Toolin’ Around Town: Local outdoorsman has run, rowed or walked ‘every square inch of town’

Harlan Osborne

As a local expert on Petaluma’s history, especially its river, retired civil engineer John FitzGerald has run, bicycled, rowed, mapped, surveyed and explored almost every square inch of town including its storm drains. The owner of an old map of Cypress Hill Cemetery, he even knows where the bodies are buried.

An energetic outdoorsman, FitzGerald calculated he’s run 22,368 miles, most of them in and around town, bicycled 13,468 miles and paddled his kayak 1,225 miles, including the length of the Petaluma River. Fitz, as he’s known to everyone, has also logged more than 1,100 hours on the dance floor: his parents are said to have introduced the Champagne Waltz at New York City’s Waldorf Astoria Hotel in 1934.

And let’s not overlook the time he was nabbed by the police and lectured for running a red light while out for an afternoon run.

“I don’t run anymore, but I still jog,” said FitzGerald, 78, who earned the nickname “the flying toothpick” in junior high school.

His infectious enthusiasm, and willingness to share his expertise, are shown through his community involvement. He co-founded the Petaluma River Festival, served as a member of the City Parks, Music & Recreation Commission and the Petaluma River Access & Enhancement Plan Advisory Committee. He’s made significant contributions to the promotion of Petaluma and the river. The latter led to his being named Petaluma Citizen of the Year in 2004 and receiving the Good Egg award in 2012.

A native New Yorker, Fitz grew up in San Francisco, graduating from San Francisco State with a business degree. After serving in the U.S. Army, he landed a job with Crocker Citizen’s Bank in San Anselmo but became dissatisfied and began taking civil engineering classes at College of Marin, which led to a job in Corte Madera.

“That was great experience,” said Fitz. “I got my license as a land surveyor and moved to Petaluma in 1975. I’d learned a lot about engineering and received my civil engineering license in 1982 and opened FitzGerald & Associates. I was dual licensed and started doing lots of work for the city.”

About working with Petaluma’s Skip Sommer on the Burdell building, FitzGerald said “I discovered the restaurant on the north side of the property was using Burdell well water. Anything around the river, I became the person to call. I surveyed the Alman Marsh property, which became the walkway between the old Shollenberger Park and the new one. At Rocky Dog Park, I wanted to put in fire hydrants for the dogs, but the city didn’t have any.”

FitzGerald & Associates did a great deal of surveying for the city, including anything to do with construction of city parks, locating where the science building at Casa Grande High School would be, small subdivisions, sewer lines and design work.

“We were a private company, but we did a lot of work for the city and the school district,” Fitz said. “Topographic information, certifying septic systems and engineering. I didn’t enjoy doing all the administrative stuff and sending people out to do the work. I wanted to do it myself.”

After retiring in 2011, FitzGerald volunteered at the visitors center until Sommer invited him to reorganize and catalog the collection of early maps of Petaluma and Sonoma County at the Petaluma Museum.

“Over a period of 10 years I went through about 11,000 maps,” he said. “I refined the descriptions on the subdivision and annexation maps. If anyone wanted to know anything about the city, we used the maps as a resource. Most of the time people wanted to know about historic places and houses. The old architects never numbered anything. Utilizing my skills, we listed specific addresses and locations, making them a lot easier to reference.”

A co-founder of the Petaluma River Festival, in 1986, Fitz emphasized the need to educate people about the river. He wanted to honor Petaluma’s history as a river city and tell them how the Turning Basin was created in the 1920s as a flood control measure, the river’s importance as a vital watershed and wetlands that extend to the mouth of San Pablo Bay, the agricultural produce and building materials that were shipped up and down the river and its value as a recreational waterway.

From 1986 until 1997 the River Festival’s estimated 30,000 annual visitors enjoyed boatloads of fun, frolic, food and music. He calls the river “Petaluma’s longest park.”

He and his wife Libby, also a dedicated community volunteer and Citizen of the Year in 2015, have been married since 2001, the year they served together as grand marshals of the Butter & Egg Days parade.

When the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, Fitz plans to resume helping students with homework and tutoring through the Homework Helpers Program at the Petaluma Library.

Said FitzGerald, “I don’t want to give up my opportunity to help out.”

“Toolin’ Around Town” runs the second and fourth week of the month in the Argus-Courier. You can reach Harlan Osborne at harlan@sonic.net.