Toolin’ Around Town: Family’s legacy ‘a fund of information’

Harlan Osborne

One of the most interesting and unusual beginnings to early Petaluma history I’ve ever heard starts in 1845, with disillusioned sailor Frederick Starke, a native of Germany. With no experience, he signed aboard a whaling ship bound for the Pacific Ocean.

Months later, after a harpooned whale rammed the vessel, terrifying the crew and causing damage, the ship sailed through the Golden Gate and into Richardson’s Bay (as it was then known) for repairs. Under the cloak of darkness, Starke and four shipmates jumped overboard and sought refuge inland. Three were soon captured, but Starke, following the meandering Petaluma Creek, made his way to General Mariano Vallejo’s Petaluma adobe, where he was given food and advised to head over to Sonoma where a German-speaking businessman could help him until the whaling ship left the region.

Starke toiled at various jobs, including building a flour mill, logging timber, and gold mining in the Sierra before returning, in 1849, to the future site of Petaluma. He purchased a 250-acre farm at the foot of Red Hill near San Antonio Creek. Several years later, his sister Wilhelmina and her husband Henry Dahlmann joined him.

Tragically, both parents died within a year after the birth of their seventh child, leaving Starke to raise them. Thus begins the saga of a deeply rooted Petaluma family that has now reached its seventh generation.

Doris Milner Bostrom – a fifth-generation descendant of Starke and unofficial family historian – has compiled an extensive collection of family photos, news clippings, documents, diplomas and certificates, tracing their lives. Although she’s brimming with colorful stories of herself growing up in Petaluma and working at long-gone businesses such as The Village Shop, Antlers Pharmacy and North Bay Savings & Loan, Bostrom prefers we focus on her family’s early history dating back to the Gold-Rush.

Sitting in the parlor of the 1907 Brainerd Jones-designed home she shares with her husband Jim Bostrom, we began meeting her ancestors by poring over numerous family artifacts.

In 1876, Starke – Bostrom’s great-great-uncle – purchased 23 acres of wooded land on the upper reaches of Petaluma Creek called Cedar Grove. Renamed Starke’s Park, it offered recreation – including a baseball diamond, bowling alley, shooting range, restaurant and ballroom – and remained that way until Starke’s death in 1884, when ownership passed to Henry Dahlmann Jr., who renamed it Cedar Grove Park.

Henry Dahlmann Jr. and his wife Georgia lived on a ranch on Wilson Lane near Middle Two Rock Road, where they raised livestock and poultry and where their seven children, including Bostrom’s grandmother, Gladys, were born. In 1900, Dahlmann moved his family into town to a home adjacent to Cedar Grove Park when he began a 50-year career working for the G.P. McNear Co., where he became foreman of the feed store.

The 1911 publication “History of Sonoma County” said of Dahlmann, “There is probably no individual in Petaluma that has so large an acquaintance in Sonoma and Marin counties among the ranchers as he, and having a splendid memory, he is a fund of information.”

In 1900, Dahlmann sold Cedar Grove Park to one of Petaluma’s wealthiest residents, Adolph Bloom. After his wife died of pneumonia in 1903, Dahlmann’s sister Minnie came to live with the family and helped raise the children.

In 1905, the family moved to a spacious, newly built seven-bedroom house at 617 Main St. That was where the energetic and spirited Gladys, together with her three sisters and two brothers, were raised. It was a long walk to town and to school, but Gladys and her siblings didn’t seem to mind.

“The streets were all cobblestone and the fire engine was pulled by a horse,” she told Argus-Courier reporter Martin Brody in a 1984 interview. “My dad worked for a dollar a day and raised seven children.”

In 1919, Gladys married Joe Milner who introduced her to an adventurous outdoor lifestyle of camping and fishing trips to many of the most pristine and remote areas of Sonoma County and northern California. From their weeks-long fishing trips to Cazadero Creek and Austin Creek and horse and buggy excursions to the Gualala, Garcia, Eel, Mattole and Klamath rivers, they became experts in trout and salmon fishing.

The Milners’ firsthand knowledge of California’s premier fishing spots was a priceless commodity they shared with their customers at Petaluma’s first sports equipment store, Milner’s Sporting Goods, which started out in the mid-1920s as Milner’s Hardware Store and remained a family-run business until 1955.