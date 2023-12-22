Toolin’ Around Town: ‘I still love coming to work’

All around us, the holiday season has come to life with glittering lights, festive events, cookies, ugly sweaters and gift giving. It’s the time of year people feel warm and fuzzy, smile at strangers and often reach out to help those less fortunate.

While many of us would embrace celebrating the holiday spirit year-round, it’s known to fade pretty quickly after that last page of the calendar is discarded.

For Petaluma audiologist Bill Diles ‒ whose job is to diagnose hearing problems and help restore hearing loss through the benefit of hearing aids ‒ the gift of offering the right hearing aid and seeing his clients faces light up when they realize they can hear music, conversation and everyday sounds again cannot be matched.

For him it’s always gift-giving season.

“People that haven’t heard clearly in years come in for testing and walk out being able to hear better than they ever dreamed of,” said Diles, “and being a part of that instant gratification is priceless.”

Although his business revolves around people with hearing problems, it’s often Diles who does the listening during the testing process. Following a series of evaluations, including a wide-range of various tones and speech sounds ‒ and while customers are trying out different hearing aids ‒ he makes observations and engages them in conversation. The benefits are twofold.

“We go through a test period to make sure the new hearing aids don’t end up in a drawer,” he explains. “That’s when I’m able to connect with them through the unique stories they have to share. Everyone has a story, and while we’re talking, I’m able to see and test their reactions. The technology is wonderful, but it’s the people I meet that make my job incredible. After 48 years, I still love coming to work and putting hearing aids on someone for the first time.”

While being from a family that’s been in the same business for 90 years is unique, Diles had other plans when growing up in Ohio, where his father worked as a hearing aid dispenser and his mother operated a 1960s head shop.

“In high school, I thought I wanted to become a potter, which led me to attend Ohio University where I earned my bachelor of fine arts degree in ceramics,” he said. “I soon realized it was going to be tough making a living in ceramics so I decided to see what working for my father would be like. He would go to places in rural Appalachia and inquire about people with hearing problems. I had a big advantage. I had classes in the morning and in the afternoon I’d see clients with my dad. That’s when I decided I should get my master’s degree in audiology at Ohio University, which is where I met my wife Christine in 1974.”

In the nine decades since his grandfather, John Heaton, started in business in Billings, Montana, nearly every family member has worked in the trade, including Diles’ great-grandmother.

“I try to imagine the cumbersome hearing aids my grandfather worked with and what he would say about the lightweight, wireless and miniaturized devices we use today,” said Diles. “When I started there were about 30 hearing aid manufacturers, now it’s down to six manufacturers that produce 90 percent of hearing aids in the world. Being independent, we allow our patients to try several brands before deciding on the right one. No one brand works for everybody.”

Diles does a lot of counseling and setting of expectations up front.

“We all want to hear like we did when we were 18,” he said. “The average person waits seven years before doing anything about hearing loss.”

Diles went into business for himself in 1981, after learning the Kenwood Hearing Center, started in Santa Rosa by Nick and Eileen Kenwood in 1959, was for sale. He and Christine expanded the business to Petaluma in 2006 and today it operates in seven locations, managed by their grown children, Will, Lee and Chelsea.

“Age-related hearing loss is inevitable and eventually nearly everyone needs hearing aids,” said Diles. “They’re all miniaturized, rechargeable and nearly invisible. Another advantage is you can connect hearing aids to stream telephone calls and television programs. Every time a new hearing aid comes out, I say ‘How are they going to beat this?’”

Listen up everyone. Get your hearing tested today.

Harlan Osborne’s “Toolin’ Around Town” runs the second and fourth Friday of the month in the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Contact him at harlan@sonic.net.