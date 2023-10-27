Toolin’ Around Town: Founded in 1911, Petaluma’s Moose Lodge still going strong

As a fraternal and service organization that’s been in Petaluma since 1911, the Loyal Order of Moose #475 doesn’t get as much awareness as it deserves. Though the lodge consistently fulfills its mission to contribute volunteer time and monetary donations to a number of community causes, many of its helpful programs go virtually unnoticed.

Overall, lodges and fraternal organizations aren’t as popular as they once were. In a different era ‒ before the internet for example ‒ they were a popular place to socialize with friends and interact with others to benefit the community.

In the 1950s, there were about 15 benevolent and fraternal organizations in Petaluma, approximately one dozen business and educational clubs, about 10 labor unions and several veterans and young people’s organizations, all of them teeming with members.

Now that the pandemic has lessened and vaccinations are available, the Moose Lodge has seen an uptick in new members, which is a welcome sight for lodge administrator Roger Burk and his wife Sally, who helps with every activity from cooking breakfasts and keeping records to administering to the Women of the Moose.

The Burks and the board of directors, headed by President Paul Barber, would like to see its membership continue to grow. The Moose Lodge has been located at the corner of English and Baker streets since 1959, when it purchased the former Assembly of God church.

Over time, maintenance has required huge amounts of TLC to the property. Over the past decade, it’s been completely refurbished and remodeled. Burk and a crew of dedicated members ‒ using money raised from private and business donations and from countless fundraisers ‒ went through the building room by room refinishing hardwood floors, replacing carpets, removing popcorn textured ceilings and adding new counter tops and grills in the completely renovated kitchen. A private and secluded patio offers members outdoor relaxation.

The dining room and pool room were updated and the former bar ‒ referred to by lodge members as “The Social Club” ‒ is tastefully illuminated, modern and welcoming.

“We get comments from long-time members and from travelers complimenting us on the ambiance and welcoming feeling the lodge now offers,” said Burk.

The Moose Lodge is a fraternal organization founded in 1888. Its objective is to provide men and women with a social gathering spot, a place to care for another’s needs and a place to celebrate life together. Its nearly 1 million members belong to over 1,300 lodges across the United States, Canada and Great Britain.

Although lodge records are incomplete, it appears the original Moose Lodge was located at 41 Main Street (Petaluma Boulevard North). Sometime in the 1950s, the lodge began holding its meetings at Hermann Sons Hall on Western Avenue until purchasing the English Street church.

The 1959 move was met with resentment and animosity from a group of 18 petitioners and two clergymen, Rev. E.G. Skultety of the Full Gospel Assembly and Rev. Maurice Williams of the Christian Church, because the lodge operated a licensed bar on the premises. Mrs. Skultety, wife of the reverend and a long-time member of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union, felt the permit would be denied if there was enough protest.

Speaking on behalf of the strongly represented Moose, the Planning Commission was assured the lodge is not a “noisy one” and that alcohol was to be sold to lodge members only. A neighbor who lived next door to Hermann Sons Hall said lodge meetings never disturbed him and there was no “rowdyism.” It was also pointed out that other lodges, the American Legion Hall and the Elks Hall, were located near churches and that Hermann Sons Hall was near Valley Vista Elementary School and the soon-to-be-built Petaluma Junior High. The permit was approved on a 3-2 vote, contingent on the lodge paving its parking lot, which offers RV parking for out-of-town visitors.

The lodge, which was completely closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On the second and fourth Saturday of each month, dinner is available. Breakfast is prepared on two Sundays a month, and visitors to the Social Club are offered pizza and salad on second Tuesdays and tacos on the first and third Thursdays.

“All our meals are home-cooked,” said Sally Burk. “We serve a wonderful breakfast.”

The Moose has three primary missions ‒ helping children in need get a second chance in life, helping senior Moose members through their retirement years and helping our communities to be a better place in which to live.

In the early 20th century, the Loyal Order of Moose created a home, school and vocational training for orphans of Moose members called Mooseheart. Mooseheart, in Illinois, grew to be an incorporated village and hub of the organization, while Moosehaven is a private retirement community in Florida that offers seniors a comfortable and secure retirement option.

Moose Lodge membership requires being at least 21 years of age and of good moral character.

