“

He’d done contract work for Kaiser Permanente, and while there he met a man who told him about the early days of Kaiser.

“I realized no one knew much about this stuff,” he said. “The CEO of Kaiser was interested in history. I was collecting all this information on shipyards when I learned about Dr. Sidney Garfield and how he discovered the importance of prepaid medical care.”

Garfield, Gilford explained, changed history in 1933 when he opened a small hospital in Desert Center, in Riverside County, to care for the men working on the Colorado River aqueduct. The hospital went into debt until he switched it from fee-for-service to prepayment. Then it prospered. In 1938, Garfield set up a prepaid program for workers building the Grand Coulee Dam, which caught the attention of industrialist Henry J. Kaiser.

“I was asked to do a video history on the first hospital at Desert Center and was surprised that no one knew where it was located,” said Gilford. “I tracked down Garfield’s sister, Sally Garfield, who was delighted someone was interested in her brother. I wrote about the significance of the historical site in the Mojave Desert, which she dedicated in 1992 as a California Registered Historical Landmark. I arranged for its installation and wrote the inscription on the plaque.”

Over the course of his career, Gilford has received many honors and awards for his work, including the American Cancer Society’s Award of Merit, the March of Dimes National Award and special commendations from the Office of the President of the United States and U.S. Senate.

“We know from ‘The Killers’ that these programs had an effect on people’s lives,” said Gilford. “I’m proud of those and of the children’s programming. I’m most proud of ‘21 Days to Stop Smoking,’ produced with the American Cancer Society and Simon & Schuster. I figure I may have saved some lives.”

When the pandemic restrictions are lifted, Gilford plans to return to working with the Rosie the Riveter Park in Richmond. Meanwhile, he continues to play folk music with Homemade Jam and Jam Nation.

Harlan Osborne’s “Toolin’ Around Town” runs the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. You can reach him at harlan@sonic.net.