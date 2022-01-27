Toolin’ Around Town: From chicken coops to machine shops, Petaluma’s Fred Marty enjoys getting his hands dirty

In 1925, the year Fred Marty was born, Petaluma’s population was approaching 7,000 residents. West of town, where he learned the benefit of hard work — being raised on a chicken ranch during the heyday of Petaluma’s egg industry — chicken houses blanketed the area as far as the eye could see.

His parents, Carl and Anna Marty, bought the rural property where he still lives in 1921, having moved there from San Francisco to become egg ranchers. Marty was born at Hillside Hospital, at 223 Kentucky St. It was built in 1888 as a private residence and operated as a hospital from 1918 until 1932, when it was converted into apartments.

At 96, Marty has seen the area transform from poultry ranches to today’s mixed-use agriculture. From his childhood on the ranch, where his family dealt with vaccinations, chicken-house clean-outs and bouts with heat waves, to a second career running his own machine shop, hard, labor-intensive work is all he’s ever known.

“Once you’re used to getting your hands dirty, it becomes a way of life,” said Marty, gazing at his hands and rubbing them together. “There were always plenty of chores to do. We had about 5,000 chickens. Every morning we’d feed them mash, and in the evening, we’d feed them grain.”

Marty said he was “pretty young” when he started collecting eggs, which were gathered in buckets, then cleaned and sorted by size.

“At one time we had a belt sander and later had an egg washer,” he recalled. “We had egg scales but you could usually tell which size they were just by picking them up. My mother was really good at packing eggs. The double-yolkers were used for baking.”

The family also had cows that were milked, the cream then sold to Western Refrigeration.

“The eggs were sold to Poultry Producers,” he said. “We had a vegetable garden and grew lots of kale for the chickens. We picked kale every day.”

In 1937, the six-acre ranch was expanded and the name of the road leading to it — located two miles from town — was changed from Cypress Court to Marty Lane.

Marty attended St. Vincent’s Academy for eight years before transferring to Petaluma Junior High for ninth grade and then Petaluma High, from which he graduated in 1943.

“I had to walk to school,” he said. “Sometimes I’d ride on the back of my brother Charles’ bike, or hitchhike. I remember some of the older nuns were pretty strict. They kept you in line with a foot-long ruler. In high school, I rode the bus. After school I came home and worked on the ranch.”

At Petaluma High, where most of the male graduates knew they were destined for military duty, Marty recalled his most influential teachers were auto mechanics instructor Walter Hawthorne and wood shop teacher Skip Hewitt.

His anticipated Army career began with training in coast artillery. Later he became a prison guard at a disciplinary barracks in Montana. Sent to Fort Lewis, Washington, he was trained in field artillery before being discharged in 1946 and coming home to run the chicken ranch.

Marty and his late wife Pat married in 1949. Their son Kenny was born the following year. Soon after, Petaluma’s egg industry headed for a tailspin and Marty realized he needed another career.

“When business started to go downhill, a lot of the small guys closed up,” he said. “My neighbor, John Nunes, who lived on Lohrman Lane, had just opened Novato Auto Parts. He talked me into coming down and starting an automotive machine shop behind his business on Grant Avenue. In 1952, I opened Novato Auto Machine. I started building motors. I had to start from scratch and do everything by myself.”

As he gradually grew the business, Marty was able to buy more machinery and expand his services.

“I also built tractor motors,” he said. “After my son got out of the Army, I trained him how to do the work. We worked well together, and business got pretty good. Kenny got into building race car motors. I never had to advertise my business.”

In 2012, Marty decided it was time to retire.

“I worked half-days for a while,” he said. “At first you think the place can’t get along without you. Then you realize it can.”

A widower since 2002, Fred, along with Pat, spent many years chasing one of California’s oldest dreams, prospecting for gold in the Sierra.

“On weekends we were gold miners,” he recalled. “I had a gold mining claim on Oregon Creek, in Sierra County, where we had a dredge and a 1,200-foot mine shaft. At my American Flag Mine we did dredging and gold panning. We went mining for about 20 years.”

In good spirits and good health, Marty — grandfather to Kenny Jr., and great-grandfather to Patty and Tyler — reads the newspaper every day and likes to watch Westerns on television.

