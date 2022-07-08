Toolin’ Around Town: ‘It’s been a wild ride’

Harlan Osborne

Many readers are aware I’m apprehensive when it comes to talking or writing about myself. So, you might imagine my trepidation when I was invited to speak to the Petaluma Kiwanis about my adventurous journey into becoming a columnist.

It’s not because I’m shy, or uncomfortable with myself. It’s just I’ve always felt there are too many individuals with stories more interesting than mine. But, for those of you who haven’t known me closely during the 69 years I’ve lived in Petaluma, and aren’t aware of the sometimes raucous and obnoxious teenager I was, here goes.

Oops, just kidding.

But I will share with you the story I told the Kiwanis about how I became a writer, and subsequently an Argus-Courier columnist.

I’m an east side kid who moved here in May, 1953, with my mother, brother and sister, one month after my sixth birthday. My mother, widowed two years earlier, was a steadfast, hard-working and dedicated stenographer at Hamilton Air Force Base who, as a single parent, pulled off the nearly impossible task of financing a home.

We were latchkey kids who walked two blocks to the new McKinley Elementary School (the original, two-classroom McKinley stood at East Washington and Vallejo streets). I’m indebted to my second-grade teacher, Margaret Soberanes, who introduced me to the beauty of language. I’ve never forgotten how she pointed to each letter with a yardstick as we recited the alphabet each morning. We then sang the alphabet, which sounded so melodic it made an impression on me.

In fifth grade, I took over my brother’s Argus-Courier paper route, delivering 95 papers, six days a week to my neighborhood. In my area, I once counted 49 of 51 houses that were subscribers. Subscriptions were $1.25 a month and paperboys had to “porch it” if the subscriber requested.

Kenilworth Junior High was just two years old and one block further to walk to when I began seventh grade in Virginia Cline’s class. There’s never been a tougher teacher. than Mrs. Cline. In her 60s, she wore her long hair in a bun and was old school. Despite her no-nonsense, drill sergeant seriousness, she was my favorite teacher, even when it came to diagramming sentences, learning the prepositions or memorizing the Gettysburg Address.

In eighth grade I enrolled in journalism, a class I loved so much I took it again in ninth grade. I also played football for the Kenilworth Kolts, although I assure you, the words “athlete” and “Harlan” never appeared in the same sentence.

Before my sophomore year at Petaluma High, I dreamed of taking journalism and writing for The Trojan, the school paper. I was also on the JV football team, which started practicing a week before school began.

On the first day of school, when I found out I wasn’t assigned to the journalism class, I was crestfallen. A minor error, I assumed, heading over to see the class counselor to get it remedied. Sitting across from George Hatfield, I was informed that the class was full and if I wanted to take journalism, I should sign up early for next year.

I was dumbfounded. My counselor was supposed to help me. Even I knew some kids drop out of classes after a few days. Also, I had two years of experience and good grades. I also knew I should have been given preference. If I’d been in the band, drama class or FFA, he’d have made accommodations. I was devastated and resentful.

I was also immature.

My behavior became unruly and several weeks later I was suspended for insubordination. I also quit the football team.

I was in tenth grade when I landed a job at the Mobil station located on the corner of East Washington and Vallejo streets. A year later I was hired by Sonoma Poultry as a chicken catcher. It was demanding and physical work but paid $1.75 an hour when minimum wage was $1.25. A group of us, men and boys, would go into chicken houses at night, using a red light so we wouldn’t spook the chickens, gather four birds in each hand and carry them to a loader, who stuffed them into cages on a specially built truck. The feathered fowl were then trucked to the Reif & Brody processing plant.

Halfway through my senior year, I began to experience severe pain in my wrists, knees, shoulders and ankles. Diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis I was unable to continue attending classes and was forced to complete my final semester at home with a tutor. Because of my condition I missed out on senior activities and the graduation ceremony, especially disappointing since I’d gone through 12 years of school with many of my classmates.

Over the next nine months I endured the challenges of unrelenting pain, lots of physical therapy and many rounds of drugs attempting to rein in the autoimmune disease. During a rare period of remission, I enrolled in accounting classes at Empire Business College in Santa Rosa, which turned into a fun learning experience, since 100 of the 104 students enrolled there were girls.