Toolin’ Around Town: ‘It’s been a wild ride’

July 8, 2022, 5:00AM
Many readers are aware I’m apprehensive when it comes to talking or writing about myself. So, you might imagine my trepidation when I was invited to speak to the Petaluma Kiwanis about my adventurous journey into becoming a columnist.

It’s not because I’m shy, or uncomfortable with myself. It’s just I’ve always felt there are too many individuals with stories more interesting than mine. But, for those of you who haven’t known me closely during the 69 years I’ve lived in Petaluma, and aren’t aware of the sometimes raucous and obnoxious teenager I was, here goes.

Oops, just kidding.

But I will share with you the story I told the Kiwanis about how I became a writer, and subsequently an Argus-Courier columnist.

I’m an east side kid who moved here in May, 1953, with my mother, brother and sister, one month after my sixth birthday. My mother, widowed two years earlier, was a steadfast, hard-working and dedicated stenographer at Hamilton Air Force Base who, as a single parent, pulled off the nearly impossible task of financing a home.

We were latchkey kids who walked two blocks to the new McKinley Elementary School (the original, two-classroom McKinley stood at East Washington and Vallejo streets). I’m indebted to my second-grade teacher, Margaret Soberanes, who introduced me to the beauty of language. I’ve never forgotten how she pointed to each letter with a yardstick as we recited the alphabet each morning. We then sang the alphabet, which sounded so melodic it made an impression on me.

In fifth grade, I took over my brother’s Argus-Courier paper route, delivering 95 papers, six days a week to my neighborhood. In my area, I once counted 49 of 51 houses that were subscribers. Subscriptions were $1.25 a month and paperboys had to “porch it” if the subscriber requested.

Kenilworth Junior High was just two years old and one block further to walk to when I began seventh grade in Virginia Cline’s class. There’s never been a tougher teacher. than Mrs. Cline. In her 60s, she wore her long hair in a bun and was old school. Despite her no-nonsense, drill sergeant seriousness, she was my favorite teacher, even when it came to diagramming sentences, learning the prepositions or memorizing the Gettysburg Address.

In eighth grade I enrolled in journalism, a class I loved so much I took it again in ninth grade. I also played football for the Kenilworth Kolts, although I assure you, the words “athlete” and “Harlan” never appeared in the same sentence.

Before my sophomore year at Petaluma High, I dreamed of taking journalism and writing for The Trojan, the school paper. I was also on the JV football team, which started practicing a week before school began.

On the first day of school, when I found out I wasn’t assigned to the journalism class, I was crestfallen. A minor error, I assumed, heading over to see the class counselor to get it remedied. Sitting across from George Hatfield, I was informed that the class was full and if I wanted to take journalism, I should sign up early for next year.

I was dumbfounded. My counselor was supposed to help me. Even I knew some kids drop out of classes after a few days. Also, I had two years of experience and good grades. I also knew I should have been given preference. If I’d been in the band, drama class or FFA, he’d have made accommodations. I was devastated and resentful.

I was also immature.

My behavior became unruly and several weeks later I was suspended for insubordination. I also quit the football team.

I was in tenth grade when I landed a job at the Mobil station located on the corner of East Washington and Vallejo streets. A year later I was hired by Sonoma Poultry as a chicken catcher. It was demanding and physical work but paid $1.75 an hour when minimum wage was $1.25. A group of us, men and boys, would go into chicken houses at night, using a red light so we wouldn’t spook the chickens, gather four birds in each hand and carry them to a loader, who stuffed them into cages on a specially built truck. The feathered fowl were then trucked to the Reif & Brody processing plant.

Halfway through my senior year, I began to experience severe pain in my wrists, knees, shoulders and ankles. Diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis I was unable to continue attending classes and was forced to complete my final semester at home with a tutor. Because of my condition I missed out on senior activities and the graduation ceremony, especially disappointing since I’d gone through 12 years of school with many of my classmates.

Over the next nine months I endured the challenges of unrelenting pain, lots of physical therapy and many rounds of drugs attempting to rein in the autoimmune disease. During a rare period of remission, I enrolled in accounting classes at Empire Business College in Santa Rosa, which turned into a fun learning experience, since 100 of the 104 students enrolled there were girls.

My education landed me a job at a San Francisco stock brokerage, Irving Lundborg & Company, on Sansome Street. It was a good job but lasted just 14 months before I suffered a painfully debilitating flareup and was forced to quit. For the next decade I worked through very difficult circumstances filled with chronic pain, numerous medicines and constant therapy. In 1970, and for the next three summers, I spent one month as an inpatient at Kaiser Foundation Rehabilitation Center, where I received six hours of daily therapy. The other patients were wheelchair confined paraplegics and quadriplegics.

During those years I was unable to work or attend school full time, but I usually tried to hold onto one class. For fun I took every English class SRJC had to offer.

In 1977, I was asked to help a friend to umpire softball games for his Petaluma Girls Softball Association team. In exchange for umpiring, I wrote the team’s results for the Argus Courier. Using liberal amounts of Wite-Out to add more space to the small form, I summarized the games in four detailed sentences.

In the summer of 1979, Casey Tefertiller, who’d replaced sports editor John Jackson, offered me a job a sports stringer and I began by covering local football teams. I gained experience during basketball season, attending four games a week. In spring, I covered baseball, softball and other sports.

In 1980, I began the first of what would become a 23-year career as the publicist at Petaluma Speedway. Initially, it required writing results, stats and previews which I mailed to racing publications and 35 Bay Area newspapers and radio stations.

In 1979 and 1980, I underwent joint replacement surgery on both feet and my left hand. The surgeries proved successful at eliminating much of the pain and discomfort I had.

I wrote high school sports and speedway stories until 1985 when my wife persuaded me to stop. Following her death in 1994, I began writing again, first for Barney Fauss at Buy Lines, then for the Argus Courier.

When legendary columnist Bill Soberanes died in 1994, Argus Courier editor Chris Samson and publisher John Burns suggested I start a column of my own. I resisted at first but in June, 1996, I acquiesced and began writing Toolin’ Around Town. The column has lasted for 16 years: this is my 400th.

Having read Soberanes’ column since childhood, I learned to interview men and women and include a wide range of occupations, hobbies and quirky pastimes. I’ve interviewed centenarians, bankers, bartenders and businessmen. Teachers and ranchers are especially interesting, as are salespeople, tradesmen and librarians.

It’s been a wild ride. I’ve been fortunate in many ways. These days, thanks to surgeries, medical regimens and extensive therapy, I’m virtually pain free and in the best of health. Throughout everything, I’ve been the beneficiary of unrelenting encouragement, emotional stability and support from countless friends and family members. There were times when I relied on them to assist with such tasks as putting on my socks, buttoning my shirt, or guiding my arms into my jacket. Without their help I wouldn’t have made it. I am grateful.

“Toolin’ Around Town” runs in the Argus-Courier every second and fourth issue of the month. You can contact Harlan at harlan@sonic.net.

