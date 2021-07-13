Toolin’ Around Town: Bill Dresbach’s Petaluma roots stretch to 1864

Scouring through diaries, photographs and memorabilia in search of undiscovered material is all in a day’s work for historians. But it’s still a pleasant surprise when historic gems unexpectedly turn up.

For the past year I’ve exchanged morning greetings with Bill Dresbach, a volunteer at the Tuesday eastside farmers market information booth, where he offers guidance to visitors, processes CalFresh benefits and assists the manager in market operations.

Recently, I learned Bill’s a native Petaluman and a 1963 Petaluma High graduate, whose maternal great-grandparents, Achille (pronounced ah-SHEEL) and Rose Kahn came to Petaluma in 1864. His paternal ancestors, the Wright family, were pioneer settlers who crossed the plains in a covered wagon.

During an interview in which Bill discussed his family’s rich history, I was dumbfounded when he opened his collection of family photographs, neatly mounted in leather-bound albums dating back nearly a century. The high-quality photos document family members, their stately nineteenth-century residence at 131 Liberty St., their recreational activities and more, offering new insight to one of Petaluma’s earliest families.

“My great-grandfather, born in Alsace, France, was 42 when he arrived in Petaluma in 1864 and opened a furniture store,” Bill said. “In the early 1870s he moved to Tomales where he built the first building and general store.”

Records indicate that Kahn, along with partner E. Newburgh, established a profitable general merchandise store in Tomales, which they ran for four years until Kahn bought out Newburgh. Kahn continued the business while simultaneously serving as postmaster and express agent, leading him to become one of the influential citizens of the coastal district. Kahn and Rose, along with their daughters, Bertha and Alyne, moved back to Petaluma in 1889, where they bought the home at 131 Liberty St. for cash.

After selling his Tomales assets, Kahn purchased A.W. Whitney’s grocery business and several large warehouses, establishing Kahn Mercantile. His beautiful home on Liberty St., where prominent families lived, was his pride. The ample back yard included fruit trees, a large field and a barn housing 10 horses. The home, originally five rooms, had eight added over the years. It was razed in 1963 and replaced by an office complex, which was destroyed by fire two years ago.

Kahn was known to be big hearted, kind and gentle, a man who believed in the Golden Rule and whose word was sufficient for the fulfillment of any contract. A good deed, to him, was a daily occurrence.

Bill told me, “It was said that when my grandfather, William Dresbach Sr. married Bertha Kahn, he was told by Achille Kahn that no son-in-law of his would not be a business owner — so he bought him a lumber yard.”

Among the wealthiest families in town, the Kahns and Dresbachs enjoyed many leisurely pursuits, including spending time at their duck hunting cabin, called the Ark, built from wood provided by Dresbach Lumber and floated down the river to its place on Dresbach Slough. To reach the cabin, the family rode down the river in their launch. Dresbach Lumber was sold to Camm and Hedges in 1928.

Born in 1910, William Dresbach Jr. became one of the top speedboat racers on the Petaluma River when he was 18. He married Sarah Elizabeth Wright and they had two sons, William Dresbach III, known as Bill but called Winkie by all who knew him and Walter.

The Wrights were a socially prominent Sonoma County family recognized for Wright School in Santa Rosa, Wright’s Beach on the coast and for former Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Joseph Wright. W.S.M. Wright was married to Sarah Boone, granddaughter of frontiersman Daniel Boone.

William Dresbach Jr. was general superintendent for Arthur Siri Construction, the largest road construction firm north of the Golden Gate, operating in Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino counties and the builder of the roads at Sea Ranch.

“I was a janitor at the Siri Construction office at 16, then a laborer earning $3.62 an hour,” Bill said. “I operated a pick and shovel for a living and was happy being a laborer. My boss’s boss was my dad. When my dad died in 1970, my association with Siri ended.”

Bill’s mother died when he was 10. He and Walter lived with their father in Santa Rosa for a time, but mostly they lived with their grandmother, Bertha, at her Liberty Street home where he remembers climbing the wisteria vine to his second floor bedroom.

In 1957, Dresbach almost became the poster boy for “don’t play with dynamite caps” after he and a friend found some dynamite sticks and blasting caps in a pickup truck. While attempting to light a cap, it exploded, blowing off parts of his thumb and forefinger. Not knowing what to do next, the boys hid the rest of the caps in his bicycle handlebars before seeking help. “I didn’t really get in trouble over it,” he said. “My dad was just happy that I was still alive.”

Dresbach a graduate of Santa Rosa Junior College, started a volunteer recycling drive in the Santa Rosa Safeway parking lot around 1970. A meteorologist, he did the weather forecast for KZST radio for several years. In the early 1970s he became interested in massage therapy. He and his second wife, Jan, operated massage shops in San Francisco and Cotati.

A former athlete at Petaluma High School, Dresbach played tennis, swam the 200- and 400-meter freestyle and participated in distance running events, including one marathon and a 50-miler as an adult.

Now he volunteers at two Santa Rosa Farmers’ Markets and one in Petaluma. In a place where local products are emphasized and patrons are local as well, few of those present are more local than Winkie Dresbach.

Harlan Osborne’s “Toolin’ Around Town’ runs every other week in the Argus-Courier. You can reach him at harlan@sonic.net.