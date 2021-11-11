Toolin’ Around Town: How Steamer Landing went from an oyster shell operation to a public park

Harlan Osborne

There are no plaques on the McNear Peninsula or Steamer Landing Park acknowledging the property’s association with the oyster shell industry and how that relationship is responsible for the open space we enjoy today. Yet there is a direct correlation between the creation of the riverside park and the calcium-rich Carpenter oyster shells which have been commercially harvested from the bottom of San Francisco Bay for more than a century and shipped to Petaluma to be processed and sold to chicken ranchers as a feed supplement.

Without the need for oyster shell products and the persistence of oyster shell processors Mitch and Barbara Lind, owners of Lind Marine, the parkland — and much of the McNear peninsula — would have been commercially developed. Thanks to the Linds, the property became a valued public asset.

Our story begins soon after the turn of the 20th century, when flat-bottomed scow schooners laden with oyster shells journeyed up the Petaluma River and unloaded their cargo, which was ground up and mixed with chicken feed and sold to ranchers.

Hans Beck, who owned a fleet of five scows, dredged the thumbnail-sized shells, mired in bay mud and estimated to be 7,000 to 10,000 years old, and brought them to Petaluma in the 1920s, doing business as Pioneer Shell Co. It was a profitable enterprise and in 1947, under the direction of Oscar Neimeth, the Pioneer Shell Company constructed an oyster shell plant on the east side of the Petaluma River at D Street. The 8,000-square-foot plant, where shells were dried, sorted, crushed, graded and sacked for distribution to poultrymen and others, opened in 1950.

In 1971, the Linds moved to Petaluma from Novato, buying a Victorian home at Fifth and C Streets, which led to Barbara’s involvement with Heritage Homes. Mitch worked as foreman installing underground gas lines for PG&E, but was looking for something different.

“I knew Lee Beck, son of Hans,” said Mitch. “I did welding and had the ability to run a crane. I was hired as one of three employees at Pioneer Shell when they had just one tugboat and one barge.”

Oyster shells were all the company did.

“I was running the plant in 1975 when Jerry Morris got involved,” Mitch continued. “He bought the business from Lee Beck and changed the name to Morris Shell and Dredging Co. We found a dredge in mothballs and bought it and refurbished it. I ran the dredge and became vice-president. We bought another barge and got into the sand business, bringing loads of sand up the river and selling it to Shamrock Materials and Henris Supply Co.”

In 1981, after Morris’ wife died, Mitch bought the business, renaming it Jerico Products. It’s now called Lind Marine and operated by Mitch and Barbara’s sons Chris and Aaron, who’ve worked for the company for 35 years. (A third son, Trig, died in 2001.)

“We never bought new equipment,” said Barbara. “We couldn’t afford it. We bought a tugboat in Louisiana and brought it, and barges, through the Panama Canal. Everything was old. We bought the tug Napa River after it sank in the Carquinez Strait and rebuilt it, then rechristened it Petaluma. Today everything is first class.”

Problems began in the early 1990s when the Linds approached the Southern Pacific Railroad, their landlord, about purchasing the five acres their business occupied. The railroad said they’d have to buy the entire 18-acre parcel, which included the McNear peninsula property.

In 1992, representatives from several large out-of-town developers interested in high-density, mixed-use development visited the riverfront property south of D Street. None of them even made a courtesy call to the Linds, whose property had been on a month-to-month lease with Southern Pacific Railroad since 1947 and could be terminated at any time.

A spokesman for Simeon Properties opened talks with bankers and local officials, alarming the Linds and Jerico of the threat of displacement by developers. The Linds hired land-use attorney Derek Simmons, who helped them get the attention of Southern Pacific. They found a way to purchase the five acres and protect them and other river-dependent businesses from development.

What followed was a lengthy, costly and stressful time dealing with the railroad.

In the fall of 1992, it was acknowledged that the Petaluma General Plan had overlooked protection for river-dependent industries. It was agreed that the lack of protection needed to be addressed by having the City Council consider a General Plan amendment. That November, the Planning Commission voted to recommend the City Council amend the plan to provide that.