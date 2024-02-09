Toolin’ Around Town: For Petaluma educator, academia was about thriving and surviving

Harlan Osborne

Listening to Charles Merrill describe the world he visualizes through the lens of his camera — capturing nature, architecture and abstract light — is a pleasure. His enjoyment of his photographs and prints on metal, which he describes as “painterly looking work,” is infectious.

It’s a hobby Merrill was smitten with years ago, when he began documenting places that were destined to change in his home state of Texas — but until he married his wife, Hella, his creativity and confidence remained in the shadows.

“Hella is an amazing person who’s been a positive influence on my stability and creativity,” said Merrill. “She allows me to be me.”

An accomplished artist herself, Hella — a native of Denmark, who was raised in San Francisco — shares wall space with Charles, displaying their art in their spacious home. After spending 46 years in academia, it’s an enlightening way for Merrill, 85, to enjoy his retirement years.

The times, they were a-changing in 1969, when he accepted a job in the psychology department at Sonoma State College. It was less challenging than a cattle drive along the Chisholm Trail — which passed through his hometown of Pecan Gap, Texas, in the waning days of the wild west — but adventuresome all the same.

Named for the pecan orchards in northwest Texas, Pecan Gap had a population of 300 in the years following the Great Depression. Charles’ father owned a short-haul trucking business and a 10-wheel bobtail truck used for hauling cotton and other agricultural products.

“The hardest work for me,” Merrill recalled, “was helping my father change the sideboards on his truck. I drove a green, John Deere tractor during hay cutting season and also picked cotton. In the fall, cotton took precedence.”

His WPA-built school housed all 12 grades, including his graduating class of 10. He was class valedictorian and a member of the school’s basketball team.

“I offered to stay home and help my father, but my parents encouraged me to go to college,” he said. “They wanted me to have a different life. Because of my positive experiences and feeling of safety growing up, I had a strong degree of self-confidence, not self-importance.”

Attending East Texas State College was a real eye-opener for Merrill, he acknowledged.

“But I never felt overwhelmed,” he said. “I learned to be more open and receptive. I never thought it was about me. I was interested in community and being a part of a community. Working on my master’s, I was around inspiring and supportive people."

Merrill thrived is such an environment, graduating in 1962 with a master’s degree in psychology. After working at community colleges in San Antonio, Texas, and Ocala, Florida, he enrolled at University of Florida, receiving his Ed.D in counselor education in 1968.

“I think my background gave me a sense of agency, a feeling of control over making my own choices,” he continued, “which helped propel me towards getting my doctorate. I never felt like giving up. I knew someone in the psychology department at Sonoma State and was lucky enough to land here in the fall of 1969, which indirectly helped build my sense of purpose.”

Though he very much wanted to teach, Merrill was hired into an administrative position as Associate Dean of Students for counseling and testing.

“I led a faculty team that developed a program in school counseling and MFT (Marriage Family Therapist) licensing,” he said. “It would be much tougher today. There’s not as much nurturing. Being at Sonoma State in the formative years, where we’d actually interact with students and faculty, was almost like returning to Pecan Gap. I had community as a kid, which helped create community in my work.”

For Merrill, it all comes back to the people who give us self-esteem.

“I never really sought out leaving for another university,” he said, “but at one point in the mid-'70s, I considered going into private practice in Santa Rosa where I kept a part-time practice.”

Merrill retired from Sonoma State in 2008 after serving in various capacities, including department chair, chair of the Sonoma State Senate and coordinator for graduate programs in psychology.

“I tried to help them thrive and survive,” he said.

He and Hella have been married since 1988 and moved to Petaluma in 1995. A former flight attendant for Trans World Airlines, Hella has a master’s degree in psychology with an emphasis in Art Therapy from Sonoma State, and worked at Petaluma People Services Center and at Napa State Hospital. She sustains her art career by selling her works at Lori Austin Gallery in Healdsburg, Santa Rosa and Sebastopol. Both Charles and Hella show their art at Gallery One in Petaluma.

“She’s very good,” Merrill said. “I wouldn’t have done as well without her support. The best thing we like about Petaluma is the friendliness. It’s very welcoming. It still has a touch of small-town feeling. On the street we live there’s a strong sense of mutual support. Out of that you get know people better and become friends.”

