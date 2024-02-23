Toolin’ Around Town: House-painting entrepreneur enjoys active retirement

Harlan Osborne

Bob Spurgeon’s never been known to sit in one place too long. He’s been a man in motion, a man of action and a man who gets things done. While this can be said of many boys who grew up in Petaluma, surrounded by unlimited opportunity, it’s especially true of Bob, who seamlessly weaved his work, social life and sports activities into an engaging lifestyle.

Like most local kids, he was allowed plenty of room to grow, to make mistakes and to find a rewarding career.

Three years after retiring from Spurgeon Painting ‒ the contracting business he founded in 1976 ‒ 75-year-old Bob is still on the move, traveling world-wide with his wife, Karen, trekking to distant locations, playing golf and poker, and much more.

If this column sounds like a salute to a fun-loving, inspirational and long-time friend, that would be correct. We’ve been friends for decades.

Since most local kids roamed all over town in the 1950s and ‘60s, and knew everyone by sight, even kids from across town, we never really met each other. We just became friends.

There was a time in the early ‘60s, however, when through our antics and daring behavior, Bob and I discovered we had a lot in common. It was after a Roost dance at the Kenilworth Recreation Center when we were individually selected to share a ride uptown, in the back seat of an official, city-owned vehicle driven by a uniformed chauffeur. We’ve been close ever since.

Living in the house on McNear Avenue that his parents Ray and Caroline Spurgeon paid $6,600 for in 1946, Bob was the youngest of three brothers, following Earl and Chuck.

Their parents operated Walnut Park Creamery, on Third Street, from 1948 until Ray died in 1955, at 51. Caroline sold the business and worked at several jobs: cooking for restaurateur Milt Lund, Flaky Cream Do-Nuts and the then-new Hillcrest Hospital. In 1960 she married Marv Porritt and went to work in Hillcrest’s housekeeping department at Hillcrest.

Bob formed lifelong friendships at McNear School and regularly hikes with a group of septuagenarian McNear classmates calling themselves the McNear Hiking Club. He played Little League baseball for Petaluma Grocery and football for the Petaluma Trojans.

In high school, to earn spending money, he caddied at Petaluma Golf & Country Club, washed floors at Foster’s Freeze for owner Jack Sheehan, caught chickens for Sonoma Poultry and Walt Sorensen, and washed dishes at the Old Adobe Room.

After graduating from PHS in 1966, in the midst of the Vietnam war, he attended SRJC on a college deferment.

“In high school,” he said, “I had no idea what I wanted to be. I wasn’t motivated by school and knew I’d be drafted if I left the JC. I’d always been fascinated by the Marine Corps, so I signed up. Military duty seemed glamorous. I didn’t want stateside duty. I wanted to go overseas.”

Sent to Camp Pendleton, he was trained to be a computer operator and in November, 1967, was stationed in Da Nang, Vietnam.

“I was so happy. I loved my work operating the computer,” he said of his 27-month duty overseas. “When I got out, I wanted to go to college, and the Marine Corps enabled me to do that.” Back at the JC, Bob found that computers and science classes did not hold his interest. “Then I took analytic geometry and loved it,” he said. “It rekindled my interest in school.”

So he transferred to Sonoma State and concentrated on math classes.

“The GI Bill was helpful while I was in college, but it wasn’t enough to live on,” Bob continued. “I worked odd jobs for friends, while mindful of my school schedule. My friend, Jim Agius had a rental house on Vallejo Street, and I painted it. Later I painted a building for Milt Forman and word began to spread. Painting made the most sense to me. It fit my schedule. I teamed with Dick Gibby for a while and added a couple of employees. By the time I got my master’s in mathematics in 1977, I had a little painting company going.”

From its inception, Spurgeon Painting had a reputation for its conscientious, quality work. School chum Ron Rosager was hired as the estimator. Bob and Karen married in 1984 and in 1986 she took over as office manager and won $50,000 on the Big Spin, a cash infusion that helped build the company.

“Karen made an invaluable contribution when she came in and ran the office,” said Bob. “Without Ron and Karen, we may not have achieved the success we did.”

The company started out painting old houses on the west side, then the east side.

“In 1982 after painting some condos in Larkspur, we began painting big luxury homes in Marin County,” said Bob. “Around 1991 we started doing more commercial work and found that repainting was our niche. Our big break came in 1993, when we landed the bid for St. Vincent’s Catholic Church. For that job we teamed with O’Brien Painting. They painted the rectory and parish hall and we did the church, which earned us national recognition from the Painting and Decorating Contractors of America.”

Bob retired in 2020, after selling the business to Boyd Meachem, who’s been with the company since 1991. Karen retired in 2013.

“When I look back, owning my own company was a great experience,” Bob recounted. “Now every day feels like it’s summer vacation when you’re in junior high.”

Adding to that vacation feeling, he said, has been his fondness for world travel. Among the highlights have been hiking trips in Italy, the French Alps, Patagonia and Scotland along with European long-boat river cruises and an opportunity to see the Spurgeon’s niece, Haley Valoria, perform her aerial act with Cirque du Soleil in Brussels, Belgium.

And, when Bob and Karen do stay home, there’s the entertaining and entertainment that only eight active grandchildren can bring.

And, when Bob and Karen do stay home, there's the entertaining and entertainment that only eight active grandchildren can bring.