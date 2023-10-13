Toolin’ Around Town: For 100-year-old Petaluman, the secret is enjoying the scenery

Harlan Osborne

As she reaches the century mark, Virginia Anderson is a shining example of the healthy benefits that an active lifestyle, keeping fit, being intellectually engaged and staying creative can offer.

Virginia celebrated her 100th birthday on Oct. 8. Although the festivities and celebrations surrounding this landmark birthday have quieted down, Petaluma’s most recent centenarian is still sporting a perpetual smile and basking in the reflection of a long and thoroughly enjoyable life from her current home at an east side retirement home.

A member of the Petaluma community for 50 years, Virginia said she doesn’t have an explanation for her longevity.

“I guess crossing the prairie in zero-degree weather makes you kind of tough, a survivor,” she said. “I don’t think much about it. You just do your best and don’t complain.”

A sampling of Anderson’s daily routines revealed various activities that keep her motivated, beginning with reading the newspaper and doing the crossword puzzle.

“I walk around the facility three times a day and I play cards with a group of residents,” she added. “I take a writing class and have a collection of stories I’ve written about my life and my house back home.”

“Back home,” she explained, is Madrid, Nebraska, a town that came into existence when the railroad extended its service to the small farming community in 1887. Named after the capital city of Spain, it became a settling place for Russian, Danish, German, Swedish and Irish families. Her parents, Frank and Flossie Smith, farmed corn, wheat, barley and oats and raised Hereford cattle on 640 acres with their three sons and daughter.

Virginia says she was a precocious child. In addition to her chores, she learned to read by the time she was four.

“My mother convinced the teacher I knew my ABCs,” she said, “so I was allowed to go to school. I rode there in a horse-drawn cart. It was so cold, down to 30 degrees below zero, at times. The teacher had to build a fire to keep the one-room schoolhouse warm.”

As Anderson talked, one such memory soon gave way to more.

“When I was 16, a boy asked my mom if I could go to the movies with him,” she recalled. “When I was dating, all the boys wore suits and ties. We didn’t have a telephone.”

When her brothers were grown, they left the farm and came to California.

“After high school, I came out to Los Angeles with my brother,” said Anderson. “I had never seen a street car or ridden in an elevator. I didn’t plan to stay, but my brother got me a job in the filing department at Bank of America in L.A. that paid $75 a month. I wanted to get out in the country so I transferred to the Hollywood office, where I was in charge of collections and foreign exchange.”

On a visit to Arizona, she met an Air Force captain, James Russell, who’d trained as a demolition expert and was stationed at Davis-Monthan Air Force base. As Anderson remembers, he had “big brown eyes” and liked to dance. They married in 1958 and became the parents of daughters Rene and Michelle, known as Shelly.

Following a divorce, Virginia married an Army officer who was transferred to the Presidio in San Francisco. Although that marriage also ended in divorce, it came after they’d moved to Petaluma, an event that changed her life.

“When we moved up here, people seemed more polite and considerate,” she said. “It just felt right. I felt welcome. I said, ‘I’m not leaving.’”

After she retired from her career in banking, Anderson began visiting Petaluma People Services Center, where she met Walt Anderson, whom she married. The couple enjoyed “a happy 10 years together” before his passing in 2015, which prompted her move to a comfortable apartment in the Valley Orchards Retirement Community where her watercolors hang on her her living room walls.

“I attend balance and exercise classes,” she said, adding that she also meets with an art discussion group, plays bingo and helps out at the bocce ball games. In quieter moments, Virginia enjoys reading Debbie Macomber novels, playing the organ ‒ “We all took piano lessons as kids,” she said ‒ and watching “Wheel of Fortune.”

“I don’t travel anymore,” she explained with a warm smile, “but I love going out to Bodega for lunch and enjoy the scenery around Petaluma.”

Harlan Osborne’s “Toolin’ Around Town” runs the second and fourth Fridays of the month in the Argus-Courier. Contact him at harlan@sonic.net. To see more photos of Virginia Anderson’s life, find this story in the A&E section of Petaluma360.com.